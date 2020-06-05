 Skip to content
(Independent)   "I don't believe there's ever been a good person of color killed by a police officer" writes former mayor of Temecula, CA. in an email   (independent.co.uk) divider line
    Police, Police brutality, Police officer, James Stewart  
bthom37 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Ah, the Just World fallacy that explains so much of White America.  An outgrowth of American Protestantism/Evangelism.

So much of the bootlicking we've seen in the recent weeks comes down to an attempt to protect the posters worldview, where bad things happen to bad people, and you can tell they're bad people because bad things happened to them.

/To be fair, some of the bootlicking is just 'alternative opinions'
 
DoBeDoBeDo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"and that in this case, he did not proof-read the resulting email before sending it - resulting in the use of the word "good" where he did not in fact say it. "

So you meant there's never been a person of color killed by a police officer?   How does that make you LESS of an idiot?
 
psilocyberguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
https://youtu.be/GqRN7N7lH8o

Ah get along, get along.
 
SoundOfOneHandWanking [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...and says "I don't believe there's ever been a good person of color killed by a police officer. So I'm kind of confuse (sic) what you're looking for."
...
In a contrite message announcing his resignation over the message, Mr Stewart explained that because he has severe dyslexia, he routinely uses speech-to-text dictation to write, and that in this case, he did not proof-read the resulting email before sending it - resulting in the use of the word "good" where he did not in fact say it.


I can't imagine the syllables the speech-to-text heard that would make that sentence any less detestable.  Just dropping the word good makes him look like an idiot.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Of course not:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
koder [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
*Yawn* he's just incontrovertibly admitting he's a racist. He doesn't even deserve my snark.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
puffy999
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Aaaawful lotta honkeys in this country....
 
middlewaytao
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Why do we even need courts or laws? Beat cops should be judge, jury, and executioner. /s
 
i ignore u
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
He included those last five words by mistake.  Please accept his sincerest apologies.
 
Catlenfell
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
What he meant to say is, "I don't believe that there has been a good person of color. "
 
ShamanGator
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
And his follow up email was "Hey what's that flushing sou...WAIT, THAT MY CAREER"
 
d23 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
He says this is a speech-to-text error... but I can't figure out what the error could have been.

No snark.. anyone have a clue?  Or just asinine excuse?
 
gunther_bumpass [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

puffy999: Aaaawful lotta honkeys in this country....


You know they know it's wrong, but they type it out and hit -send- anyway.

These are people in public office - but there's no such thing as systemic racism.
 
MycroftHolmes [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

DoBeDoBeDo: "and that in this case, he did not proof-read the resulting email before sending it - resulting in the use of the word "good" where he did not in fact say it. "

So you meant there's never been a person of color killed by a police officer?   How does that make you LESS of an idiot?


He said 'never been a groot person of color killed by police'.  This is really all just a misunderstanding.

I will give him this , 'I am dyslexic and my speech to text converter screwed me' is maybe the best excuse I have head in years
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
A speech-to-text screwup? What a cunning stunt.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
With the US still reeling from the killing of George Floyd, the mayor of a city in southern California has resigned after he said no "good person of colour" had ever been killed by police - despite the fact a black man was fatally shot by police in his home in the city in 2016.

Such absolutely awful language doesn't belong in America. We spell it "color".
 
puffy999
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

gunther_bumpass: puffy999: Aaaawful lotta honkeys in this country....

You know they know it's wrong, but they type it out and hit -send- anyway.

These are people in public office - but there's no such thing as systemic racism.


A local fire chief wrote something about protesters deserving to be shot. He's been suspended from duty.

But, of course, he now claims his Facebook account was "hacked" dontchaknow.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
To be honest, this doesn't really change my opinion of Temecula.
 
Rucker10
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I'm glad so many racist farks keep outing themselves and losing their jobs.

