 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBS Los Angeles 2)   Simi Valley Mayor wants to hose down George Floyd demonstrators with sewage, is concerned about the town's "bad rap because of the Rodney King trial"   (losangeles.cbslocal.com) divider line
46
    More: Dumbass, Protest, SIMI VALLEY, Riot, Mayor Pro Tem Mike Judge, Simi Valley city official, Protests, Civil disobedience, Demonstration  
•       •       •

961 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 Jun 2020 at 10:20 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



46 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Subby somehow didn't refer to Mayor Pro Tem Mike Judge as Mayor Butthead.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The anthem of the cornered bully CAN'T YOU TAKE A JOKE?!?
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Ah yes, my hometown coming through again. So proud.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can't think of a more appropriate way to make Simi Valley famous again then a shiatty "joke".
 
NutWrench [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Judge - who is also 30-year veteran with the LAPD -

Yeah, that tells me everything I need to know about him.
 
Xai [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I want to play Sim Valley...
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NutWrench: Judge - who is also 30-year veteran with the LAPD -

Yeah, that tells me everything I need to know about him.


You'd think he would have learned the first time.

There's a reason it's called Slimy Valley.
 
Pert
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I do like the way so many people who are part of the problem are so completely oblivious to their shortcomings that they actually go out of the way to highlight and incriminate themselves.

It really is most useful.
 
flart blooger
‘’ 1 hour ago  
this bad rap?

Rodney King - Hip Hop Rap Performance
Youtube iKcEldt5BXU
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
30 year veteran cop; "I was making a joke"

Again, I give you conservative "humor"

"Har, har, har, stupid black lives matter protesters, we should hose them down."

This idiot needs to be unemployed by Monday.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's the crossed rifles thing on his sleeve? I vaguely recall some kind of 3 percenter/militia meme looking like that.

losangeles.cbslocal.comView Full Size
 
Sin_City_Superhero [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's actually the solution I proposed to get rid of him...hose him down with shiat.
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jaytkay: What's the crossed rifles thing on his sleeve? I vaguely recall some kind of 3 percenter/militia meme looking like that.

[losangeles.cbslocal.com image 620x349]


Looks like some kind of modification to the US Infantry insignia.
 
skozlaw [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And, of course, he's wearing a shirt with one of those bastardized American flags on the sleeve.

Those things ought to just be viewed as the modern equivalent of a nazi armband at this point.
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jaytkay: What's the crossed rifles thing on his sleeve? I vaguely recall some kind of 3 percenter/militia meme looking like that.

[losangeles.cbslocal.com image 620x349]


You can just see the glow of enlightenment shining off this guy.
What size butt plug do you think he's using?
 
Reverend J
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jaytkay: What's the crossed rifles thing on his sleeve? I vaguely recall some kind of 3 percenter/militia meme looking like that.

[losangeles.cbslocal.com image 620x349]


What is with that quilt? It practically screams "I'm a Nazi" without actually having anything wrong on it.
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
California has a recall process for mayors, right? Well obviously one should be started for this dirtbag. He might have been untouchable when he had the police union protecting him, but now he's just a politician and should be moved rapidly out of office!
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Reverend J: jaytkay: What's the crossed rifles thing on his sleeve? I vaguely recall some kind of 3 percenter/militia meme looking like that.

[losangeles.cbslocal.com image 620x349]

What is with that quilt? It practically screams "I'm a Nazi" without actually having anything wrong on it.


Yeah, that thing is creepy.
 
wood0366 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Reverend J: jaytkay: What's the crossed rifles thing on his sleeve? I vaguely recall some kind of 3 percenter/militia meme looking like that.

[losangeles.cbslocal.com image 620x349]

What is with that quilt? It practically screams "I'm a Nazi" without actually having anything wrong on it.


It's the arts-and-crafts version of 'He Doth Protest Overmuch'
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  

flart blooger: this bad rap?

[YouTube video: Rodney King - Hip Hop Rap Performance]


That's not worse than this bad rap:

Macho Man Randy Savage - Be A Man 2003
Youtube dMbcOC5dS5k
cocaine is a hell of a drug
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Reverend J: jaytkay: What's the crossed rifles thing on his sleeve? I vaguely recall some kind of 3 percenter/militia meme looking like that.

[losangeles.cbslocal.com image 620x349]

What is with that quilt? It practically screams "I'm a Nazi" without actually having anything wrong on it.


Yeah, WTF are these things supposed to be?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Worked in Simi Valley for 6 years.  It's one of the most bland examples of "Generica" I've ever seen.

