Power Wheels Karen upset that a child was driving a toy car "without a license" in a park
77
    More: Silly, Automobile, Woman, Driving, Mattel, Vehicle, social media shorthand, older woman, toy car  
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Surprised she didn't call the police and report some thugs in a car they didn't buy terrorising a park with their reckless driving.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Private_Citizen: Surprised she didn't call the police and report some thugs in a car they didn't buy terrorising a park with their reckless driving.


And then I would have been surprised when the cops didn't roll in and open fire within 1.5 seconds of stopping before figuring out what was going on.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
america has some truly stupid people.
 
Hankie Fest [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
What color was the child?

/too lazy to click the article
 
Hankie Fest [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: america has some truly stupid people.


Please name me a place that doesn't.
 
gnosis301
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
This is what stress can do to a person.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
You can get a license for one of those things?
 
JerryHeisenberg [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Hankie Fest: some_beer_drinker: america has some truly stupid people.

Please name me a place that doesn't.


Antarctica. The Moon.
 
Doctor Funkenstein [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: Surprised she didn't call the police and report some thugs in a car they didn't buy terrorising a park with their reckless driving.


Tough to tell for sure but they look like they may be white.  She would have been capped at only a lvl. 2 Karen for them.  She can't make use of the 'Call 911" ability until lvl. 4 when Mexican kids start showing up.
 
It's Bensane Garrison!
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mike_LowELL [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
This video is highly true and factual.  I did not watch it.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I bought my kid one of these.  In high speed mode, I have to jog after it to keep up.  You can actually take it mudding and it does pretty well without getting stuck.  I was born too late for these to be a thing when I was a kid.
 
KitchenBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Haven't the last three Super Karens been in NYC parks?  Could be population density creates more Karens or NYC has a Karen problem.  Are Karen's like rats; exponential growth with human population dentsity?

Discuss amongst yourselves.
 
KitchenBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

JerryHeisenberg: Hankie Fest: some_beer_drinker: america has some truly stupid people.

Please name me a place that doesn't.

Antarctica. The Moon.


Uranus.
 
Doctor Funkenstein [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: I bought my kid one of these.  In high speed mode, I have to jog after it to keep up.  You can actually take it mudding and it does pretty well without getting stuck.  I was born too late for these to be a thing when I was a kid.


Man, I would have loved the shiat out of that when I was a kid.  Heh - I'd probably still dig in now in my 40's.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Jesus farking Christ. I'm a middle aged white woman. I'm thinking of having a tshirt made to wear in public to distance myself from these coonts.

I mean, fark TRUMP would seem to cover most of it. But there's always a chance that there's a Karen out there who isn't a fan of President Sniveling Asshole but is also a piece of shiat who just can't mind her own farking business.

So ... I guess I'll have to give this some farking thought.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

KitchenBacon: Haven't the last three Super Karens been in NYC parks?  Could be population density creates more Karens or NYC has a Karen problem.  Are Karen's like rats; exponential growth with human population dentsity?

Discuss amongst yourselves.


Gentrification has its drawbacks.
 
flart blooger
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
driving while kid?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JerryHeisenberg [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Hankie Fest: some_beer_drinker: america has some truly stupid people.

Please name me a place that doesn't.


My living room
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcos P
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Hankie Fest: some_beer_drinker: america has some truly stupid people.

Please name me a place that doesn't.


Antarctica
 
Doctor Funkenstein [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

KitchenBacon: Haven't the last three Super Karens been in NYC parks?  Could be population density creates more Karens or NYC has a Karen problem.  Are Karen's like rats; exponential growth with human population dentsity?

Discuss amongst yourselves.


I blame Staten Island.  Long Island can't be helping much, either.
 
buster_v
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I farking hate those little toy cars. The  noise they make is like fingernails on a chalkboard and kids (obviously) don't know how to drive, so they're all over the damn place.

I keep my farking mouth shut about it though because the kids seem to love them.

It probably helps them when they drive a real car later.
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Marcos P: Hankie Fest: some_beer_drinker: america has some truly stupid people.

Please name me a place that doesn't.

Antarctica


Don't be so sure about that.
 
Slives [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

KitchenBacon: JerryHeisenberg: Hankie Fest: some_beer_drinker: america has some truly stupid people.

Please name me a place that doesn't.

Antarctica. The Moon.

Uranus.


Please, anybody that wants a part of my anus would have to be stupid.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

KitchenBacon: Haven't the last three Super Karens been in NYC parks?  Could be population density creates more Karens or NYC has a Karen problem.


