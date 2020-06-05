 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Sun (Ireland))   Woman attempts to become a Farker during these coronavirus times, says her boozing has soared during lockdown by drinking during breakfasts, vodka lunches and having nightly cocktails in the garden   (thesun.ie) divider line
30
    More: Spiffy, Alcoholic beverage, Drink, 51-year-old music exec, Jerome Stokes, Juel Stokes, big booze, 62-year-old model, first sip  
•       •       •

546 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 Jun 2020 at 2:05 PM (51 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



30 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
brap [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Today I learned rummies across the pond call mimosas "Buck's Fizz."

i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
pkjun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some woman drinks a bit too much, and has taken some ugly-ass glam shots of herself smiling at booze.

Thanks for the update, Sun.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Wow so brave
 
stevenboof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I'm not the only one getting a "crazy" vibe from her, right?
 
little big man [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
That's a rough 51.
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Ain't even gonna lie. I've not even been stuck at home but, my intake has increased. Last weekend I had a margarita at 1030a.m.
 
Charles of York
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Interesting, she had a full set of teeth
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Stephen_Falken [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I'd be drunk every day too if I had the Annoying Orange's teeth and a face from Easter Island. Ooof.
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Marcos P: Wow so brave


Much drink.
 
Aetre [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WithinReason
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Amature, she's not even ready for social distance drinking.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
uncleacid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
That flat stomach won't last long.
 
Ow! That was my feelings!
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
But... she's Irish. What's the accomplishment?
 
Nimbull
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I'd drink more to locked down with her. Mostly to forget.
 
Skyd1v
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

little big man: That's a rough 51.


wat

I missed that part.  Pulled up tfa and thought she looks pretty good for being in her mid-70's...
 
Aetre [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Also,

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
limeyfellow [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Charles of York: Interesting, she had a full set of teeth


That because British dental costs Are near zero. My father's filling when he had to pay was 20 pound, so about $25.

Basic dental costs such as inspections, x-rays, and cleanings are free. Something like a root canal will cost you in the range of 30. It also the country in the world with the least number of fillings per person.

They just don't cover things like teeth whitening to glow in the dark levels or have a total obsession of having the flattest, in place teeth known like is common in the US.
 
ifky [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

little big man: That's a rough 51.


British 51
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr.Hawk
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Charles of York: Interesting, she had a full set of teeth


very yellow teeth
 
limeyfellow [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

ifky: little big man: That's a rough 51.

British 51


That's rough for even a British 51. That almost Spanish old woman looking.
 
pkjun [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

limeyfellow: Charles of York: Interesting, she had a full set of teeth

That because British dental costs Are near zero. My father's filling when he had to pay was 20 pound, so about $25.

Basic dental costs such as inspections, x-rays, and cleanings are free. Something like a root canal will cost you in the range of 30. It also the country in the world with the least number of fillings per person.

They just don't cover things like teeth whitening to glow in the dark levels or have a total obsession of having the flattest, in place teeth known like is common in the US.


American popular stereotypes of European countries are quaintly frozen in the mid-20th century, which incidentally was the last time any great number of them saw more than one or two square miles of the continent. Whatever a GI saw in '44 is what the average American assumes to be forever and eternally the case.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

limeyfellow: That's rough for even a British 51. That almost Spanish old woman looking.


She raised Jumping Jack Flash in the middle of a crossfire hurricane so it's understandable
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

little big man: That's a rough 51.
 
bthom37 [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
That's just called crippling alcoholism when the poors do it.
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
"It's not binge drinking, it's bounce-back boozing to get us through lockdown - that's what I'm telling myself anyway. "

You do that, honey. For your sake, I hope rehab is cheaper there than it is in America. Divorce lawyers too.
 
Gorodin
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size


Bucks Fizz breakfast?

/who's that girl, running around with you?
 
Displayed 30 of 30 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.