- Simi Valley is where people live who want to live in LA but don't want to pay LA County taxes
- Simi Valley is the San Fernando Valley's San Fernando Valley
- Simi Valley is home of the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library
- Which is located virtually on top of the site of a nuclear reactor meltdown
- Simi Valley is right next to Moorpark.  Spell that backwards.
- If you find yourself in Simi Valley, keep driving.  It'll get better.
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The fact that he referenced hoses to stop an African American protest shows that he doesn't know anything about civil rights history in this country, and that he has a lack of consideration or empathy for our African American community," said Luevanos.

Alternative hypothesis: he knew exactly what he was saying. He thought he was dog-whistling but it turned out to be a bullhorn.
 
Carousel Beast
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Protestors != rioters, and I'm tired of seeing both sides conflate the two.

Protestors don't tear down public monuments, burn things in the streets, or loot buildings.
Rioters don't stand in peaceful solidarity while trying to communicate a socially important message.

Protesting is a right enshrined in the Constitution and any police department "cracking down" on them needs to be brought to heel.

Rioting should not be tolerated and those perpetrating such should be arrested - without the farking brutality we've been seeing from cops all over - and brought to trial.
 
weilawei [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Carousel Beast: Protestors != rioters, and I'm tired of seeing both sides conflate the two.

Protestors don't tear down public monuments, burn things in the streets, or loot buildings.
Rioters don't stand in peaceful solidarity while trying to communicate a socially important message.

Protesting is a right enshrined in the Constitution and any police department "cracking down" on them needs to be brought to heel.

Rioting should not be tolerated and those perpetrating such should be arrested - without the farking brutality we've been seeing from cops all over - and brought to trial.


Protestors protest. Are you going to argue that the monk who lit himself on fire (burning things in the street) wasn't protesting?

Rioters riot, but it doesn't prevent that from being a protest.

What you're missing is that the two are not mutually exclusive, despite the best attempts of all the moderate-but-not-so-secretly-conservat​ive people to suggest that they are.
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Reverend J: jaytkay: What's the crossed rifles thing on his sleeve? I vaguely recall some kind of 3 percenter/militia meme looking like that.

[losangeles.cbslocal.com image 620x349]

What is with that quilt? It practically screams "I'm a Nazi" without actually having anything wrong on it.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BigSquibowski
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jaytkay: What's the crossed rifles thing on his sleeve? I vaguely recall some kind of 3 percenter/militia meme looking like that.

[losangeles.cbslocal.com image 620x349]


Just look at that fat, racist piece of shiat. No wonder he became a cop to protect his extremely punchable face.
 
Huggermugger [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Reverend J: jaytkay: What's the crossed rifles thing on his sleeve? I vaguely recall some kind of 3 percenter/militia meme looking like that.

[losangeles.cbslocal.com image 620x349]

What is with that quilt? It practically screams "I'm a Nazi" without actually having anything wrong on it.


I'm a quilter, and about five years ago I joined a local quilt group that was making quilts for veterans. Some of the quilters were making right-wing statements that made me a bit nauseous, but then when I attended an event where some of the quilts were distributed to veterans, that's when it got truly skeevy. Most of the recipients seemed perfectly nice, and were humbly grateful, but about a dozen of them were loudly making racist and anti-Islamic statements.  It really soured me on collaborating with groups when there's an underlying ideology.
 
Bonzo_1116
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

jaytkay: What's the crossed rifles thing on his sleeve? I vaguely recall some kind of 3 percenter/militia meme looking like that.

[losangeles.cbslocal.com image 620x349]


My brother works up there, and knows the guy.

Mike Judge is an oblivious ass.  Simi Valley government is as petty and vicious as everyone thinks.

The reason why they moved the trial for the cops that beat Rodney King into a wheelchair to Simi Valley is so that jackbooted thugs could have a jury of their peers.  And nothing has changed in the three decades since.

/my brother needs to move away from that shiathole.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Spraying protestors with sewage? Does he think he's The Boss?

/Sad that they pulled some of the SR2 mini-games from SR3 and beyond
 
JerryHeisenberg [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Carousel Beast: Protestors != rioters, and I'm tired of seeing both sides conflate the two.

Protestors don't tear down public monuments, burn things in the streets, or loot buildings.
Rioters don't stand in peaceful solidarity while trying to communicate a socially important message.

Protesting is a right enshrined in the Constitution and any police department "cracking down" on them needs to be brought to heel.

Rioting should not be tolerated and those perpetrating such should be arrested - without the farking brutality we've been seeing from cops all over - and brought to trial.


