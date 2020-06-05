 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Let's check in on what Russia has to say about - holy crap   (polygraph.info) divider line
SoundOfOneHandWanking [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
that's kind of funny
 
tjsands1118 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fact checking Russian propaganda, good call, get ahead of the president on his news feed. Now when he claims there are rapes tomorrow we'll all know why.
 
koder [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shared over 53,000 times, the post is a sarcastic 13-point "plan" on how to run a "Maidan-type" revolution - a reference to the 2014 protests and unrest that forced a change in Ukraine's government.

Lol, so when the White House puppets were, again, too inept to bring about civil war, and Meal Team Six didn't have the balls or the brains to bring about civil war, and the black people they probably truly believed would behave as thugs didn't bring about civil war, Putin has now decided to spoon-feed some recipes directly to the people.
 
Chris Ween [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
O.O
 
skozlaw [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let's check in on what Russia has to say...

Nah.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sarcasm is a lost art.
 
yakmans_dad [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ne**illos?

That sounds like some kind of tobacco product.
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

yakmans_dad: Ne**illos?

That sounds like some kind of tobacco product.


For a smooth dark indulgence
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And remember, these are the people feeding the accelerationists their talking points.
 
Alaskan Yoda [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
😳🤭😡
 
Majin_Buu [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Said it before: Russia saw America's institutional racism as an easily exploitable weakness and proceeded to exploit that weakness Sovietly.
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Uh, if I want to hear what Russia has to say I'll check trump's twitter feed, thanks.

Narrator: he won't
 
Alaskan Yoda [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Majin_Buu: Said it before: Russia saw America's institutional racism as an easily exploitable weakness and proceeded to exploit that weakness Sovietly.


Getting our own President and his Cukt supporters to do their dirty work for them.
 
TheSwizz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's almost like the Russians will do or say anything if they think it will sow division in western nations.

It's almost like the Russians aren't our friends.

Yeah, but only 'almost', right?
 
Alaskan Yoda [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cult supporters
 
lurkey [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is the entire post translated to English somewhere?
 
LL316
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That meme they made is dead on.
 
Elegy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Reposting to follow site guideline, sincere apologies to anyone offended by my Boobies.

Russian state media is mocking the "[racial slurs]," ridiculing protestors, joking about state violence against peaceful citizens, and advocating the state take a strong hand in stamping out protests.

This all sounds hauntingly familiar. Where have I heard this before....?

Oh.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Friendly advice to the negroes....

You're really get off on a bad foot here Russia.
 
nijika
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Russian Propaganda in Russian -> Translated Russian Propaganda in English -> shiatposts on PedoChan -> Solemn Report on Facebook Qanon -> Pickup by "Citizen Journalists" on WordPress -> Citation as Source Here.

Now it's all true, see, they have sources!
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lurkey: Is the entire post translated to English somewhere?


No bloody clue. Try Stormfront.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nobody f*cking cares what Russia has to say. They're the reason we have a racist President in the first place. The same President who told cops not to be too gentle when they arrest someone. The blood is on their hands as well as Trump's.
 
flart blooger
‘’ 1 hour ago  
thank god the media in 'merica don't use that there propaganda stuff.....
 
PvtStash
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What not enough Americans understand about the bigger world.

The fook indoctrinated institutionalized racism IS THE NORM in a lot of the world.
Take a deeper look into normal cultural norms on the street in the more eastern block countries or China, Japan, the Fooking Dutch still carry on with Black pete for god's sake and people pretend those a holes are some kind of more well rounded culture for reasons that do not excuse it.


The world, the vast majority of people in, belong to cultures that are indoctrinating people to be racist.

Sadly racism is far more the norm of our world than not. those of us that reject have to try and hold to our own culture on our own against the overwhelming waves of the sea of racist butt whiffs.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PvtStash: What not enough Americans understand about the bigger world.

The fook indoctrinated institutionalized racism IS THE NORM in a lot of the world.
Take a deeper look into normal cultural norms on the street in the more eastern block countries or China, Japan, the Fooking Dutch still carry on with Black pete for god's sake and people pretend those a holes are some kind of more well rounded culture for reasons that do not excuse it.


The world, the vast majority of people in, belong to cultures that are indoctrinating people to be racist.

Sadly racism is far more the norm of our world than not. those of us that reject have to try and hold to our own culture on our own against the overwhelming waves of the sea of racist butt whiffs.


something, something, American Exceptionalism
 
John Hopoate [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There are nyet russian operatives on this website or the internet ever. Don't believe everything you read.

