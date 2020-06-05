 Skip to content
(AP News)   Yesterday's crazy Clawman of NYC is today's incarcerated jackass   (apnews.com) divider line
24
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Defendant now faces a Nightmare on Jail Street.
 
Abox [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Frank Cavalluzzi, 54

As a fifty-genarian myself, I'm afraid 50s is a critical time in the go/nogo crazy continuum.  I'm undecided still.
 
crackpancake
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
That is no way to treat Freddy!!

1...2...Freddies comin for you

3....4 better lock your door...
 
rudemix [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I think if any current news article was sent back in time a mere 20 years they would think it was a madlib.
 
PC LOAD LETTER [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Edward MAGAhands
Dime Store Wolverine
Freddy Murdery
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Frumpy Krueger.
 
brizzle365
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

I say go for it.

Fly you crazy butterfly, fly!
 
KidKorporate
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: Frumpy Krueger.


Not Freddy Boomer, huh?
 
OtherLittleGuy [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The Craw
Youtube ftgAG3Vnif8
 
Fear the Clam [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
66.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
He's not the best there is at what he does, and what he does ain't pretty.
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

What a Frank Cavalluzzi looks like.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
What the Fark is a knife claw?!
 
Another one of them varmits
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

I'm going the "crazy hermit" route, myself. Shelves of electronic equipment, weird devices I've made, etc. By the time I'm sixty, I'll be ready for a group of young people to navigate down a treacherous alley, into a heavily armored door, through a maze of dusty aisles (with a lot of hidden booby traps, of course), and ask me to build them the thing that will contribute to saving the world. I'll be rewarded by a quick peck on the cheek by the hot chick. Soon after, heavily armed men will kill me.

I don't want to be one of those weirdos that goes around hurting other people. How embarrassing.

/already got the haircut for it
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
A Nocturnal Emission on Elm Street.
 
uncleacid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
He wore the claw and the law won.
 
Ow! That was my feelings!
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
They need to get the farking sack of shiat who attacked the little girl.
 
henryhill
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
CivicMindedFive
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
At least one person in NYC during the riots has to face bail.  So we got that going for us.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Username checks out.
 
mr intrepid [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Hugh Jackman facepalms, lacerates forehead.
 
Stratohead
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
our long national nightmare is over...Dollar Store Wolverine has been caught...and Buds Swords is down one less customer for their garbage.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