You dumb bastards are so bad at everything. Memes, social media, texts... just everything.
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Calm down guys, he said "godly" to his text to speech software.
 
wage0048
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
And I say "Die in a fire, you racist piece of shiat."
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
That depends on your definition of "good", your definition of "person" and you definitions of  "color", "killed" and  "police", so  . . .  um . . .  maybe.  8-(
 
Chain Smokes Freely [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Wow ... that is a stunning statement.
 
cleek
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
a real bad dude:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Greil
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

MycroftHolmes: DoBeDoBeDo: "and that in this case, he did not proof-read the resulting email before sending it - resulting in the use of the word "good" where he did not in fact say it. "

So you meant there's never been a person of color killed by a police officer?   How does that make you LESS of an idiot?

He said 'never been a groot person of color killed by police'.  This is really all just a misunderstanding.

I will give him this , 'I am dyslexic and my speech to text converter screwed me' is maybe the best excuse I have head in years


Might wanna trot that out out yourself.

Still, TTS doesn't change entire sentences around even on its worst screwups. The only acceptable way all those words fit in a sentence is, "I don't believe there's ever been a person of color killed by a good police officer." You'd be all sorts of wrong but the sentence isn't immediately resignation worthy.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Rucker10: I'm glad so many racist farks keep outing themselves and losing their jobs.

You dumb bastards are so bad at everything. Memes, social media, texts... just everything.


The problem is that he was allowed to choose to step down. Some assholes like Steve King and Greg Gianforte never will. There should really be better things in place to get rid of elected officials who say or do heinous bullshiat.
 
physt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Wait... so he gets to decide who is who is a good person of color and who isn't?
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

DoBeDoBeDo: "and that in this case, he did not proof-read the resulting email before sending it - resulting in the use of the word "good" where he did not in fact say it. "

So you meant there's never been a person of color killed by a police officer?   How does that make you LESS of an idiot?


And, I mean...this seems like some shot you proofread.
 
dkulprit
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Hey now, there is no such thing as bias in this country and there are no laws specifically targeting POC so there is no systemic racism in this country.  There are racists, but they are few and far between and each act of racism happens in a bubble and is individualized and we can't stop a handful of bad people doing bad things.
 
gunther_bumpass [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Rucker10: I'm glad so many racist farks keep outing themselves and losing their jobs.


I used to dabble in old cars - parts, engines, the whole car, etc. If I could get through a conversation with someone without hearing "Jesus" or "n-word" it was a miracle.

Latino guys were cool, I'm just talking about the white people.
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: With the US still reeling from the killing of George Floyd, the mayor of a city in southern California has resigned after he said no "good person of colour" had ever been killed by police - despite the fact a black man was fatally shot by police in his home in the city in 2016.

Such absolutely awful language doesn't belong in America. We spell it "color".


That's because Americans never have a place in the heart of colour for u.
 
gunther_bumpass [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Greil: Might wanna trot that out out yourself.


publicity.comView Full Size
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

SoundOfOneHandWanking: ...and says "I don't believe there's ever been a good person of color killed by a police officer. So I'm kind of confuse (sic) what you're looking for."
...
In a contrite message announcing his resignation over the message, Mr Stewart explained that because he has severe dyslexia, he routinely uses speech-to-text dictation to write, and that in this case, he did not proof-read the resulting email before sending it - resulting in the use of the word "good" where he did not in fact say it.


I can't imagine the syllables the speech-to-text heard that would make that sentence any less detestable.  Just dropping the word good makes him look like an idiot.


That's what I was thinking. That he claims he "didn't mean to say that" while conspicuously failing to tell us what he DID mean to say only makes it worse.
 
probesport
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I think he mean to say hood.
 
grinding_journalist [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
He also writes that racism is "not excepted (sic) or tolerated" in the city

Guys, guys, what he said isn't racist, because racism isn't tolerated in his city. Duh.

The next sentence is also a gem. How can *anyone* think "I have friends of race X, so I can't be racist towards them" is a valid defense of obvious bias and racism anymore?
 