/chuckles sovietly
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dude thinks black people cook meth
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SoundOfOneHandWanking: that's kind of funny


Russian humor appears to be so politically incorrect (in this instance, at least) that we can't think of it as humor. Maybe we really do need to calm down and not be so uptight about the issues that exist.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Alaskan Yoda: Majin_Buu: Said it before: Russia saw America's institutional racism as an easily exploitable weakness and proceeded to exploit that weakness Sovietly.

Getting our own President and his Cukt supporters to do their dirty work for them.


It's hard to say.

The Women's March in 2017 had close to half a million.   Who knows now.   There are a lot of really pissed off people right now.   Washington DC alone has 700,000 plus people.   The metro area is in the millions.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: Alaskan Yoda: Majin_Buu: Said it before: Russia saw America's institutional racism as an easily exploitable weakness and proceeded to exploit that weakness Sovietly.

Getting our own President and his Cukt supporters to do their dirty work for them.

It's hard to say.

The Women's March in 2017 had close to half a million.   Who knows now.   There are a lot of really pissed off people right now.   Washington DC alone has 700,000 plus people.   The metro area is in the millions.


Sorry, quoted the wrong thread.  WTH?
 
Buttknuckle
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Hey Putin, fly over here and say that shiat in the hood.
 
PainInTheASP [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

flart blooger: thank god the media in 'merica don't use that there propaganda stuff.....


It's not that America doesn't use it, it's that even our standards are better than...

...whatever the hell that is.
 
Duck_of_Doom [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

neongoats: And remember, these are the people feeding the accelerationists their talking points.


A general question, but what is an accelerationist? That tag slipped by me, and I'd just like to understand what it is in context. Sorry, and thanks for any answers.
 
zippyZRX
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: Alaskan Yoda: Majin_Buu: Said it before: Russia saw America's institutional racism as an easily exploitable weakness and proceeded to exploit that weakness Sovietly.

Getting our own President and his Cukt supporters to do their dirty work for them.

It's hard to say.

The Women's March in 2017 had close to half a million.   Who knows now.   There are a lot of really pissed off people right now.   Washington DC alone has 700,000 plus people.   The metro area is in the millions.


Im not sure why this is aimed so much at the Federal level and not the State/Local level.  Police forces are for the most part State/Local affairs with the Feds having no direct control.  This needs to be addressed at the Governor and Mayor level to get results. Because as we have seen some places (Nebraska for one) seem to have well running police forces that work for the good of the people and not just acting like the biggest gang.  Seems to me that is much more effective then trying to get the Feds to step in and control one more aspect of our lives...because i really dont expect them to be any better at this in fact i would expect them to be worse. Rarely does one size fit all. It is clear even to the most blind or racist person there are some very serious issues with police forces especially the larger metropolitan ones.  But why not direct the voices of change to the people the run the actual police forces and not at the national level where they dont actually control anything the police do.
 
PvtStash
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

emersonbiggins: PvtStash: What not enough Americans understand about the bigger world.

The fook indoctrinated institutionalized racism IS THE NORM in a lot of the world.
Take a deeper look into normal cultural norms on the street in the more eastern block countries or China, Japan, the Fooking Dutch still carry on with Black pete for god's sake and people pretend those a holes are some kind of more well rounded culture for reasons that do not excuse it.


The world, the vast majority of people in, belong to cultures that are indoctrinating people to be racist.

Sadly racism is far more the norm of our world than not. those of us that reject have to try and hold to our own culture on our own against the overwhelming waves of the sea of racist butt whiffs.

something, something, American Exceptionalism


oh god no not at all.

more like, the fook middle of the bell world over is stupid as fook cultural norm is racism.
Anywhere.It just happens to be that we here in the states perpetuate a duality of culture where we legally attempt to be not racist, but culturally we still tech racism, protect spreading ideologies of racism, and carry on racist behaviors, only as under the legal radar as our local area demands.

You can find culture rejecting such rot everywhere too, but my ow xp is that racism is more common to find anywhere you go than not. Just depends on how much public taboo there is locally as to how much anyone has to hide it or can flaunt it.What i am saying is, few Americans, who are of a anti-racist POV, really understand just how common and pervasive racist culture is the world over, including in their own back yard.The whole world, including their own states, and everything, no exemptions for anyone cause no one seems to be particularly exceptional in this.What all is in the whole world? All of it, i really was speaking of all of it without any unsaid exceptions in my mind.
 
