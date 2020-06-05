 Skip to content
(WKYC Cleveland)   Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson says Cleveland is perceived as 'butthole of the world'   (wkyc.com) divider line
    More: Interesting, Psychology, Urban area, City, Poverty, Mind, Sense, Perception, gross domestic product  
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Only by Americans.
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

dionysusaur: Only by Americans.


The rest of the world currently thinks it's Washington DC.

They're not wrong.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It could be worse, though. At least they're not Detroit.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Their main export is crippling depression.
 
Byno [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
[summons goatse]
 
blockhouse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It would just take one Cleveland Browns Superbowl victory to turn that perception around.

I'm not holding my breath.
 
donutjim [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Close, but Columbus actually takes that honor, though to be fair, they call it "THE Butthole Of The World"
 
JJRRutgers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Adds the tag, "but at least we're not Detroit."
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Byno: [summons goatse]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Igor Jakovsky [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Obvious tag was busy?
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But at least they aren't Detroit.

Hastily Made Cleveland Tourism Videos by Mike Polk Jr
Youtube gg86Enr2WZ8
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Demetrius: dionysusaur: Only by Americans.

The rest of the world currently thinks it's Washington DC.

They're not wrong.


And more specifically, 1600 Pennsylvania Ave.
 
maudibjr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One word:. accurate
 
JNowe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought that was Ohio in general.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Maybe not the butthole of the world, but you can sure smell it from there.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

JJRRutgers: Adds the tag, "but at least we're not Detroit."


Even there, though, the collapse of Detroit is perceived as a tragedy. With Cleveland it is just taken as inevitable.
 
Wave Of Anal Fury
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
That's because it is.

/former Clevelander
//would never live there again
 
TommyStiletto
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Sort of explains the Browns, doesn't it?
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Heh.   In the mid-90s, in this small fishing town on the Oregon coast, a friend hooked up with a crazy woman.  He had to take her to the hospital for some stupid shiat she had done.   A cop shows up and starts questioning my friend.  Apparently the cop was asking something my friend didn't like and then the cop asked "Do you want to go to jail?".  Friend replied "Do you want to go to Cleveland?".

That still makes me smile.  Also crazy lady lady left town, friend sobered up and is doing well.  Oh, and he didn't go to jail that night.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

dionysusaur: Only by Americans.


That would be Dekalb, IL actually
 
gnosis301
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
That's because it's every city that's not San Francisco, New Orleans, or New York.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Hey hey hey.
In Ohio, when our rivers get dirty, we burn them clean.

cdn.beeradvocate.comView Full Size
 
pjbreeze
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I think Cleveland is more of a dingleberry hanging from a hair away near the butthole of the world 'Whinington D.C.'
 
patcarew [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: Their main export is crippling depression.


They have a Factory of Sadness.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

blockhouse: Cleveland Browns Superbowl


Isn't that a euphemism for taking a crap?
 
FarkBucket18 [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
cdn.fbsbx.comView Full Size
 
Marcos P
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Is that better or worse than being Florida
 
Stratohead
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
jtown
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

dionysusaur: Only by Americans Pittsburghers.


Takes one to know one, I guess.
 
evader
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Remember, better to be the butthole than the turd.

/we're not detroit
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Then Frank Jackson can just take his talents to South Beach!
 
milflover69
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
"When you look at perceptions, not reality, when you look at gross domestic product..."

I checked into origin of my gross domestic product and you'll never believe where it came from.
 
mahoggin
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Says the guy who has been mayor there for 15 YEARS. You'd think he might try to do something about that perception in his spare 15 YEARS.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
"Cleveland only imports one spice, salt, and they use it on the roads in the winter."

As told to me by a Cleveland native.
 
DecemberNitro
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

blockhouse: It would just take one Cleveland Browns Superbowl victory to turn that perception around.

I'm not holding my breath.


Yes, then Cleveland would be perceived as butthole of the world with a football team.
 
zippyZRX
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Keyser_Soze_Death: Maybe not the butthole of the world, but you can sure smell it from there.


You can smell Jersey from there,,,damn.  Sucks to be down wind of Jersey.
 
EveryoneLovesCleanUndies
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I mean, yeah. The flaming butthole really.
 
Psychohazard
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I always that if Florida was America's Wang, that the butthole was somewhere around Tuscaloosa.
 
Deep Contact
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Cleveland makes Buffalo look good.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Obvious tag on vacation?

DarkSoulNoHope: But at least they aren't Detroit.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/gg86Enr2​WZ8]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mock26 [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Cleveland is not butthole of the world? Damn, they have come a long way!
 
LL316
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
That would make sense, since Ohio is the skidmark of America.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Cleveland Hot:

enchantedamerica.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
SumoJeb [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I thought they closed down that state after Drew Carey was cancelled
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
explains the smell.
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I spent a month in Cleveland one weekend.
 
GitOffaMyLawn [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
At least it's not Gary, Indiana
 
