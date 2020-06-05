 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NBC News)   Police face no repercussions for lying about protesters   (nbcnews.com) divider line
52
    More: Obvious, Police, Protest, NBC, Constable, Buffalo police officers, 75-year-old man, video clip, Thursday night  
•       •       •

1835 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 Jun 2020 at 12:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



52 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
lennavan [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
WGRZ initially reported that the department said that the man, who has not been identified, was injured after he tripped and fell.

This goes with the evidence it's not just a few bad apples; it's an institutional problem.  The "bad apple" does something shiatty and the rest of the cops cover it up.  That video clearly shows a whole shiat load of cops in the area when it happens.  And yet you didn't see a single one of them come to the defense of the old guy, or report the cop for shoving him over.
 
gilgigamesh [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I felt my stomach flip just reading the description in tfa. I dont think I'll be watching the video. Dont think I can. I've seen quite enough videos of valiant officers protecting and serving the shiat out of innocent people this week.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

lennavan: WGRZ initially reported that the department said that the man, who has not been identified, was injured after he tripped and fell.

This goes with the evidence it's not just a few bad apples; it's an institutional problem.  The "bad apple" does something shiatty and the rest of the cops cover it up.  That video clearly shows a whole shiat load of cops in the area when it happens.  And yet you didn't see a single one of them come to the defense of the old guy, or report the cop for shoving him over.


Cops are very strange. Individually they are capable of great acts of kindness and courage. But put them in a group, in a situation where they have to police each other, and they just devolve right back to Lord of the Flies.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dr Dreidel [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

lennavan: WGRZ initially reported that the department said that the man, who has not been identified, was injured after he tripped and fell.

This goes with the evidence it's not just a few bad apples; it's an institutional problem.  The "bad apple" does something shiatty and the rest of the cops cover it up.  That video clearly shows a whole shiat load of cops in the area when it happens.  And yet you didn't see a single one of them come to the defense of the old guy, or report the cop for shoving him over.


On the contrary - you DID see a cop stop... briefly, to bark an order for an ambulance into his radio. Then he keeps right on walking.

Not a single one of those absolute wastes of training and hemoglobin stops to see if he's still breathing or whether he has a pulse.

Looked like a few others thought about maybe stopping, and were either told immediately by other officers to keep moving, or physically guided back into "formation" (they promptly arrested another dude - I think the cameraman - when he tried to render aid).

Charge the whole cadre with depraved indifference to human life (I don't even care if that's a crime. It's certainly a moral turpitude infraction, and if an applicant to Buffalo PD who had shoved a person and left them bleeding in the street would be denied employment, those cops should be fired. Ideally prosecuted as well, but I'll take whatever crumbs the justice system's offering at this point).
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Police have never faced repercussions. My favorite this cycle was the $2 million in stolen Rolex watches.

And then the company came out and essentially said "as if we'd be farking stupid enough to leave the watches in a display case with everything that was going on"
 
psilocyberguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
https://youtu.be/GqRN7N7lH8o

Clampdown. Turn it up.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Could've dropped the last 4 words, subby
 
GRCooper
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where is Meal Team Six? They put on their cammies and strapped their faux-M4s to their chests to stand up in front of the police for the 2nd Amendment, why aren't they doing the same to protect the 1st?
 
LL316
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thank your unions for the officers not being punished YET.  But they are suspended without pay while the investigation takes place.
 
BigSquibowski
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GRCooper: Where is Meal Team Six? They put on their cammies and strapped their faux-M4s to their chests to stand up in front of the police for the 2nd Amendment, why aren't they doing the same to protect the 1st?


Those farksticks support this.
 
Jeebus Saves [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't believe it for a second.  Next you'll tell me that trump isn't a liar.
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
the culture of lying about the people they beat up is far older than the proliferation of cell phone cameras.
 
