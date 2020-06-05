 Skip to content
(Talking Points Memo) Governor Cuomo talking about the police brutality at the protests on Thursday: "They don't do that. That'd be illegal". Governor Cuomo today after the video with the old man in Buffalo went viral: "I appear to have been mistaken"
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Golly, you think cops would do that? Just go out into public and break laws?

Jeepers.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He knew. He just didn't care.
 
koder [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"These are undeniable situations," adding that he had spoken to the mayor of Buffalo and they agreed the officers involved should be immediately suspended.

...

Is that all? No policy changes? No camera requirements? You're the farking governor of New York. You of all people should know that if you see one roach, there are actually thousands.
 
MythDragon [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
Cornelis de Gyselaer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nadie_AZ: He knew. He just didn't care.


Law & Order types tend to be willfully blind to the ramifications of being law & order
 
WayneKerr [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Old man take a look at your life
Cops are not like you are
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anything else you might be wrong about, or is this going to be a case-by-case awakening?
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Before he heard anything, he just assumed there wasn't any brutality or misconduct.  Fark you Cuomo, you asshole.
 
Tailspin Tommy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
de Blasio would sure be singing a different tune if it was his black daughter getting her ass beat for peacefully protesting.
Glad his daughter didn't get her ass beat.
 
styckx [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is the man a month ago many on here were demanding run for President and that they would blindly vote for him..
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

koder: "These are undeniable situations," adding that he had spoken to the mayor of Buffalo and they agreed the officers involved should be immediately suspended.

...

Is that all? No policy changes? No camera requirements? You're the farking governor of New York. You of all people should know that if you see one roach, there are actually thousands.


Does "the officers involved" include those who just keep walking and didn't render any assistance?
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WayneKerr: Old man take a look at your life
Cops are not like you are


Honestly, I assume Cuomo has a lot in common with cops.
 
eddie_irvine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, he did something the traitor-in-chief would never do: admit to have been wrong.
 
RussianPotato [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

koder: "These are undeniable situations," adding that he had spoken to the mayor of Buffalo and they agreed the officers involved should be immediately suspended.

...

Is that all? No policy changes? No camera requirements? You're the farking governor of New York. You of all people should know that if you see one roach, there are actually thousands.


Suspend every cop there.  That's the law that should be enforced.

If two people are fighting and I'm standing there and I yell "HIT HIM!" I am just as guilty of the fight as the combatants.  That's the law.  The cop or cops who did the shoving were encouraged to do so by the officers there.  "PUSH HIM BACK!"  They're all guilty.
 
Night Train to Wakanda
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

styckx: This is the man a month ago many on here were demanding run for President and that they would blindly vote for him..


They didn't know how bad he was. Just that he was the only person offering leadership of any kind versus Trumps "Die for the economy now, let whoever sort it out later" philosophy.
 
RussianPotato [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Oh, and since this is near and dear to my heart I gotta add this:

Was it "systemic racism" that caused these white thugs to push and try to kill this old white man?  NO!  Because this isn't about systemic racism.  This is about an entire sector of the government that has gone rogue and is unaccountable because the laws are never applied against it.  This is about abuse of power, plain and simple.  They victimize whomever they want regardless of skin color.

This isn't a black issue.  It's not a white issue.  This is an ALL OF US issue.
 
max_pooper
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

RussianPotato: koder: "These are undeniable situations," adding that he had spoken to the mayor of Buffalo and they agreed the officers involved should be immediately suspended.

...

Is that all? No policy changes? No camera requirements? You're the farking governor of New York. You of all people should know that if you see one roach, there are actually thousands.

Suspend every cop there.  That's the law that should be enforced.

If two people are fighting and I'm standing there and I yell "HIT HIM!" I am just as guilty of the fight as the combatants.  That's the law.  The cop or cops who did the shoving were encouraged to do so by the officers there.  "PUSH HIM BACK!"  They're all guilty.


Suspension isn't enough, they need to be fired and prosecuted.
 
way south
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

styckx: This is the man a month ago many on here were demanding run for President and that they would blindly vote for him..


Many of the people being held up as problem solvers have actually been in charge of ignoring problems for decades.
When you stick your neck out to run for president that history tends to come to light.
 
Just Bob
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Gray lives matter
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

styckx: This is the man a month ago many on here were demanding run for President and that they would blindly vote for him..


