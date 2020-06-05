 Skip to content
(Twitter)   #YouAboutToLoseYoJob is pretty epic   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
cosmiquemuffin [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Bugs Bunny... definitely on board
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Suflig
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



I had no other thread to drop this in. Found it randomly on the internet.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Great, now I can't get that song out of my head.
 
undernova [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
So - did he? Was she unlawfully detained?
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Hell yeah!
 
bthom37 [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Suflig: [Fark user image image 627x750]


I had no other thread to drop this in. Found it randomly on the internet.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mercator_psi
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I want an extended drill-n-bass version of this.
 
jollyrancher82 [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
We need to get the #YouAboutToLoseYoJob woman singing this to "president" trump on Election Night 2020.pic.twitter.com/PU5RUIK5FC

- BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) June 5, 2020
 
albuquerquehalsey
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

undernova: So - did he? Was she unlawfully detained?


That would be the only reason this deserves "epic" status.

/funny as fark though.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
WTF
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I lost it at the dad from Friday's "J-O-B!"  LMAO

Well done, that was almost too catchy cause now I can't stop singing it.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
You're FIRED, asshole
 
swankywanky [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
townsquare.mediaView Full Size
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark Yea!

/just wait until these pigs find out God is a black woman
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Haha, nice.
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
But in all honesty, how often does the average cop hear "you're about to lose your job" or "I will have your badge" or something similar? Every couple of weeks?
 
damageddude [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Was that the first six seconds of the Days of our Lives theme playing in the background?

Days of Our Lives open - November 8, 1965
Youtube JQRKkyP7INY
 
Frank N Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Ew
 
eagles95
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
i.makeagif.comView Full Size


This is amazing
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: But in all honesty, how often does the average cop hear "you're about to lose your job" or "I will have your badge" or something similar? Every couple of weeks?


Yea but it's usually from Karens or some politician's drunk kid being pulled over for a broken turn signal.
 
LarryDan43 [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: But in all honesty, how often does the average cop hear "you're about to lose your job" or "I will have your badge" or something similar? Every couple of weeks?


Yeah but its usually from some white Karen who is on the county board or something.
 
Frank N Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: But in all honesty, how often does the average cop hear "you're about to lose your job" or "I will have your badge" or something similar? Every couple of weeks?


"You're off the case! Turn in your gun!

AND YOUR OTHER GUN!"

At least according to the movies and tv shows.
 
chipaku [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Suflig: [Fark user image 627x750]


I had no other thread to drop this in. Found it randomly on the internet.


Drew is John Titor? 🧐
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Frank N Stein: Super Chronic: But in all honesty, how often does the average cop hear "you're about to lose your job" or "I will have your badge" or something similar? Every couple of weeks?

"You're off the case! Turn in your gun!

AND YOUR OTHER GUN!"

At least according to the movies and tv shows.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Frank N Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Also subby, epic?

Did we finally get a time machine and go back to 2012?
 
Aetre [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Catchy.
 
FunkJunkie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
From the comments

https://twitter.com/shreddedshoes/sta​t​us/1268873518504120324?s=20

Holy shiat I'm glad he's on the right side
 