GRCooper
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BigSquibowski: GRCooper: Where is Meal Team Six? They put on their cammies and strapped their faux-M4s to their chests to stand up in front of the police for the 2nd Amendment, why aren't they doing the same to protect the 1st?

Those farksticks support this.


Yeah, it was pretty much a rhetorical question ...
 
Churchy LaFemme
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GRCooper: Where is Meal Team Six? They put on their cammies and strapped their faux-M4s to their chests to stand up in front of the police for the 2nd Amendment, why aren't they doing the same to protect the 1st?


We were told in no uncertain terms in another thread earlier this week that because liberal snowflakes like yourself make fun of their guns that they won't come and help. They'd prefer tyranny over assisting those who have damaged their fee-fees.
 
Jeebus Saves [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GRCooper: Where is Meal Team Six? They put on their cammies and strapped their faux-M4s to their chests to stand up in front of the police for the 2nd Amendment, why aren't they doing the same to protect the 1st?


Why aren't the protesters doing it themselves?
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: lennavan: WGRZ initially reported that the department said that the man, who has not been identified, was injured after he tripped and fell.

This goes with the evidence it's not just a few bad apples; it's an institutional problem.  The "bad apple" does something shiatty and the rest of the cops cover it up.  That video clearly shows a whole shiat load of cops in the area when it happens.  And yet you didn't see a single one of them come to the defense of the old guy, or report the cop for shoving him over.

Cops are very strange. Individually they are capable of great acts of kindness and courage. But put them in a group, in a situation where they have to police each other, and they just devolve right back to Lord of the Flies.


That's not cops... That's people.
 
Invincible [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jeebus Saves: GRCooper: Where is Meal Team Six? They put on their cammies and strapped their faux-M4s to their chests to stand up in front of the police for the 2nd Amendment, why aren't they doing the same to protect the 1st?

Why aren't the protesters doing it themselves?


The protesters are smarter than the cops. They bring guns and it's a bloodbath. Even with one side unarmed, it's a shiatshow.
 
dkulprit
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GRCooper: Where is Meal Team Six? They put on their cammies and strapped their faux-M4s to their chests to stand up in front of the police for the 2nd Amendment, why aren't they doing the same to protect the 1st?


They did it for the Charlottesville marches....  they used the 2nd to defend the 1st!  But only for the literal nazis and kkk members.  Waiting for the 3% defender here on fark to still answer me in the first thread a couple months ago about how they're not racists, just defenders of the constitution.

Also still waiting on them the 3% to put out a statement on how trump's deployment against peaceful protestors on monday for a photo op was bad.
 
Joshudan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Churchy LaFemme: GRCooper: Where is Meal Team Six? They put on their cammies and strapped their faux-M4s to their chests to stand up in front of the police for the 2nd Amendment, why aren't they doing the same to protect the 1st?

We were told in no uncertain terms in another thread earlier this week that because liberal snowflakes like yourself make fun of their guns that they won't come and help. They'd prefer tyranny over assisting those who have damaged their fee-fees.


Which is funny because the protesters aren't asking for their help.

Instead, people are rightly saying that they use the "Fight against Tyranny" trope as disingenuously as the ProLife people are, well, pro life.
 
GRCooper
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jeebus Saves: GRCooper: Where is Meal Team Six? They put on their cammies and strapped their faux-M4s to their chests to stand up in front of the police for the 2nd Amendment, why aren't they doing the same to protect the 1st?

Why aren't the protesters doing it themselves?


Why aren't they out there protesting against the police?! Really?

I'll type slowly so you can follow:

They are.
 
lendog
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GRCooper: Where is Meal Team Six? They put on their cammies and strapped their faux-M4s to their chests to stand up in front of the police for the 2nd Amendment, why aren't they doing the same to protect the 1st?


Because the second is twice as good as the first.  Seriously, if they can take the 1st amendment, they can take the second.
 