You mean, over the guy who just had the Attorney General cobble together a Gestapo because he couldn't convince the cops to shoot protestors or the military to attack civilians? That guy? The guy that had that Gestapo tear gas & assault peaceful protestors so he could wave an upside-down Bible at cameras outside an occupied church, then lie about tear gassing & assault peaceful protestors even though there's live footage of it happening & pictures of the CS & OC canisters used on the protestors? That farking asshole?

No, not "blindly," but, yes, I'd still vote for Cuomo over Trump.
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Technically, no baton was used
Fark user imageView Full Size

/he also got the reprehensible if not criminal part right
//now what is he going to do about it?
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
For one simple reason. When confronted with evidence, Cuomo admitted he was wrong and that the evidence was "undeniable."

When has Trump ever, ever done that, instead of either lying about it, distracting from it, gaslighting it away, or out-and-out doing it again & claiming that's the new normal?
 
AmbassadorBooze [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The govoner should disband all police forces in NY state.  Problem solved.
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: For one simple reason


It was an old white guy this time?
 
tyyreaunn
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

styckx: This is the man a month ago many on here were demanding run for President and that they would blindly vote for him..


Versus Biden or Trump?  I still would.
 
Birnone
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I think the police function as the security guards of the mainstream, that mainstream being the white middle class and the wealthy. Because of that, people in the mainstream are in a sticky situation. On one hand they see the abuse and know for a fact it is real and people are dying because of it. On the other hand, they fear addressing it because they don't want to defang their security guards. If you think the only thing that stands between you and hordes of violent 'thugs' is the police, do you really want to imprison or fire the guards protecting you?

This governor in the last couple of days illustrates what I mean. Support and respect the police is the message until your security guards take that leeway you give them and run with it. Cops don't care because they know they have that leverage. Talk is cheap. Until something is done about this, the cycle of abuse/anger/riot is going to continue.
 
RussianPotato [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Birnone: I think the police function as the security guards of the mainstream, that mainstream being the white middle class and the wealthy.


They sure as hell aren't serving the white middle class.  They victimize the hell out of them too.
 
way south
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: The govoner should disband all police forces in NY state.  Problem solved.


What problem exactly?
The rich will have blackwater patrolling their neighborhoods and the poor will have chaos while the politicians wash their hands of all wrongdoing.
 
bfh0417
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

RussianPotato: koder: "These are undeniable situations," adding that he had spoken to the mayor of Buffalo and they agreed the officers involved should be immediately suspended.

...

Is that all? No policy changes? No camera requirements? You're the farking governor of New York. You of all people should know that if you see one roach, there are actually thousands.

Suspend every cop there.  That's the law that should be enforced.

If two people are fighting and I'm standing there and I yell "HIT HIM!" I am just as guilty of the fight as the combatants.  That's the law.  The cop or cops who did the shoving were encouraged to do so by the officers there.  "PUSH HIM BACK!"  They're all guilty.


Nonsense.
 
bfh0417
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

RussianPotato: Oh, and since this is near and dear to my heart I gotta add this:

Was it "systemic racism" that caused these white thugs to push and try to kill this old white man?  NO!  Because this isn't about systemic racism.  This is about an entire sector of the government that has gone rogue and is unaccountable because the laws are never applied against it.  This is about abuse of power, plain and simple.  They victimize whomever they want regardless of skin color.

This isn't a black issue.  It's not a white issue.  This is an ALL OF US issue.


Careful, you will ruin the narrative of the protests, riots and looting.
 
jayphat
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: Before he heard anything, he just assumed there wasn't any brutality or misconduct.  Fark you Cuomo, you asshole.


Amazing how in the span of 4 months he goes from hated, to loved for his Covid response, back to hated for blindly supporting cops.
 
AmbassadorBooze [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

way south: AmbassadorBooze: The govoner should disband all police forces in NY state.  Problem solved.

What problem exactly?
The rich will have blackwater patrolling their neighborhoods and the poor will have chaos while the politicians wash their hands of all wrongdoing.


Oh, you want more constraints on the solution to the problem of police?  If we put enough constraints on the solution we can make it so there is no solution and we just keep on having nazis killing minorities.

We disband the police, and solve that problem.  Then solve any problems that come up next.  Not solving the problem that is police, won't do anything. except kill minorites.  Which is what the rich and the dark wizard trump wants.  It is what the whites want.
 
