(NYPost)   For the first time in almost three months there were zero point zero deaths from Covid-19 in NYC   (nypost.com) divider line
logic523 [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I don't think you need the ".0" part.  How could there have been, say, 0.7 deaths?
 
JerryHeisenberg [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Cuckservative Liberturdians a week ago: "Durrhurr my constitutional rahhts."

Cuckservative Liberturdians Today: "Citizens are not allowed to go outside after 6:00 PM and all violators will be met with an abrupt escalation of force until compliance. Burn the first amendment. Old men deserve to have their skulls cracked open on the pavement. No guns allowed outside. If you even so much as protest the government, you are a terrorist."
 
holdmybones
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

logic523: I don't think you need the ".0" part.  How could there have been, say, 0.7 deaths?


lh4.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

logic523: I don't think you need the ".0" part.  How could there have been, say, 0.7 deaths?


Midget
 
alitaki [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
give it a couple of weeks.
 
Winkler099
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

logic523: I don't think you need the ".0" part.  How could there have been, say, 0.7 deaths?


imfdb.orgView Full Size
 
JerryHeisenberg [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
It's only going to increase because the right is showing up to these protests to deliberately crowd peaceful protesters into smaller areas of protest so that they cannot properly socially distance. The Right is weaponizing the Coronavirus against black people, who are more likely to suffer death and severe complications from the disease.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Winkler099: logic523: I don't think you need the ".0" part.  How could there have been, say, 0.7 deaths?

[imfdb.org image 600x253]


Got to it before I did, good job.

/"Hey, wait, you swore!"
//"Trust me."
 
Lupis626
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
The nursing homes are all dried up. Check back in 7-14 days once all the covidiot rioters and protesters start getting sick.
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

logic523: I don't think you need the ".0" part.  How could there have been, say, 0.7 deaths?


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Deaths by NYPD are up 17% though.
 
OtherLittleGuy [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

logic523: I don't think you need the ".0" part.  How could there have been, say, 0.7 deaths?

So Peter Dinklage is ok?


So Peter Dinklage is ok?
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
This really is awesome news.
 
Creoena
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Lupis626: The nursing homes are all dried up. Check back in 7-14 days once all the covidiot rioters and protesters start getting sick.


Not to mention we should start getting Memorial Day cases soon.  Cases in my area were betwen 2-5 a day for the last month and have spiked to ~35 a day as people who got sick from memorial day get-togethers are getting symptoms.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.