Russ1642 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Notice how a couple dozen cops walk by and ignore the guy on the ground. It's not a few bad apples folks. The entire barrel is a putrid mess.
 
limeyfellow [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The word of police officers can send people to prison for decades or even lead to them to be executed. They can seize people's property, destroy whole families and communities, and crush societies. Your damn right they should be held to the highest standard and when they commit such vile acts should have the book thrown at them for it.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do you want your police station burned down?
Because this is how you get your police station burned down.
 
bluejeansonfire
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GRCooper: Where is Meal Team Six? They put on their cammies and strapped their faux-M4s to their chests to stand up in front of the police for the 2nd Amendment, why aren't they doing the same to protect the 1st?


Wouldn't you know, they very publicly pissed their pants and whined and ran away in an NRA-centric thread yesterday.

Certain posters might come to this thread and tell you they're "not obligated to do your work for you," while also claiming "the 2nd Amendment exists to protect the 1st" with a straight face and any semblance of dignity.
 
Jeebus Saves [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GRCooper: Jeebus Saves: GRCooper: Where is Meal Team Six? They put on their cammies and strapped their faux-M4s to their chests to stand up in front of the police for the 2nd Amendment, why aren't they doing the same to protect the 1st?

Why aren't the protesters doing it themselves?

Why aren't they out there protesting against the police?! Really?

I'll type slowly so you can follow:

They are.


You're asking why the 2nd amendment protesters aren't out there with their guns right?  Or are you asking why the 2nd amendment protesters aren't there in general?  Because either point you're trying to make is farking stupid.
 
Russ1642 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GRCooper: Where is Meal Team Six? They put on their cammies and strapped their faux-M4s to their chests to stand up in front of the police for the 2nd Amendment, why aren't they doing the same to protect the 1st?


It would take a nuclear war before those guys stand shoulder to shoulder with BLM.
 
Joshudan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Russ1642: Notice how a couple dozen cops walk by and ignore the guy on the ground. It's not a few bad apples folks. The entire barrel is a putrid mess.


Exactly like the expression explains
'a few bad apples spoil the barrel.'
 
chucknasty [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
a few points:
basically everyone is carrying a camera on them at all times. expect to be filmed. act accordingly.
the requirements to be a cop a laughably low. basically a GED and small dick. what did you think would happen? you give a guy with a grudge a gun. what exactly did you think would happen?

perhaps the people with legal rights to kill you should have a bit more education. pretty clear the current standards aren't working out so well.

I think cops should have our respect. I also think they need to earn our respect. they are failing miserably.
 
GRCooper
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Churchy LaFemme: GRCooper: Where is Meal Team Six? They put on their cammies and strapped their faux-M4s to their chests to stand up in front of the police for the 2nd Amendment, why aren't they doing the same to protect the 1st?

We were told in no uncertain terms in another thread earlier this week that because liberal snowflakes like yourself make fun of their guns that they won't come and help. They'd prefer tyranny over assisting those who have damaged their fee-fees.


It's funny because I'm a lifelong gun owner who can outshoot 99 percent of those f*cks. I've seen them on the range congratulating each other for hitting a target at 50 freaking meters. With a rifle.
 
GRCooper
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jeebus Saves: GRCooper: Jeebus Saves: GRCooper: Where is Meal Team Six? They put on their cammies and strapped their faux-M4s to their chests to stand up in front of the police for the 2nd Amendment, why aren't they doing the same to protect the 1st?

Why aren't the protesters doing it themselves?

Why aren't they out there protesting against the police?! Really?

I'll type slowly so you can follow:

They are.

You're asking why the 2nd amendment protesters aren't out there with their guns right?  Or are you asking why the 2nd amendment protesters aren't there in general?  Because either point you're trying to make is farking stupid.


No, the point is that people like you only care about defending the second - you're an unamerican POS.
 
bluejeansonfire
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GRCooper: Where is Meal Team Six? They put on their cammies and strapped their faux-M4s to their chests to stand up in front of the police for the 2nd Amendment, why aren't they doing the same to protect the 1st?