Heh. Successful threadjack is successful.
 
Doctor Funkenstein [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: Jesus farking Christ. I'm a middle aged white woman. I'm thinking of having a tshirt made to wear in public to distance myself from these coonts.

I mean, fark TRUMP would seem to cover most of it. But there's always a chance that there's a Karen out there who isn't a fan of President Sniveling Asshole but is also a piece of shiat who just can't mind her own farking business.

So ... I guess I'll have to give this some farking thought.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: america has some truly stupid people.


Truly self-important, entitled, authoritarian yet frightened, classist, racist, snobby stupid wealthy white people.

/ Upper class twits are our leaders.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
That is some shiatty vertical video. Hard to tell if they're just in a park (OK for the toy car) or on a multi-use path in a park (not OK at all for the toy car).
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Since I have to dodge the self-entitled toy tesla driving brats in my neighborhood, I'm getting a kick...
 
SumoJeb [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: I bought my kid one of these.  In high speed mode, I have to jog after it to keep up.  You can actually take it mudding and it does pretty well without getting stuck.  I was born too late for these to be a thing when I was a kid.


Our parents gave us 90cc dirt bikes and quads then tore a strip off us when we broke a limb.
 
Pert
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FarkinNortherner
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

JerryHeisenberg: Antarctica


Nah
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Grumpy old coont syndrome.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Yet another "OMG KAREN" video where the denizens of the Internet proclaim their moral superiority over someone who clearly has mental issues.

Next up, laughing at videos of children with Down Syndrome because they just say the darnedest things.
 
ace in your face
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

El_Dan: That is some shiatty vertical video. Hard to tell if they're just in a park (OK for the toy car) or on a multi-use path in a park (not OK at all for the toy car).


Why is a multi use path not ok for a toy car ?
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

El_Dan: That is some shiatty vertical video. Hard to tell if they're just in a park (OK for the toy car) or on a multi-use path in a park (not OK at all for the toy car).


Oh? You work for park police in L.A.? Do you see a sign someplace, "NO TOY CARS ON PATH!", which would be absurd? Cite any laws you know of? Or you just being contrarian for the lulz?

/ Methinks the latter.
 
ace in your face
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: Yet another "OMG KAREN" video where the denizens of the Internet proclaim their moral superiority over someone who clearly has mental issues.

Next up, laughing at videos of children with Down Syndrome because they just say the darnedest things.


Racism is a mental issue. But it's not one people ever seek or receive help for.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Yeah, it all "it's not a real car" until I'm driving home from the bar in one of them and I still get a DUI.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

KitchenBacon: Haven't the last three Super Karens been in NYC parks?  Could be population density creates more Karens or NYC has a Karen problem.  Are Karen's like rats; exponential growth with human population dentsity?

Discuss amongst yourselves.


This one was in California if I read it right.  It was just the Post reporting it.
 
IamAwake
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
wait until that lady finds out you don't need a license for bicycles either!!
 
SumoJeb [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
when your kid is ready for an upgrade, see these folks:
Grind Hard Plumbing Co.
/these youtube videos are great
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Eh, I'm on Karen's side on this one.  Those things are a menace.

/but she was still a biatch about it, of course
//tone matters
///three
 
ace in your face
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: Eh, I'm on Karen's side on this one.  Those things are a menace.

/but she was still a biatch about it, of course
//tone matters
///three


In what bizarro world do you live in where power wheels are a "menace"?
 
Porkbelly [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Hankie Fest: What color was the child?

/too lazy to click the article


Well, since all virtually humans are some shade of brown I'm guessing brownish.  I apologize to the albinos among us.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

IamAwake: wait until that lady finds out you don't need a license for bicycles either!!


Oh shiat, now you did it. Pandora's box... OPEN!
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: I bought my kid one of these.  In high speed mode, I have to jog after it to keep up.  You can actually take it mudding and it does pretty well without getting stuck.  I was born too late for these to be a thing when I was a kid.


I was sort of jealous of a friend who had a little car, but it was pedal powered.  Those little legs really had to be moving to get any sped.
 
FarkinNortherner
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: Since I have to dodge the self-entitled toy tesla driving brats in my neighborhood, I'm getting a kick...


I'll see your self-entitled brats and raise you preschool douchebros:

picclickimg.comView Full Size
 
Chinesenookiefactory
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
That loon is probably in that park every day yelling at random people about crazy shiat.
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Hankie Fest: some_beer_drinker: america has some truly stupid people.

Please name me a place that doesn't.


Challenger Deep
 
