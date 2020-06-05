 Skip to content
(Guardian)   "And my chainsaw"   (theguardian.com) divider line
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
FTFA: Blanchett's next project will be Nightmare Alley, a thriller co-starring Bradley Cooper, Willem Dafoe, Toni Collette and Rooney Mara, based on the book by William Lindsay Gresham

My eyes saw Nightmare Alley (which is actually cool to) but for just a second, my brain processed that as Damnation Alley, and got really stoked.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
So, not so gently with a chainsaw.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Cate is a tough mother.  Glad it wasn't any closer.

/shaving accident
 
Mussel Shoals [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size


Add it to your resume as a performance skill, Kate!
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pinner
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Probably wasn't running.
Or it would be more than a nick, and her hair would be ripped out.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
All shall love me, and desBRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRR
 
flart blooger
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
actors ALWAYS let it get to their head.
 
LowbrowDeluxe [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I was expecting another protest thread and was like...okay, points for hardcore.
 
Two16
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
i.makeagif.comView Full Size
 