EdgeRunner [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Mr_Vimes: A speech-to-text screwup? What a cunning stunt.


His screwup was he only meant to say it, not have it written down. Text-to-speech doesn't have a filter that edits out the "quiet parts".
 
Nuuu [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The full email:

"As you know the City of Temecula does not have its own Police Department. We contract with Riverside County Sheriff's Department. And I don't believe there's ever been a good person of color killed by a police officer. So I'm kind of confuse what you are looking for. Of course racism is not excepted or tolerated in the City of Temecula. Or any other of the surrounding areas that I know of for sure. I have several good friends who are African-Americans, and they love living here because how safe it is for them and their families."

I'll say that the typo because of voice typing seems plausible.  As some of my family members get older, this has become their preferred method of texting, and their messages look a lot like this.  "Excepted" instead of "accepted," "confuse," instead of "confused," etc.

His excuse is that he could not personally recall any person of color being killed by his city's police department, specifically. And that's what he was trying to convey.  I actually believe that.  That sentiment is in line with everything else he's trying to say in the email.

The thing that gets him though, is that his email is otherwise not a great take on this issue; not the worst ever, but not great.  He goes with the "I have black friends angle." Which, I mean, go fark yourself.  And even taking his excuse for granted, it still amounts to one of those "well, I've never seen racism in this city, speaking as a white-man-in-power, so I assume it simply doesn't exist here."

So he had a bad take amplified 1000x by an unfortunate typo.  I have more than a tiny violin's sympathy for that.  Not much more, mind you.  Maybe one of those little plastic violins they give to 3-year-olds in China.  He gets that much sympathy.
 
PvtStash
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
this is what makes me despair for the future of humanity.

I would give the rest of my life to pain and suffering, if in return all people of such a mental state just grey dust vanished from earth forever.

To lack humanity like that leaves we with none to spare them in return.
 
Sam Malone
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Dude! It's not too late to claim you were hacked!

Well it is... but that's never stopped anyone else before. Don't forget the "sorry if you were offended" afterward. You'll be sitting pretty in no time.
 
Alaskan Yoda [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Nuuu: The full email:

"As you know the City of Temecula does not have its own Police Department. We contract with Riverside County Sheriff's Department. And I don't believe there's ever been a good person of color killed by a police officer. So I'm kind of confuse what you are looking for. Of course racism is not excepted or tolerated in the City of Temecula. Or any other of the surrounding areas that I know of for sure. I have several good friends who are African-Americans, and they love living here because how safe it is for them and their families."

I'll say that the typo because of voice typing seems plausible.  As some of my family members get older, this has become their preferred method of texting, and their messages look a lot like this.  "Excepted" instead of "accepted," "confuse," instead of "confused," etc.

His excuse is that he could not personally recall any person of color being killed by his city's police department, specifically. And that's what he was trying to convey.  I actually believe that.  That sentiment is in line with everything else he's trying to say in the email.

The thing that gets him though, is that his email is otherwise not a great take on this issue; not the worst ever, but not great.  He goes with the "I have black friends angle." Which, I mean, go fark yourself.  And even taking his excuse for granted, it still amounts to one of those "well, I've never seen racism in this city, speaking as a white-man-in-power, so I assume it simply doesn't exist here."

So he had a bad take amplified 1000x by an unfortunate typo.  I have more than a tiny violin's sympathy for that.  Not much more, mind you.  Maybe one of those little plastic violins they give to 3-year-olds in China.  He gets that much sympathy.


I view the  "I have several black friends" as an equally racist and beyond the pale racist statement. It emphasizes the racist statement, reiterates the statement and pretends to give further weight to the statement.

FFS

It's like the "just saying" comment people say. Like, This mayor sounds like a drooling, mouth-breathing racist redneck operating on the most rudimentary of Brain stems. Just saying...
 
