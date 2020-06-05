 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   1 million terrorists expected to show up in DC on Saturday   (twitter.com) divider line
154
    More: Hero, shot  
•       •       •

2850 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 05 Jun 2020 at 1:43 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



154 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
These cocksucking conservatives would shiat themselves if actual terrorist arrived. What histronic snowflake man-babies.

/what's the male equivalent of Karen?
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Dr. DJ Duckhunt: /what's the male equivalent of Karen?


Trump.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

King Something: Dr. DJ Duckhunt: /what's the male equivalent of Karen?

Trump.


He specified "male," not "blubbering pile of formless, gassy flesh."
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So, is this going to be like the various 1 Million X protests that happened with Obama, or an actual million or so people showing up?
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

King Something: Dr. DJ Duckhunt: /what's the male equivalent of Karen?

Trump.


Trump is under the genus fat orange biatch. (Perfect Latin)
 
ultradeeg [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They just all bring cans of tuna. walk by one by one tossing open cans of tuna over the fence.

feed the rats
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This should be good...
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dr. DJ Duckhunt: These cocksucking conservatives would shiat themselves if actual terrorist arrived. What histronic snowflake man-babies.

/what's the male equivalent of Karen?


I don't know his name but he was that asshole biker who beat up those kids in Bethesda.
 
RustyShock
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dr. DJ Duckhunt: These cocksucking conservatives would shiat themselves if actual terrorist arrived. What histronic snowflake man-babies.

/what's the male equivalent of Karen?


Todd is the male equivalent of Karen.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
steamuserimages-a.akamaihd.netView Full Size
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Like the "million truckers to DC" and the "million bikers to DC," I have a hunch that a tad less than a million will show up.
 
GhostOfSavageHenry
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ROAD TRIP!!!!!
I ain't doing anything else. And the treasury just sent me a check for $1200 for some reason.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

King Something: Dr. DJ Duckhunt: /what's the male equivalent of Karen?

Trump.


I would have said "and his voters" - but yeah.
 
LarryDan43 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tear down that wall. Take back our house.
 
Rav Tokomi [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Will Trump actually be at the WH or at a golf resort?
 
fireclown [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RustyShock: Dr. DJ Duckhunt: These cocksucking conservatives would shiat themselves if actual terrorist arrived. What histronic snowflake man-babies.

/what's the male equivalent of Karen?

Todd is the male equivalent of Karen.


Xander?
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
07/04/2020
Please trend #AllCountriesMatter.
Just because.
 
fireclown [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rav Tokomi: Will Trump actually be at the WH or at a golf resort?


Shiat, with a million people, send 100K to every likely golf course on the east coast.
 
Greil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hasn't the right wing attempted to cobble together five or six million man marches in the last decade? And they keep being unable to find each other because no one shows up?

I hope this happens.
 
Outshined_One
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RustyShock: Dr. DJ Duckhunt: These cocksucking conservatives would shiat themselves if actual terrorist arrived. What histronic snowflake man-babies.

/what's the male equivalent of Karen?

Todd is the male equivalent of Karen.


Todd is Karen's older brother.  The correct answer is Chad.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have a friend who lives in DC.
She is not looking forward to it.
But is really not surprised to see it happen.
had to happen sooner or later.
 
Lance Robdon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why are people protesting and not blindly obeying authority?  This is America, dammit!  First-world countries like us, China, and North Korea employ the police and military heroes to keep the 'thugs' and other undesirables in check.  If you don't like it, get out and go to some third-world communist shiathole like Norway.
 
Uranus Megahertz [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
1 million people with all the hotels, restaurants, etc shut down?
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rav Tokomi: Will Trump actually be at the WH or at a golf resort?


He supposedly canceled his golf trip because of these mean protesters.
 
Pinner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You can always get hundreds of people to find their way on to Trump golf courses with Round Up.
 
HerptheDerp [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RustyShock: Dr. DJ Duckhunt: These cocksucking conservatives would shiat themselves if actual terrorist arrived. What histronic snowflake man-babies.

/what's the male equivalent of Karen?

Todd is the male equivalent of Karen.


"Chad"
 
WayneKerr [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm bringing a ladder. Walls don't climb themselves. Same goes for fences that everyone is calling a wall. Someone who is possibly reading this is seriously on the fence about going over said fence. In her defence, de-fencing the area is not an option, so being on it makes sense and should not cause offense to those here who lack common sense. Hey, she might even get to make Pence's mother tense.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They need to gather outside the White House and make chicken noises.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd go, but I'm terrified of getting the Covid.
 
Lumber Jack Off [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bootleg: So, is this going to be like the various 1 Million X protests that happened with Obama, or an actual million or so people showing up?


I'm off Saturday but have to work Sunday... I might just say fark it and call out and make the drive from Florida to DC. Was planning on protesting tomorrow anyhow in my locale but again, fark it. I am farking pissed and I am sure a whole lot of other Americans are too.

All those assholes who protested outside state capitals to open back up because they couldn't get a farking haircut while also open carrying? Cowards. All of them. The fact that they aren't out there now along side protesters as a deterrent to the police says it all.

What you're seeing now is what real courage and honor look like.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Uranus Megahertz: 1 million people with all the hotels, restaurants, etc shut down?