"I bought a gun! Freedom! Rights! 'Murica!
... To resist tyranny?? F*ck no, where did you hear that? That's dangerous and stupid. No, I bought a gun so I can kill people who touch my doorknob or steal my consumer electronics that I can easily replace."
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jeebus Saves: GRCooper: Where is Meal Team Six? They put on their cammies and strapped their faux-M4s to their chests to stand up in front of the police for the 2nd Amendment, why aren't they doing the same to protect the 1st?

Why aren't the protesters doing it themselves?


Because open carry is illegal in NY.

When they showed up in Minneapolis Fark said they were racist and just there to shoot black.

/how many black people did they shoot?
 
Dr Dreidel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jeebus Saves: GRCooper: Jeebus Saves: GRCooper: Where is Meal Team Six? They put on their cammies and strapped their faux-M4s to their chests to stand up in front of the police for the 2nd Amendment, why aren't they doing the same to protect the 1st?

Why aren't the protesters doing it themselves?

Why aren't they out there protesting against the police?! Really?

I'll type slowly so you can follow:

They are.

You're asking why the 2nd amendment protesters aren't out there with their guns right? Or are you asking why the 2nd amendment protesters aren't there in general?  Because either point you're trying to make is farking stupid.


Oh, they're out there, with their guns, they're just not the ones protesting.

// and I guess technically, it's THEIR guns that are at home; they're using OUR guns when they're in uniform - the guns we, the people, allow them to carry after extracting a sworn oath of duty
// ...are the same that burn crosses
 
Jeebus Saves [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

GRCooper: Jeebus Saves: GRCooper: Jeebus Saves: GRCooper: Where is Meal Team Six? They put on their cammies and strapped their faux-M4s to their chests to stand up in front of the police for the 2nd Amendment, why aren't they doing the same to protect the 1st?

Why aren't the protesters doing it themselves?

Why aren't they out there protesting against the police?! Really?

I'll type slowly so you can follow:

They are.

You're asking why the 2nd amendment protesters aren't out there with their guns right?  Or are you asking why the 2nd amendment protesters aren't there in general?  Because either point you're trying to make is farking stupid.

No, the point is that people like you only care about defending the second - you're an unamerican POS.


Funny shiat.  I'm advocating for the people who are protesting to use both their 1st and 2nd amendment rights.  I care just as much about your 1st amendment rights as I do your 2nd amendment rights.  The point you're trying to make is farking stupid.  Why aren't black lives matter protesters out supporting the second amendment?  Why aren't they bringing their own guns?
 
Linkster
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Here is the thing about "The Thin Blue Line", you "Good Cops", have had 20 (TWENTY) years to straighten this shiat out, and you haven't.

So FU*K YOU, STFU and Step aside.  Our turn.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I'd call suspension without pay a repercussion. I'd call an investigation into conduct a repercussion, especially if it leads to termination and potential prosecution.
 
dragonchild
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Notice how a couple dozen cops walk by and ignore the guy on the ground. It's not a few bad apples folks. The entire barrel is a putrid mess.

The saying is, a few bad apples spoil the bunch
 
bluejeansonfire
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Invincible: Jeebus Saves: GRCooper: Where is Meal Team Six? They put on their cammies and strapped their faux-M4s to their chests to stand up in front of the police for the 2nd Amendment, why aren't they doing the same to protect the 1st?

Why aren't the protesters doing it themselves?

The protesters are smarter than the cops. They bring guns and it's a bloodbath. Even with one side unarmed, it's a shiatshow.


Honestly, at this point, I think protesters SHOULD bring guns. It doesn't seem like peace is accomplishing much of anything. If it were, I'd be advocating peace.

But cops just continue treating peaceful protests as target-rich environments, and they show no signs of stopping that behavior or being held properly accountable.
 
