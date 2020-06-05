 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Standing still, hands up and behind head, not resisting arrest? Let's give him a flying leg kick in right in the back   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
thatguyoverthere70 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Because just having him at gunpoint wasn't good enough, I guess.
 
Bajtaur [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Its okay, they screamed "He's coming right at us" first.
 
Xai [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
FYI he was innocent, they mistook him for a different black guy.
 
Codenamechaz [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
You forgot the part where officer bruce lee tazed him first before delivering the kick
 
ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Xai: FYI he was innocent, they mistook him for a different black guy.


Kinda irrelevant. Practicing your "karate moves" on someone who already surrendered is farked. I feel like when we qualify this it normalizes the actions are okay as long as the person is found guilty
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
wow. put all the cops in jail. and beat them to near death
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The sad part is this not new or unusual behavior for police it is just being seen by a lot more people.
 
isamudyson [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Good thing Rey Fenix wasn't one of the arresting officers:

66.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seems like the criminals have become emboldened now they know they won't be imprisoned due to the virus.
 
Byno [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Libs are all like, violence in video games doesn't lead to violence in real life, so how do you explain this farkers?
 
thatguyoverthere70 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ker_Thwap: Seems like the criminals have become emboldened now they know they won't be imprisoned due to the virus.


Which criminals? The cops with drawn guns who are kicking surrendered suspects in the back when they're not looking, or the surrendered suspects with their hands up and behind their heads?
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Clearly designed toget him to turn around so they could rough him up some more under the guise of resisting arrest.

F*cking pigs.

And that was a weak-ass bullshiat "flying" kick, too.  My 6-year-old nephew did better in his bullshiat Tae-Kwon-Do Gymboree class yellow belt exam.
 
Xai [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha: Xai: FYI he was innocent, they mistook him for a different black guy.

Kinda irrelevant. Practicing your "karate moves" on someone who already surrendered is farked. I feel like when we qualify this it normalizes the actions are okay as long as the person is found guilty


more that I was pre-empting the bootlickers here
 
thatguyoverthere70 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Xai: FYI he was innocent, they mistook him for a different black guy.


Link?
 
chuggernaught
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Despicable and inexcusable.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To be fair, Chuck Norris there didn't get him in the head. More like the middle of the back.

I actually see this as a good thing, in a bad way. These cops are getting mad and out of control, which makes them a lot easier to spot, both by us and by their departments. It's hard to hide these cretins, since everything's on camera now.
 
FunkJunkie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thatguyoverthere70: Xai: FYI he was innocent, they mistook him for a different black guy.

Link?


https://twitter.com/ReporterBartonD/s​t​atus/1268912106927198208?s=20
 
Dick Gozinya
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thatguyoverthere70: Xai: FYI he was innocent, they mistook him for a different black guy.

Link?


https://www.abc10.com/article/news/lo​c​al/sacramento/sacramento-county-sherif​fs-office-launches-excessive-force-inv​estigation/103-80227c9d-0447-4233-bfdc​-ddd2255a5a6f
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Xai: FYI he was innocent, they mistook him for a different black guy.


Once they've surrendered, kicking a person is just a dick move.
 
v2micca
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jesus Farking Christ.  Cop needs to fired and find a new job where he doesn't have any authority.
 
weilawei [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: Xai: FYI he was innocent, they mistook him for a different black guy.

Once they've surrendered, kicking a person is just a dick move.


It's not a dick move, it's a felony.
 
Dick Gozinya
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: Xai: FYI he was innocent, they mistook him for a different black guy.

Once they've surrendered, kicking a person is just a dick move.


What about kneeling on a person's neck until they are dead, then staying there a few minutes longer just to be sure?
 
Greil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Twatter thread states that they even had the wrong guy. An investigation was opened... In march.
 
Cache [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Conservative America.
 
sxacho [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FunkJunkie: thatguyoverthere70: Xai: FYI he was innocent, they mistook him for a different black guy.

Link?

https://twitter.com/ReporterBartonD/st​atus/1268912106927198208?s=20


Holy f*ck!! Then they arrested him for resisting arrest afterward.
 
wingnut396
‘’ 1 hour ago  

v2micca: Jesus Farking Christ.  Cop needs to fired and find a new job where he doesn't have any authority.


Fark fired, the cop should be in jail.
 
xalres
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha: Xai: FYI he was innocent, they mistook him for a different black guy.

Kinda irrelevant. Practicing your "karate moves" on someone who already surrendered is farked. I feel like when we qualify this it normalizes the actions are okay as long as the person is found guilty


Yeah, can we stop this? I don't care what he supposedly did, or what they thought he did, that shiat was over the farking line. If cops can arrest Dylan Roof after a mass murder, complete with Whopper and an extra big-ass fries from Burger King, without roughing him up even a little, they can arrest anyone suspected of anything without needless violence. They just want to. They like to. They farking get off on it. I can see that pig's erection all the way over here in Orange County.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

v2micca: Jesus Farking Christ.  Cop needs to fired and find a new job where he doesn't have any authority.


Needs to be charged with a crime.

He could have broke that guy's back.
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Get down, boy!'

