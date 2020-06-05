 Skip to content
(KNBC 4 Los Angeles)   If you are expecting a Amazon package delivery today in Southern California, it may be delayed   (nbclosangeles.com) divider line
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I like how so many of these warehouses don't have a fire suppression system. Would think it be cheap compared to total loss by fire, but I guess that is what insurance is for.
 
E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
'an'  not  'a'   submittero
 
WayneKerr [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
The Amazon has been on fire for quite a while, Subbs.
 
probesport
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Someone probably got slobberin' drunk at the Palomino
 
What_Would_Jimi_Do
‘’ less than a minute ago  
"it was not immediately clear wether the building is an Amazon property."

Nice reporting Lou
 