What's important is to acknowledge that all Republicans think that both peaceful protesters and rioters are terrorists, and the President agrees with them. So much for the constitution.
 
Bonzo_1116
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

robodog: California has a recall process for mayors, right? Well obviously one should be started for this dirtbag. He might have been untouchable when he had the police union protecting him, but now he's just a politician and should be moved rapidly out of office!


Won't work, Simi Valley loves that sort of thing.
 
fngoofy
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
How do all these lunatics become mayors, Lt Governors, etc.
I wouldn't hire that Fark to do fracin' concrete work, let alone be mayor.

I saw some elected official was pushing the death hoax yesterday.

Were we always like this?  Did the Internets just expose it?  Or are we de-evolving.
 
johnny queso
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Simi Valley.

Land of the sub-contractor that hates undocumented workers but only employs undocumented workers.

And racist cops.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
You know, I don't think it's impossible to live down Simi Valley's reputation after Rodney King, but I'm not quite sure this is the way to do it...
 
Sim Tree [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Someone Else's Alt: Reverend J: jaytkay: What's the crossed rifles thing on his sleeve? I vaguely recall some kind of 3 percenter/militia meme looking like that.

[losangeles.cbslocal.com image 620x349]

What is with that quilt? It practically screams "I'm a Nazi" without actually having anything wrong on it.

Yeah, WTF are these things supposed to be?
[Fark user image image 289x284]


A pasteurized swastika
 
haknudsen
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Reverend J: jaytkay: What's the crossed rifles thing on his sleeve? I vaguely recall some kind of 3 percenter/militia meme looking like that.

[losangeles.cbslocal.com image 620x349]

What is with that quilt? It practically screams "I'm a Nazi" without actually having anything wrong on it.


It could be the almost Swasticas.
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Decidedly NSFW Lyrics.

Guerrillas In The Midst - N.W.H
Youtube SG-4uoGKiAs
 
Trocadero
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Sim Tree: Someone Else's Alt: Reverend J: jaytkay: What's the crossed rifles thing on his sleeve? I vaguely recall some kind of 3 percenter/militia meme looking like that.

[losangeles.cbslocal.com image 620x349]

What is with that quilt? It practically screams "I'm a Nazi" without actually having anything wrong on it.

Yeah, WTF are these things supposed to be?
[Fark user image image 289x284]

A pasteurized swastika


But if you pasteurize it, it loses the wild culture that makes the terroir terror that much better.
 
stuffy
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
One thing Trump did was bring out the closet racist. Now we know who hey are. Your move voters.
 
PickleBarrel
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Carousel Beast: Protestors != rioters, and I'm tired of seeing both sides conflate the two.

Protestors don't tear down public monuments, burn things in the streets, or loot buildings.
Rioters don't stand in peaceful solidarity while trying to communicate a socially important message.

Protesting is a right enshrined in the Constitution and any police department "cracking down" on them needs to be brought to heel.

Rioting should not be tolerated and those perpetrating such should be arrested - without the farking brutality we've been seeing from cops all over - and brought to trial.


Should the cops that are inciting the riots, committing acts of brutality an murder,  be arrested as well?  From what I understand, protests are peaceful until the police escalate them.

Who's really at fault here?

I think there is a quote for this: When all options of peaceful protest are taken away, you only leave violent protest.

I think we can add another quote: All violent protests are the fault of those who are in power.
 
FarkinNortherner
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

johnny queso: Simi Valley.Land of the sub-contractor that hates undocumented workers but only employs undocumented workers.


Snerk.

My godson's dad to a tee. Since he's also [everything]phobic, I'm looking forward to the day he finally realises that his kid is gay as a maypole.
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Saints Row 2, anyone?
 
johnny queso
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

FarkinNortherner: johnny queso: Simi Valley.Land of the sub-contractor that hates undocumented workers but only employs undocumented workers.

Snerk.

My godson's dad to a tee. Since he's also [everything]phobic, I'm looking forward to the day he finally realises that his kid is gay as a maypole.


ah man, that's tough.
i've known a handful of people in that situation and on a couple occasions been surprised by the acceptance shown by parents i wouldn't have thought had it in them.

i hope for his sake that's the case here.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Myk-House of El: Decidedly NSFW Lyrics.

[YouTube video: Guerrillas In The Midst - N.W.H]


Nice.  Was just thinking of this one last nite:

Da Lench Mob - Guerillas in tha Mist (Official Video)
Youtube g9I9R-IMG20
 
Displayed 46 of 46 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.