BolloxReader [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

RussianPotato: Oh, and since this is near and dear to my heart I gotta add this:

Was it "systemic racism" that caused these white thugs to push and try to kill this old white man?  NO!  Because this isn't about systemic racism.  This is about an entire sector of the government that has gone rogue and is unaccountable because the laws are never applied against it.  This is about abuse of power, plain and simple.  They victimize whomever they want regardless of skin color.

This isn't a black issue.  It's not a white issue.  This is an ALL OF US issue.


That is what I tell everyone. If some group or organization can get away with doing this to some other group, they can get away with doing it to everyone. It's all the same mentality, the only limit is scope. And scope will always increase. There will always be a rationale for it.

You protect yourself when you act to help others engaged in a fight like this. Even if you can't see your family placed in the position of Floyd or any of the many others already killed, the police certainly can.
 
E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
meanwhile, all the Brown people are out in the fields picking our produce
 
Magnus
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: styckx: This is the man a month ago many on here were demanding run for President and that they would blindly vote for him..

You mean, over the guy who just had the Attorney General cobble together a Gestapo because he couldn't convince the cops to shoot protestors or the military to attack civilians? That guy? The guy that had that Gestapo tear gas & assault peaceful protestors so he could wave an upside-down Bible at cameras outside an occupied church, then lie about tear gassing & assault peaceful protestors even though there's live footage of it happening & pictures of the CS & OC canisters used on the protestors? That farking asshole?

No, not "blindly," but, yes, I'd still vote for Cuomo over Trump.


When you compare Trump to Nazis, you do a disservice to the reputation of Nazis.  Please stop Godwinning a thread.  Your point just gets discounted and you lose your voice.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

SecondaryControl: Anything else you might be wrong about, or is this going to be a case-by-case awakening?


Well, Cuomo is also wrong in not reforming the MTA and continuously crapping on New York City despite also sometimes being run by Mayors who are also in his political party.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Magnus: FormlessOne: styckx: This is the man a month ago many on here were demanding run for President and that they would blindly vote for him..

You mean, over the guy who just had the Attorney General cobble together a Gestapo because he couldn't convince the cops to shoot protestors or the military to attack civilians? That guy? The guy that had that Gestapo tear gas & assault peaceful protestors so he could wave an upside-down Bible at cameras outside an occupied church, then lie about tear gassing & assault peaceful protestors even though there's live footage of it happening & pictures of the CS & OC canisters used on the protestors? That farking asshole?

No, not "blindly," but, yes, I'd still vote for Cuomo over Trump.

When you compare Trump to Nazis, you do a disservice to the reputation of Nazis.  Please stop Godwinning a thread.  Your point just gets discounted and you lose your voice.


In between Trump's latest calls to increase violence on protestors and the media, history is Godwinning itself.
 
Truck Fump
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

koder: "These are undeniable situations," adding that he had spoken to the mayor of Buffalo and they agreed the officers involved should be immediately suspended.

...

Is that all? No policy changes? No camera requirements? You're the farking governor of New York. You of all people should know that if you see one roach, there are actually thousands.


With pay.

That'll teach 'em.
 
way south
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: way south: AmbassadorBooze: The govoner should disband all police forces in NY state.  Problem solved.

What problem exactly?
The rich will have blackwater patrolling their neighborhoods and the poor will have chaos while the politicians wash their hands of all wrongdoing.

Oh, you want more constraints on the solution to the problem of police?  If we put enough constraints on the solution we can make it so there is no solution and we just keep on having nazis killing minorities.

We disband the police, and solve that problem.  Then solve any problems that come up next.  Not solving the problem that is police, won't do anything. except kill minorites.  Which is what the rich and the dark wizard trump wants.  It is what the whites want.


The solution is more training and accountability. It was always more training and accountability. You are having a problem because you're trying to punish civil servants rather than reforming the system they work for.

...But go on, disband the cops.
Now who's going to save you from all the unemployed nazis?
 
BigSquibowski
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

way south: AmbassadorBooze: The govoner should disband all police forces in NY state.  Problem solved.

What problem exactly?
The rich will have blackwater patrolling their neighborhoods and the poor will have chaos while the politicians wash their hands of all wrongdoing.


Blackwater are citizens though, they aren't afforded the immunity of the police. They absolutely would be met with armed resistance and pretty sure the people hiring them don't want regular shootouts in their neighborhoods no matter who "wins" them.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

way south: AmbassadorBooze: way south: AmbassadorBooze: The govoner should disband all police forces in NY state.  Problem solved.

What problem exactly?
The rich will have blackwater patrolling their neighborhoods and the poor will have chaos while the politicians wash their hands of all wrongdoing.

