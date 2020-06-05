 Skip to content
(Bloomberg) Camden, NJ fired its entire police force in 2013 and re-started from scratch. Fark: It reduced excessive force complaints by 95% since 2014
bthom37 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...into the sun?
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Ferguson's favorite police officer, Darren Wilson, was let go at his first police job because the entire police force was fired for systemic racism. It has to be done. And then you have to keep en eye on where the fired guys go.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
New cops or not, you're still in the shiathole people call Camden.

/It is SUCH a shiathole.
 
I sound fat
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Interesting.

But if everyone does this, its going to be a big game of musical chairs, with bad cops going new places.
 
rbuzby
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Reduced complaints of excessive force by over %90?  Sounds like people finally stopped resisting.


ugg, just kidding, I'm not really a right wing prick......
 
MBooda
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
We're #1!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
clawsoon
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
One thing that they only mentioned in passing in the article - but it's part of the reason that Camden is getting so much attention - is that protests there have been basically peaceful.  That's an impressive accomplishment, given that the city isn't known as some peaceful oasis.

Here's an older article with more details on the reforms:

https://www.washingtonpost.com/nation​/​2019/08/21/police-must-first-do-no-har​m-how-one-nations-roughest-cities-is-r​eshaping-force-tactics/

The 18-page directive, which boils down to six core principles, limits use of force to a narrow list of situations. Even then, the document says that the "use of force should never be considered routine" - never to be used unless it's necessary and even then, it must be proportional to the circumstances. Once the situation is under control, officers must "promptly provide or request medical aid."

The policy also places an affirmative duty on department employees to stop other officers from using improper force; members will be disciplined for their own violations or failing to report a fellow officer's.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

I sound fat: Interesting.

But if everyone does this, its going to be a big game of musical chairs, with bad cops going new places.


Sounds like there should be a national registry of civil rights offenders...
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Don't worry. They'll just move on to the department down the street. They're used to it, in a lot of cases.

I hear Portland, Chicago and Seattle and many others are especially welcoming if you're a neonazi or a Klansman. They'll even helpfully warn them when they're about to bust heads to keep them safe!
 
WillJM8528 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

clawsoon: One thing that they only mentioned in passing in the article - but it's part of the reason that Camden is getting so much attention - is that protests there have been basically peaceful.  That's an impressive accomplishment, given that the city isn't known as some peaceful oasis.

Here's an older article with more details on the reforms:

https://www.washingtonpost.com/nation/​2019/08/21/police-must-first-do-no-har​m-how-one-nations-roughest-cities-is-r​eshaping-force-tactics/

The 18-page directive, which boils down to six core principles, limits use of force to a narrow list of situations. Even then, the document says that the "use of force should never be considered routine" - never to be used unless it's necessary and even then, it must be proportional to the circumstances. Once the situation is under control, officers must "promptly provide or request medical aid."

The policy also places an affirmative duty on department employees to stop other officers from using improper force; members will be disciplined for their own violations or failing to report a fellow officer's.


That's not some uber-liberal nonsense either. I recognize those use of force guidelines. It's the same rules of engagement we had in Iraq and Afghanistan...
 
rcain
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

I sound fat: Interesting.

But if everyone does this, its going to be a big game of musical chairs, with bad cops going new places.


that's why we need a nationwide database of cops fired for cause. Not just to prevent them from being hired a few counties over, but to red flag departments who hire them knowing their history

Police should be held to a higher standard. So far America prefers to let them play Dirty Harry because so many idiots think it's being "tough" on crime. because of that, the police in the US have a worldwide reputation for being thugs with badges
 
MasterPython
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

I sound fat: Interesting.

But if everyone does this, its going to be a big game of musical chairs, with bad cops going new places.


Unless they check references during the re-hiring.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

I sound fat: Interesting.

But if everyone does this, its going to be a big game of musical chairs, with bad cops going new places.


Theres no pleasing some people.
 
rcain
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

MBooda: We're #1!
[Fark user image 850x478]


Miami Beaoh? Pronounced like Miami B.O.?
How apropos!
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

MBooda: We're #1!
[Fark user image image 850x478]


How old is that graphic?
 
MasterPython
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

WillJM8528: That's not some uber-liberal nonsense either. I recognize those use of force guidelines. It's the same rules of engagement we had in Iraq and Afghanistan...


Makes sense. In a war live prisoners can interogated and provide intelligence, maybe even traded for other prisoners. For the police live prisoners are a legal liability. The ammosexual home defense advise of not letting anyone leave your property alive makes sense for them.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

rcain: MBooda: We're #1!
[Fark user image 850x478]

Miami Beaoh? Pronounced like Miami B.O.?
How apropos!


Low res enlarged screenshot makes the "C" look like an "O".

See "Maoon Ga"

However, your point still stands.
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I'm guessing the NYPD welcomed those ex-Camden police officers with open arms.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
NJ has been doing well in these protests.
 
notgonnatellu
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
https://twitter.com/YourAnonNews/stat​u​s/1268872483261820929?s=20

I think we know the answer to flaming Elmo now.
 
K-jack
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

MBooda: We're #1!
[Fark user image 850x478]


1. No date on your "source" immediately makes it bullshiat. Your obvious cropping of the photo also suggests it's from before 2013.
2. Camden has remained near or at the top of those statistics since well before 2013, so, even if that graphic is recent, it's pointless to this discussion.
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Some of the council members in Minneapolis are talking about doing the same thing.
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Camden NJ has some of the highest rates of violent crime in the entire country. I think it is a bit disengenious to pretend it is a shining example of successful reform.

The article claiming 'once considered one of the most dangerous' is really misleading. It still is. Bottom 5%.

Crime is generally down across the entire country.

Also, what they really did was bust up the Union. Meaning they now have twice as many cops, but pay them considerably less. Which is fine, but just keep that in mind the next time you talk about how great unions are and how they keep wages high.

Also, we are still relying on the police to self report. The police say reports of excessive force are down. But we seen willing to accept that we cannot trust police.

And, they also saw a dramatic increase in arrests and citations for 'petty' crime, something other departments get called out for because they disproportionately negatively impact minority community members.
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

MBooda: We're #1!
[Fark user image 850x478]


Yup, in 2011.
https://kimatv.com/news/local/yakima-​i​n-top-tier-nationally-for-crime-rate

Now GTFO.
 
dready zim
‘’ 1 minute ago  

I sound fat: Interesting.

But if everyone does this, its going to be a big game of musical chairs, with bad cops going new places.


And as with every game of musical chairs, at some point the music stops, there is only one chair, you see who is sat in it, and the game stops.

Shortly afterwards that chair gets put back in the cupboard and the children have to do something else.

A journey is many steps and only the last step gets you to your destination.

It is the cry of a child when one does not want to walk because the first step does not complete the journey.
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ less than a minute ago  
yes, but where did all the fired cops go?  Not to jail I bet.
 
Shryke
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Interesting I didn't see mentioned that Camden still does not have city police department. Camden policy are Camden COUNTY police, paid for by the entire county. That's why the property taxes for Camden County are an extra double helping of pure shiat compared to the regular NJ property tax shiat show.

Nor does Camden have a public school system. All Charter.

Camden isn't a city to be praised. It's a long, drawn out failure.
 