?
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Greil: Twatter thread states that they even had the wrong guy. An investigation was opened... In march.


Link?  How did that investigation turn out?  Did they find themselves innocent of all wrongdoing?
 
FunkJunkie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He was still charged with resisting arrest.

They got the wrong guy, instigated him into struggling by assaulting him from behind, then charged him for it

Anyone who doesn't understand why this country is exploding is blind and willingly so
 
tmyk [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dick Gozinya: thatguyoverthere70: Xai: FYI he was innocent, they mistook him for a different black guy.

Link?

https://www.abc10.com/article/news/loc​al/sacramento/sacramento-county-sherif​fs-office-launches-excessive-force-inv​estigation/103-80227c9d-0447-4233-bfdc​-ddd2255a5a6f


I hope all those lawyers seeing these vids online are staying hydrated.
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size

They're gonna be BUSY in the very near future.
 
Glitchwerks [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They know all eyes are upon them, and they are being recorded.

And they don't care.  This is who the police really are.

ACAB.
 
weilawei [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wingnut396: v2micca: Jesus Farking Christ.  Cop needs to fired and find a new job where he doesn't have any authority.

Fark fired, the cop should be in jail.


Agreed. This is the country where you can go to jail for literally touching a person with the tip of your finger (battery with a chicken nugget is beyond the pale), but a cop can murder people in broad daylight on video with witnesses and the state will try to protect him (normally, they'd see no consequences except a paid vacation).

Have you realized we have a stratified police state yet?
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

weilawei: Natalie Portmanteau: Xai: FYI he was innocent, they mistook him for a different black guy.

Once they've surrendered, kicking a person is just a dick move.

It's not a dick move, it's a felony.


Most felonies are dick moves?

I actually meant in any circumstance, with, like, not cops. But yeah, I can see why that's a dumb thing to say here. Mea culpa....
 
NINEv2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow. Dick. Seriously, fark you officer.
 
Tomfoolery Rules Over Logical Living
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The "Integrity" sign in the background is truly appropriate, like the "Mission Accomplished" banner ages ago.
 
Night Train to Wakanda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I miss the Andy Griffith school of Law Enforcement.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Clearly designed toget him to turn around so they could rough him up some more under the guise of resisting arrest.

F*cking pigs.

And that was a weak-ass bullshiat "flying" kick, too.  My 6-year-old nephew did better in his bullshiat Tae-Kwon-Do Gymboree class yellow belt exam.


Wasn't just the flying kick, the leg sweep he attempted a few seconds later was deeply shameful on a technical level. I mean - seriously - what the f*ck was that?

/not to mention, you know, the criminal act of brutality and abuse on a passive citizen
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dick Gozinya: Natalie Portmanteau: Xai: FYI he was innocent, they mistook him for a different black guy.

Once they've surrendered, kicking a person is just a dick move.

What about kneeling on a person's neck until they are dead, then staying there a few minutes longer just to be sure?


No, that's murder.

I didn't mean to imply the cop kicking the guy wasn't a criminal action for which he should face jail time. I realize that's how it sounded, but it's not what I was trying to say. That's my bad.

However, beyond all of that, it's also a dick move.
 
Bob The Nob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FarkMeAmadeus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As I said in another thread yesterday, we're about at the point where shooting back at the police is self defense. Honestly, if a non-badged person came up and kicked you in the back, you'd be well within your rights to physically defend yourself. Now, of course, doing that to a cop is a death sentence especially for a black male. Wonder how long until someone gets pushed over the limit?
 
Loreweaver
‘’ 1 hour ago  

weilawei: Natalie Portmanteau: Xai: FYI he was innocent, they mistook him for a different black guy.

Once they've surrendered, kicking a person is just a dick move.

It's not a dick move, it's a felony.


Well, it *should* be a felony, but it's not, because cops have Qualified Immunity to such things.  Even if they somehow get charged, it will be pleaded down to a misdemeanor, and they will get probation at worst.
 
Johnny Bananapeel [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What next?

ww2today.comView Full Size
 
labman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That cop doing the kick really needs a felony charge.

The other one should, at the very least, be fired for falsifying a police report.  Resisting arrest my ass....
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What the hell is going on?
 
sozelle [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TorpedoOrca: 'Get down, boy!'

?


I had to go back and listen for it. Good catch.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MusicMakeMyHeadPound: Benevolent Misanthrope: Clearly designed toget him to turn around so they could rough him up some more under the guise of resisting arrest.

F*cking pigs.

And that was a weak-ass bullshiat "flying" kick, too.  My 6-year-old nephew did better in his bullshiat Tae-Kwon-Do Gymboree class yellow belt exam.

Wasn't just the flying kick, the leg sweep he attempted a few seconds later was deeply shameful on a technical level. I mean - seriously - what the f*ck was that?

/not to mention, you know, the criminal act of brutality and abuse on a passive citizen


That, dear friend, was a grown man playing karate, trying to imitate moves he has seen in the movies like a goddamn child.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess the rule thumb is that if you hear a taser going off act like its farking you up even if it doesn't make good contact?

/taser cop probably shiat himself when the taser didn't work
 
