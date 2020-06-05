 Skip to content
(USA Today)   Police face no repercussions for attacking protesters   (usatoday.com) divider line
39
Chabash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Duh. Consequences are for people who can't afford lawyers.
 
FunkJunkie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
All those mayors just gave a hell of a platform for challengers in their next election
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
the public has its own form of street justice.  won't be surprised if some turn up dead in the next few weeks
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Pragmatic decision. With COVID cratering tax revenue there's no way cities can afford all that back pay when the union gets them rehired in 6 months.
 
ketkarsa [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Camden, NJ fired their entire police department in 2013 and re-started it from scratch.  According to stats, it has worked so far.  Excessive force complaints have dropped 95% since 2014.

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articl​e​s/2020-06-04/how-camden-new-jersey-ref​ormed-its-police-department
 
freidog
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
That's sort of why we're having these protests...
 
dready zim
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
https://twitter.com/WBFO/status/12687​1​2530358292484

Not sure if this will work but it should be a twitter post where an old dude gets pushed over onto concrete and is immediately knocked unconscious, blood oozes out of his head and pools on the pavement, and the police just step over him and ignore him.

I will try to post the video direct.

https://twitter.com/i/status/12687125​3​0358292484


Just disgusting.
 
dready zim
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Bah, didn't work. How do you post a twitter on Fark?
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

dready zim: https://twitter.com/WBFO/status/12687​1​2530358292484

Not sure if this will work but it should be a twitter post where an old dude gets pushed over onto concrete and is immediately knocked unconscious, blood oozes out of his head and pools on the pavement, and the police just step over him and ignore him.

I will try to post the video direct.

https://twitter.com/i/status/126871253​0358292484


Just disgusting.


Was a few threads down.
 
LarryDan43 [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Well it looks like they've stumbled on the reason for the protests.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
How did I wake up in the 1960s
 
Deep Contact
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Looters and arsonists are set free also. Crazy world.
 
A'isha P.
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
"We're getting all kinds of threats to burn down the city until he's fired," Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis told USA TODAY Wednesday.

If that's what it takes...
 
dready zim
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Random Anonymous Blackmail: dready zim: https://twitter.com/WBFO/status/126871​2530358292484

Not sure if this will work but it should be a twitter post where an old dude gets pushed over onto concrete and is immediately knocked unconscious, blood oozes out of his head and pools on the pavement, and the police just step over him and ignore him.

I will try to post the video direct.

https://twitter.com/i/status/126871253​0358292484


Just disgusting.

Was a few threads down.


Good. Didn't want that to vanish in the tsunami of stories about police acting like assholes lately.
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Deep Contact: Looters and arsonists are set free also. Crazy world.


You sound very concerned. About two very specific violations of the law at least.  Keep up the good work.
 
LarryDan43 [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

A'isha P.: "We're getting all kinds of threats to burn down the city until he's fired," Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis told USA TODAY Wednesday.

If that's what it takes...


Have to make it too expensive to keep bad cops on the force. Yay capitalism.
 
dready zim
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Random Anonymous Blackmail: dready zim: https://twitter.com/WBFO/status/126871​2530358292484

Not sure if this will work but it should be a twitter post where an old dude gets pushed over onto concrete and is immediately knocked unconscious, blood oozes out of his head and pools on the pavement, and the police just step over him and ignore him.

I will try to post the video direct.

https://twitter.com/i/status/126871253​0358292484


Just disgusting.

Was a few threads down.


Got it. "Clearly this elderly man presented a grave danger to the police (warning: graphic, disturbing video)"
 
kid_icarus [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
And as junior high taught us, individuals in a position to attack with impunity and no fear of retaliation are usually fair and exercise tremendous restraint and compassion. It's just human nature.
 
MiamiChef
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
No Justice!

No Peace!
 
dready zim
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

LarryDan43: A'isha P.: "We're getting all kinds of threats to burn down the city until he's fired," Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis told USA TODAY Wednesday.

If that's what it takes...

Have to make it too expensive to keep bad cops on the force. Yay capitalism.


The only place some of them have feelings is in their wallets.

Fark their wallets.
 
Valacirca
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Deep Contact: Looters and arsonists are set free also. Crazy world.


Cry more you fat orange biatch fellator.
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Threats to burn down your precinct you say?
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

dready zim: https://twitter.com/WBFO/status/12687​1​2530358292484

Not sure if this will work but it should be a twitter post where an old dude gets pushed over onto concrete and is immediately knocked unconscious, blood oozes out of his head and pools on the pavement, and the police just step over him and ignore him.