GRCooper
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Funny shiat.  I'm advocating for the people who are protesting to use both their 1st and 2nd amendment rights.  I care just as much about your 1st amendment rights as I do your 2nd amendment rights.  The point you're trying to make is farking stupid.  Why aren't black lives matter protesters out supporting the second amendment?  Why aren't they bringing their own guns?

I'm glad you're laughing.

You can't see the difference between people protesting that they need guns to protect themselves against government oppression and people protesting that the government stop oppressing them?  This is *exactly* what the people lined up against the police to save their guns were saying that they need their guns to fight.

It's time.  Step up or have your point invalidated.
 
McBish
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: GRCooper: Jeebus Saves: GRCooper: Jeebus Saves: GRCooper: Where is Meal Team Six? They put on their cammies and strapped their faux-M4s to their chests to stand up in front of the police for the 2nd Amendment, why aren't they doing the same to protect the 1st?

Why aren't the protesters doing it themselves?

Why aren't they out there protesting against the police?! Really?

I'll type slowly so you can follow:

They are.

You're asking why the 2nd amendment protesters aren't out there with their guns right?  Or are you asking why the 2nd amendment protesters aren't there in general?  Because either point you're trying to make is farking stupid.

No, the point is that people like you only care about defending the second - you're an unamerican POS.

Funny shiat.  I'm advocating for the people who are protesting to use both their 1st and 2nd amendment rights.  I care just as much about your 1st amendment rights as I do your 2nd amendment rights.  The point you're trying to make is farking stupid.  Why aren't black lives matter protesters out supporting the second amendment?  Why aren't they bringing their own guns?


Fear of being shot?  Fear of losing control of their weapon in a large crowd? Feelings that escalating the issue with guns won't help.  A lot of reasons I guess.
 
Kalashinator
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

GRCooper: Where is Meal Team Six? They put on their cammies and strapped their faux-M4s to their chests to stand up in front of the police for the 2nd Amendment, why aren't they doing the same to protect the 1st?


"M4gery" is the preferred nomenclature, dude.  Also, interpretation of the 1st Amendment requires more thinkin' in their eyes, and they just can't be bothered.  The new info might replace the old and they'll forget how to change the oil in their Silverado or some shiat.

Actually, these boogaloo farkwits are probably from out-of-state wherever they are at, so protestors should be screaming at cops to check their IDs to see if the carry laws of the state they are in have reciprocity with they state they are from.

So like here in Minnesota, dopes carrying firearms (open or concealed) from AK, AR, AZ, CA, CO, CT, FL, GA, HI, IA, IN, MA, MD, ME, MO, MS, MT, NE, NC, NH, NV, NY, OH, OK, OR, PA, TN, TX, UT, VA, VT, WA, WI, and WY are all violating state gun law, and should be arrested.  And if they can carry if under the age of 21 in states with which we have reciprocity, they gotta be 21+ here.
 
Jeebus Saves [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

GRCooper: Funny shiat.  I'm advocating for the people who are protesting to use both their 1st and 2nd amendment rights.  I care just as much about your 1st amendment rights as I do your 2nd amendment rights.  The point you're trying to make is farking stupid.  Why aren't black lives matter protesters out supporting the second amendment?  Why aren't they bringing their own guns?

I'm glad you're laughing.

You can't see the difference between people protesting that they need guns to protect themselves against government oppression and people protesting that the government stop oppressing them?  This is *exactly* what the people lined up against the police to save their guns were saying that they need their guns to fight.

It's time.  Step up or have your point invalidated.


The people protesting need to bring their own farking guns!  The 2nd amendment protesters have done their part.  They helped secure the right for people to carry guns to defend themselves.  The open protesters brought their own guns.  They didn't wait for black lives matter to show up with guns.
 
What_Would_Jimi_Do
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Gubbo: lennavan: WGRZ initially reported that the department said that the man, who has not been identified, was injured after he tripped and fell.

