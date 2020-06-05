 Skip to content
(The New York Times)   Good news if people ever take mass transit or fly again   (nytimes.com) divider line
Palined Parenthood [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
hey libs if trumps a mussolini then whys my train late again
 
devine [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Don't worry, the paywall will never be late.
 
Peki [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
When Los Angeles was in lockdown, I thought about this. 

"No one is on the roads. FILL THEM POTHOLES!"

/methinks cities will be better prepared to take advantage of the lull in the second round
//'cause yeah, there's gonna be a second lockdown
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Because this time the Jews ARE the Nazis....
UltimaCS
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Transportation engineer here, getting a real kick out of some of these replies, yadda yadda. Construction in California can run year round, so projects are staggered based on workload and availability. Well, now everyone is trying to do everything at the same time and things are pretty hectic. It feels like I'm rushing to finish everybody's designs, then rushing to answer extra questions because the design was rushed, then trying to fix additional issues because construction is rushed. I've certainly had calmer days/weeks/months.
 
AmbassadorBooze [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
The California slow speed train to a walnut orchard is still costing many times more than they sold it to us, and taking linger than they said.  And there isn't anybody riding it right now, you know, since it doesn't exist.
 
devine [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

This is how shiat slips by.
 
morg [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Throw a couple of jumps in there every once in a while just to make sure they're reading the details. If they get built then all the better.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

This is how shiat slips by.


Shiat slips by because the contractor wants a big fat change order and the client doesn't want to pay for it. Things would be a lot nicer without the "do it as cheap as possible" capitalist mentality.
 