I will try to post the video direct.

https://twitter.com/i/status/126871253​0358292484


Just disgusting.


Jesus Farking Christ
 
Dr Dreidel [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

ketkarsa: Camden, NJ fired their entire police department in 2013 and re-started it from scratch.  According to stats, it has worked so far.  Excessive force complaints have dropped 95% since 2014.

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/article​s/2020-06-04/how-camden-new-jersey-ref​ormed-its-police-department


Camden is also not seeing the kind of protests other cities are - 1) because the cops worked on rebuilding trust with the community after 2013, and 2) because the cops listened to the protestors last week and didn't immediately teargas them from within a nameless (and unaccountable) crowd of officers carrying plexiglass riot shields.

Hmmm, almost like there are important lessons to be learned from that time.

// nah, better arrest a nonviolent protestor, grope her, then beat her when she objects to being groped (IIRC Louisville PD)
// the woman is a TOTAL farkING BOSS, standing tall while the cops (multiple, 3 or 4 I think) are hitting her with batons - I hope she becomes a millionaire (with no knee/leg problems ever), and those cops caught sexing (humanely-killed) farm animals on a nursery school playground
 
bthom37 [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
It's time to ask if we have civilian control of our police departments.

So far, the answer is NO.
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Deep Contact: Looters and arsonists are set free also. Crazy world.


If I hear that the children at a day care center ran around getting into fights and shiatting their pants, I'm not really all that concerned.

If I hear that the babysitters ran around getting into fights and shiatting their pants, I am concerned.
 
propasaurus [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The cops are rioting
 
jso2897
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Deep Contact: Looters and arsonists are set free also. Crazy world.


Yeah that's what we're talking about.
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

ketkarsa: Camden, NJ fired their entire police department in 2013 and re-started it from scratch.  According to stats, it has worked so far.  Excessive force complaints have dropped 95% since 2014.

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/article​s/2020-06-04/how-camden-new-jersey-ref​ormed-its-police-department

Probably found jobs in Minnesota.  Firing is nice and all, but we need to be jailing most of these 'bad apples.'
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Cops should have something similar to the Hippocratic oath.  You know like first: do no f$cking harm; second: don't be a f$cking racist asshole; third: don't be a bully; and fourth: serve and protect the public.

/aware that police oaths already exist and if you read them, they are actually pretty solid
 
Alebak
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
It's almost like that's the problem.
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

FunkJunkie: All those mayors just gave a hell of a platform for challengers in their next election


It's hard to fight for police reform when police act like the mafia, intimidating and and extorting. It's been going on for ever and sure as shiat won't change.
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Marcos P: How did I wake up in the 1960s


Fark user imageView Full Size

Time traveling nazis
 
wood0366 [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

ltdanman44: the public has its own form of street justice.  won't be surprised if some turn up dead in the next few weeks


Most police officers don't live in the areas they protect.
 
Moopy Mac
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

ltdanman44: the public has its own form of street justice.  won't be surprised if some turn up dead in the next few weeks


No they won't. This is just stupid.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Marcos P: How did I wake up in the 1960s


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FunkJunkie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

ImmutableTenderloin: FunkJunkie: All those mayors just gave a hell of a platform for challengers in their next election

It's hard to fight for police reform when police act like the mafia, intimidating and and extorting. It's been going on for ever and sure as shiat won't change.


Two weeks ago I'd have agreed with you. But what's happening has me hopeful.

A hell of a lot of people are mobilizing in ways they never have before. Look at the size of crowds in these cities. These are folks who have never been politically motivated beyond maybe voting once every 4 years. And now they're going out day after day to voice their dissent with the status quo knowing they might be assaulted by public servants.

I might be too hopeful but the feels like the start of something long overdue.
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

mrshowrules: Cops should have something similar to the Hippocratic oath.  You know like first: do no f$cking harm; second: don't be a f$cking racist asshole; third: don't be a bully; and fourth: serve and protect the public.

/aware that police oaths already exist and if you read them, they are actually pretty solid


Those oaths are taken in front of officers of the court.  Judges can enforce those oaths.  It is also part of the contract with the people.  They could deny it by saying they didn't agree when they were hired.  A few judges could fix their local problems very quickly.  The Supreme Court's "Protect and Service" isn't about contract agreements but the oath is.
 
LOLITROLU
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

bthom37: It's time to ask if we have civilian control of our police departments.

So far, the answer is NO.


It's worse than that. At some point we forgot that our civilian police force are civilian, so now we're asking if we have civilian control of the police.
 
