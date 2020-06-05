 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Dibbles seek hoon in fya tyred ute   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What is a "ute"?
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
xanadian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

beezeltown: What is a "ute"?
[i.pinimg.com image 614x351]


https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ute_peo​p​le
 
T Baggins [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

beezeltown: What is a "ute"?
[i.pinimg.com image 614x351]


If you got all the way to "ute", you may hail from the land of the Daily Mail.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cops launch hunt for reckless hoon

Did you say hoon?
 
Lifeless
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I only know what this headline means because I watched the NRL games this morning
 
JerryHeisenberg [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Those responsible for sacking the people who have just been sacked have been sacked. Møøse trained by YUTTE HERMSGERVØRDENBRØTBØRDA Special Møøse Effects OLAF PROT
 
flart blooger
‘’ 1 hour ago  
reckless hoon who did a burnout with a man in a WHEELCHAIR in the tray of his ute


is that a euphemism?
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Those pictures look awesome. They should get a paying gig doing this shiat at drag races.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Blimey, that 'eadline is a right load of old cobblers, innit?
 
xalres
‘’ 1 hour ago  
uWotM8?!
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
gunaxin.comView Full Size


"Hoon, hoon..."
 
MythDragon [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
66.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey, check out da two utes...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iseetheghost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In America the guy in the wheelchair would be behind the Ute with one hand on the tailgate and the other holding a Lime-a- Rita tall boy.
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size


R.I.P.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Grizzly Bear: Sleeping Ute, Live in The Greene Space
Youtube tN6JBRzpICU
 
Victoly [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
"Dibbles"? Are they selling meat pies and sausages, two for six, and that's cutting them own throats?
 
RandyJohnson
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fano [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
Oblig
 