Oh, you want more constraints on the solution to the problem of police?  If we put enough constraints on the solution we can make it so there is no solution and we just keep on having nazis killing minorities.

We disband the police, and solve that problem.  Then solve any problems that come up next.  Not solving the problem that is police, won't do anything. except kill minorites.  Which is what the rich and the dark wizard trump wants.  It is what the whites want.

The solution is more training and accountability. It was always more training and accountability. You are having a problem because you're trying to punish civil servants rather than reforming the system they work for.

...But go on, disband the cops.
Now who's going to save you from all the unemployed nazis?


There isn't enough training in the world that's going to stop a bad cop from being a bad cop. They've created a culture that turns the other way when one of them farks up. Tell me what needs to be added to the police training program to stop this from being such a regular occurrence?
 
EdgeRunner [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: styckx: This is the man a month ago many on here were demanding run for President and that they would blindly vote for him..

You mean, over the guy who just had the Attorney General cobble together a Gestapo because he couldn't convince the cops to shoot protestors or the military to attack civilians? That guy? The guy that had that Gestapo tear gas & assault peaceful protestors so he could wave an upside-down Bible at cameras outside an occupied church, then lie about tear gassing & assault peaceful protestors even though there's live footage of it happening & pictures of the CS & OC canisters used on the protestors? That farking asshole?

No, not "blindly," but, yes, I'd still vote for Cuomo over Trump.


And this is why things don't change. Voting out shameless supporters of a vile system in favor of occasionally apologetic supporters of a vile system doesn't improve the vile system in the least. It actually makes some people more tolerant of it for a time, because hey, at least that one guy apologized. Don't we all feel better now that we've gotten an apology?

Start paying more attention during the primaries. Stop letting both parties stack the deck in favor of candidates who won't upset the status quo. This is what the status quo really is and has always been, and it's repugnant.
 
Obscure Login
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

bfh0417: RussianPotato: Oh, and since this is near and dear to my heart I gotta add this:

Was it "systemic racism" that caused these white thugs to push and try to kill this old white man?  NO!  Because this isn't about systemic racism.  This is about an entire sector of the government that has gone rogue and is unaccountable because the laws are never applied against it.  This is about abuse of power, plain and simple.  They victimize whomever they want regardless of skin color.

This isn't a black issue.  It's not a white issue.  This is an ALL OF US issue.

Careful, you will ruin the narrative of the protests, riots and looting.


Looters are separate from the protests. Riots have been started and maintained by the cops.

The message from the protests is 'end police brutality', it has been sparked by years of unchecked police brutality against black people. The response to this message has been unnecessary brutality by the police.

Systematic racism is still a large part of it that needs to be addressed, of course, but it's not a simple black/white issue. It all starts with reforming our current idea of the police. It's not working and it is something every single citizen of this country should be outraged over.

Somehow RussianPotato stumbled into a coherent post and you had go and make an ass out of yourself by reading that and thinking it was a good way to slam the protesters.
 
Codenamechaz [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

RussianPotato: Oh, and since this is near and dear to my heart I gotta add this:

Was it "systemic racism" that caused these white thugs to push and try to kill this old white man?  NO!  Because this isn't about systemic racism.  This is about an entire sector of the government that has gone rogue and is unaccountable because the laws are never applied against it.  This is about abuse of power, plain and simple.  They victimize whomever they want regardless of skin color.

This isn't a black issue.  It's not a white issue.  This is an ALL OF US issue.


It's an all of us issue, just some are less "all" than others in the eyes of the police and the public.

I mean, police haven't bombed a town of white people for the crime of escaping poverty. You can't just look at one part of the problem and say "See, it's not systemic" while ignoring the other parts, like income inequality, housing, employment, etc etc.
 
Z-clipped
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

RussianPotato: Was it "systemic racism" that caused these white thugs to push and try to kill this old white man?  NO!


Actually, yes it was.  You just don't understand what "systemic racism" means.  You still think it means that the individual actors are motivated by personal racism.

What it actually means is that racist policy and informal norms in police culture have led to a police force that has institutionalized violence directly, which is now spilling over onto everyone.  If this weren't a "black issue", we wouldn't be seeing these protests in the first place.

You may be in non-troll mode today and not spouting intentional ignorance, but your possibly well-meaning attempt to motivate non-black sentiment is poorly conceived in this case.

This IS a black issue, and it's THEREFORE an all of us issue.
 