This goes with the evidence it's not just a few bad apples; it's an institutional problem.  The "bad apple" does something shiatty and the rest of the cops cover it up.  That video clearly shows a whole shiat load of cops in the area when it happens.  And yet you didn't see a single one of them come to the defense of the old guy, or report the cop for shoving him over.

Cops are very strange. Individually they are capable of great acts of kindness and courage. But put them in a group, in a situation where they have to police each other, and they just devolve right back to Lord of the Flies.


Replace "cops" with any noun that describes a group of people and your comment still applies.
 
AeAe
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Suspension? Those pigs should be fired and charged with felony battery.
 
MycroftHolmes [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Gubbo: lennavan: WGRZ initially reported that the department said that the man, who has not been identified, was injured after he tripped and fell.

This goes with the evidence it's not just a few bad apples; it's an institutional problem.  The "bad apple" does something shiatty and the rest of the cops cover it up.  That video clearly shows a whole shiat load of cops in the area when it happens.  And yet you didn't see a single one of them come to the defense of the old guy, or report the cop for shoving him over.

Cops are very strange. Individually they are capable of great acts of kindness and courage. But put them in a group, in a situation where they have to police each other, and they just devolve right back to Lord of the Flies.


I have a big problem with the riot gear they wear. Similar to klan hoods, they are designed to de-individualize people, making them more prone to violent group think.

I would be in favor of 1) no gear obstructing the face, 2) less militaristic design and colors, and 3) An identifying name or number displayed broadly on the front and back of their uniform.  If you don't want to include their name for fear of reprisals, have a number that can be associated with a name under subpoena.  But I actually think their names should be used. 

Creating an individual-less unthinking group is great if you are storming Normandy beach, not so good if you are trying to police a non-combatant population
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

MycroftHolmes: Gubbo: lennavan: WGRZ initially reported that the department said that the man, who has not been identified, was injured after he tripped and fell.

This goes with the evidence it's not just a few bad apples; it's an institutional problem.  The "bad apple" does something shiatty and the rest of the cops cover it up.  That video clearly shows a whole shiat load of cops in the area when it happens.  And yet you didn't see a single one of them come to the defense of the old guy, or report the cop for shoving him over.

Cops are very strange. Individually they are capable of great acts of kindness and courage. But put them in a group, in a situation where they have to police each other, and they just devolve right back to Lord of the Flies.

I have a big problem with the riot gear they wear. Similar to klan hoods, they are designed to de-individualize people, making them more prone to violent group think.

I would be in favor of 1) no gear obstructing the face, 2) less militaristic design and colors, and 3) An identifying name or number displayed broadly on the front and back of their uniform.  If you don't want to include their name for fear of reprisals, have a number that can be associated with a name under subpoena.  But I actually think their names should be used. 

Creating an individual-less unthinking group is great if you are storming Normandy beach, not so good if you are trying to police a non-combatant population


There are lots of sensible ideas that could be implemented. I'd also strip police departments of all those tanks and APC's and whatever other leftover Iraq war military gear they have.

But the change to thinking has to come from the very top of the police departments, and that's hard to do.
 
i ignore u
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I'm torn on this.  It's hard to tell from the video whether he was getting served or protected.  If he was getting served then it's on, but if he was being protected then it's not on.  I'm leaning towards him getting served though.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Obscure Login
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

jjorsett: I'd call suspension without pay a repercussion. I'd call an investigation into conduct a repercussion, especially if it leads to termination and potential prosecution.


The officer who pushed the man was suspended.

Who wrote and supplied the lie to the press? Did they just take one officer's word for it and hit send? There are at least a dozen cops who are direct witnesses to what happened and should've been able to correctly state that the man was pushed.

That person or persons who supplied the lie will not face any repercussions. It's institutional criminality with the cops at this point and the exact reason why "one bad cop" is complete horse shiat.
 
Displayed 50 of 52 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.