Hotels are slow, not shut down.  But I'm sure they can get over a million locals.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

King Something: Dr. DJ Duckhunt: /what's the male equivalent of Karen?

Trump.


That's it, I think you win the internet today.
 
Cthulhukefka
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RustyShock: Dr. DJ Duckhunt: These cocksucking conservatives would shiat themselves if actual terrorist arrived. What histronic snowflake man-babies.

/what's the male equivalent of Karen?

Todd is the male equivalent of Karen.


Fark user imageView Full Size


/Not named Todd, just wanted to post the gif
//fark Trump
///fark Trump
 
I'm an Egyptian! [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: Like the "million truckers to DC" and the "million bikers to DC," I have a hunch that a tad less than a million will show up.


Well, it's not like the Nazis you hang out with at your Legion post, so there actually may be a million. Most people are as gutless as Legionnaires.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The only way they'll get Trump's attention is if they park Sharpton with a microphone right in front of Trump International Hotel.
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RustyShock: Dr. DJ Duckhunt: These cocksucking conservatives would shiat themselves if actual terrorist arrived. What histronic snowflake man-babies.

/what's the male equivalent of Karen?

Todd is the male equivalent of Karen.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 1 hour ago  
News about police attacking medics has me thinking about going down there to help the medics.

/They could stop most people coming into town by shutting down the Metro
 
itsaback [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trump will boast about how his protests were bigger than Obamas. With pictures...
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bootleg: So, is this going to be like the various 1 Million X protests that happened with Obama, or an actual million or so people showing up?


Probably the X protests, because it was so quickly put together.  Legit Million protests need more planning, buses, housing, food, water, voter registration, etc.  The March For Our Lives expected 800K, had several weeks lead time, and had all of that.  You can't pack 'em in without buses.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What Trump's response to Americans exercising their constitutional rights might look like.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gunga galunga
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dr. DJ Duckhunt: These cocksucking conservatives would shiat themselves if actual terrorist arrived. What histronic snowflake man-babies.

/what's the male equivalent of Karen?


Todd Starnes

Google "Todd Starnes toaster oven" and witness the most pathetic, sniveling example of White People Problems imaginable.

Bonus: Google "Todd Starnes hispanic cheese" to see the most pathetic attempt at op-ed humor you will ever read.
 
forgotmydamnusername
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fireclown: Rav Tokomi: Will Trump actually be at the WH or at a golf resort?

Shiat, with a million people, send 100K to every likely golf course on the east coast.


At the very least, visit Mar-a-Lousy.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn, it's the Million Man Terrorist March all over again. I hope they parachute suicide bombers into the White House or at least the Oval Orifice.

Note: When I was a university student in Kingston, there was a gay bar in the former office of a local dive bar. It was nick-named the "Orifice".

Gay bars typically have cool or equivocal names.

Another bar frequented largely by lesbians with drag queens on some nights was nicknamed "the Oral Grief" because the real name was the Coral Reef. It was tucked under a parking garage at the Mall for a nice retro industrial atmosphere.
 
Leroy4200
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lumber Jack Off: Bootleg: So, is this going to be like the various 1 Million X protests that happened with Obama, or an actual million or so people showing up?

I'm off Saturday but have to work Sunday... I might just say fark it and call out and make the drive from Florida to DC. Was planning on protesting tomorrow anyhow in my locale but again, fark it. I am farking pissed and I am sure a whole lot of other Americans are too.

All those assholes who protested outside state capitals to open back up because they couldn't get a farking haircut while also open carrying? Cowards. All of them. The fact that they aren't out there now along side protesters as a deterrent to the police says it all.

What you're seeing now is what real courage and honor look like.


I did not see those people burning and looting from what I remember. Also I don't think it was just over a hair cut, but nice try.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Many people are saying"

lol I love it. Then, after the event, release a statement that says "many people are saying it was actually much more, maybe two million people. Maybe five million."
 
whatsupchuck [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The 2017 Women's March brought something close to half a million, seven figures here is not out of the question at all.

1,000,000 people spaced six feet apart is roughly one square mile of people.
 
Sword and Shield [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lumber Jack Off: Bootleg: So, is this going to be like the various 1 Million X protests that happened with Obama, or an actual million or so people showing up?

I'm off Saturday but have to work Sunday... I might just say fark it and call out and make the drive from Florida to DC. Was planning on protesting tomorrow anyhow in my locale but again, fark it. I am farking pissed and I am sure a whole lot of other Americans are too.

All those assholes who protested outside state capitals to open back up because they couldn't get a farking haircut while also open carrying? Cowards. All of them. The fact that they aren't out there now along side protesters as a deterrent to the police says it all.

What you're seeing now is what real courage and honor look like.


Can't get to DC but I'll be in Detroit.

White coat and scrubs. They want to use force against a doctor, let it be so.
 
Slide10000 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rav Tokomi: Will Trump actually be at the WH or at a golf resort?


He cancelled the golf trip for a "working weekend"
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Speaking of people of that persuasion (women) here's a fav book title of mine: Mercy, It's the Revoution and I am in my Bathrobe ("Sylvia" book, by Hollander).

I am not a D***. I just like witty, smart and strong women. I would marry Sylvia if I could. She is the gal with it all.
 
Displayed 50 of 154 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.