 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Wikipedia)   For no particular reason let's review what happened in Romania 30 years ago   (en.wikipedia.org) divider line
30
    More: Interesting, Romania, Nicolae Ceauşescu, Bucharest, Communism, Romanian Revolution, Romanians, Romanian Communist Party, Communist Romania  
•       •       •

1441 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 Jun 2020 at 12:35 PM (50 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



30 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For no particular reason let's review what happened in Romanina 30 years ago


Is that near Minnianapolis?
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Badmoodman: For no particular reason let's review what happened in Romanina 30 years ago


Is that near Minnianapolis?


Whelp it is that time of the day, time for a stiff covfefe and a hamberder.
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone... maybe just maybe hit the "fark it" button rather than the "preview" button when deciding to subtim a lnki.
 
nekom [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Badmoodman: For no particular reason let's review what happened in Romanina 30 years ago


Is that near Minnianapolis?


Fark user imageView Full Size
If you have a sharpie it can be.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
The Fatima Mansions - Blues For Ceausescu
Youtube gttRzClizVU
 
Frank N Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
We killing commies again? Let's f*cking go!
 
AngryDragon [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: For no particular reason let's review what happened in Romanina 30 years ago


Is that near Minnianapolis?


I think it's in Italy.
 
lycanth [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I have a friend who lived through that as a teenager. He was fortunate enough to emigrate to the US about 20 years ago. They held a lottery to determine who could go and his number came up.
 
FarkinNortherner
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
After the execution of its increasingly out of touch figureheads, an oppressive and dictatorial regime was replaced with an oppressive notional democracy composed largely of the same people?

I don't think that's what submitter was going for, yet it's still strangely resonant.
 
Yakk
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

nekom: Badmoodman: For no particular reason let's review what happened in Romanina 30 years ago


Is that near Minnianapolis?

[Fark user image 850x751]If you have a sharpie it can be.


LOL
 
Frank N Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
djseanmac
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I do not want Trump executed. I want him and his entire administration of grifters moved into Arpaio's tent City Prison, for the rest of their natural lives. Hold onto that water bottle cap tightly, lest the water evaporate in the 108° heat, and enjoy the only menu selection: Nutriloaf©.
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Frank N Stein: We killing commies again? Let's f*cking go!


It's not "commies" so much as "authoritarians" or "dictators" that most hate.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
A quick show trial and a tyrant and his idiot wife dragged out behind the palace and shot to death with little fanfare? Stop, my penis can only get so erect.
 
Frank N Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Combustion: Frank N Stein: We killing commies again? Let's f*cking go!

It's not "commies" so much as "authoritarians" or "dictators" that most hate.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I may be wrong but wasn't Bowling Green the capitol of Romanina at that time?  Wasn't the Bowling Green Massacre part of this?
 
Insertwitty Namehere
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Thank you.  In these troubled times it is important to remember that no matter what trials and injustices we face in this country it is nothing compared to what the victims of Communism have suffered.  As so many communist leaning groups are in the streets destroying our cities we must remember that they view the Romanian Revolution as an evil and a step back for their view of "progress".
 
Majin_Buu [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
spectatorau.imgix.netView Full Size

Alo alo!
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Mrs. F is Romanian, and during my visit to Bucharest I was able to stand on the balcony where Ceausescu gave his last speech, so am definitely getting a kick.

No, Bucharest is not in Minnesota.

Reminder as well that Himself was only overthrown after eight years of unrelenting hardship, during which the Stable Genius of the Carpathians starved his people in a drive to completely pay off Romania's debts to its western creditors---neglecting even to keep his own army fat and happy, reducing their incentive to intervene against the Romanian people on his behalf. (First rule of tyranny---pay your muscle first.)

The Fruited Plain is not quite there yet. Pray it never gets there.

(The debt was actually paid off in early 1989, years ahead of schedule. Instead of relaxing austerity, the Genius decided he had better uses for his plantation's foreign exchange earnings---such as making loans to other pariah states to buy himself allies. His last state visit to Iran was undertaken in part to negotiate a loan to Tehran.)
 
Shwastafarian
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

nekom: Badmoodman: For no particular reason let's review what happened in Romanina 30 years ago


Is that near Minnianapolis?

[Fark user image 850x751]If you have a sharpie it can be.


Little do people know, that's why the MSP airport is an international hub.

That place called Edina though, is where the cake eaters live.  Don't ever go there unless absolutely necessary.
 
TheDirtyNacho
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Waiting for the day US military does their duty and refuses unconstitutional orders from him. That'll be the end of Trump. Even the GOP will realize an impotent, ineffective president is a national security problem and prompt him to resign or be removed.
 
Danack
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I posted it in another thread, but posting here also; wrapping the Whitehouse in a wall is farked up on so many levels, but the obvious result of doing this hasn't been thought through by whoever put that fence up.

Yes it's great for the people inside the compound that they are safe, but how are people going to get in and out safely?

Any vehicle approaching that "tiny man square" is going to have to do so on a known path, to one of the few gates in it. And any vehicle leaving it will be easy to identify and attack.

People wearing suits walking up to the police line to be let through might make it......but people leaving the police lines to leave? They would be asking to be targets.

I guess helicopters would work, and we'd even be able to re-enact the https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Fal​l_of_​Saigon
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size

Romanini and the Dentist
 
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
pm1.narvii.comView Full Size

Hellstar Romanina?
 
fnordfocus [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Yeah.  It one reason the revolution succeeded was because the defense minister killed himself rather than order his troops to fire on protesters. Our Secretary of Defense has already shown he's all in on that sort of thing.
 
I_Can't_Believe_it's_not_Boutros
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
CSB:  after they hung that jackass, the Romanians brought over a committee of eminent jurists to draft their constitution.  My dad's best friend of 40-plus years, my "Uncle Ben," was one of them.

Last time I checked, they were still using a revised version of that constitution.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I remember that. They fed Ionescu to the rhinoceros.
 
Drunk and Bitter Jesus
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: I remember that. They fed Ionescu to the rhinoceros.


Iunderstoodthatreference.png
 
Cornelis de Gyselaer [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Nicolae Ceausescu LAST SPEECH (english subtitles) 1/2
Youtube wWIbCtz_Xwk
 
Cornelis de Gyselaer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Nicolae Ceausescu LAST SPEECH english subtitles 2/2
Youtube 3muDjmU2ozQ
 
Displayed 30 of 30 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$5 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.