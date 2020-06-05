 Skip to content
(The Daily Beast)   The insane conspiracy theories about George Floyd's execution-by-police are sweeping over the internet and are out of control   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Crap link.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Is the conspiracy to get me to buy a DailyBeast membership? 
Because it ain't working.
 
flart blooger
‘’ 1 hour ago  
but insane conspiracy theories about everything else ok.
 
Juc
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Conspiracy theory?
This sorta thing happens every day, what's so hard to believe about it?
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Conservatives don't care about decency or truth. They only care about perpetuating their victimhood complex so they can feel justified oppressing strangers. They'll believe any crazy nonsense they need to in order to continue to believe what they choose to believe.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/got nuthin'
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I'll have to take your word, subby, since the paywall won't let me through.
 
flart blooger
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: Conservatives and liberals don't care about decency or truth. They only care about perpetuating their victimhood complex so they can feel justified oppressing strangers. They'll believe any crazy nonsense they need to in order to continue to believe what they choose to believe.


there. fixed it for ya'

you're welcomed.
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I'm pretty sure Proctor & Gamble had something to do with it.
Or maybe he tried filing his taxes without the mark of the beast.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I bet you all don't know that George used Obama's time machine to help Ghengis Khan conquer China.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
That is kind of the point of conspiracy theories, subby.
 
Grungehamster
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
The best one is that it was a false flag because the officer in the video bears a passing resemblance to Cash Cab host Ben Bailey (you know, that dude who looks like a cop.)
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
We're gonna need a bigger roll of tinfoil.
 
I sound fat
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Juc: Conspiracy theory?
This sorta thing happens every day, what's so hard to believe about it?


I m thinking that they theories are about things like it being a setup to accomplish a goal.

but i cant be for sure because subby wants me to subscribe to the daily beast to find out which...

HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAH.  no
 
Frank N Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I love conspiracy theories. Not in a "Ah ha! That explains it!" way. I just enjoy them for the entertainment value.
 
BeatrixK
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Oh...the best I've heard is that George Floyd is alive...and this was all constructed by the democrats to rally support against Trump.

We are so farking doomed.
 
runbuh [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
\

flart blooger: mongbiohazard: Extremist conservatives and liberals don't care about decency or truth. They only care about perpetuating their victimhood complex so they can feel justified oppressing strangers. They'll believe any crazy nonsense they need to in order to continue to believe what they choose to believe.

there. fixed it for ya'

you're welcomed.

Truly fixed for ya.  'Murica.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
He had been bitten by a colony of fire-ants previously that day and the the toxins were just working on his system before apprehended, It was only a matter of time
/supreme sarcasm
 
Thatguy!1984
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Main reason I jumped ship from Facebook. There's just too much stupid right now.
 
stuffy
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Why still no Paywall tab?
 
Mikey1969 [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Wow, amazing read, subby. Got a whole sentence and a half!!! This is sure to keep the internet buzzing for months. You deserve a medal for sure!
 
zgrizz
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Paywall. Why do jackasses post things like this? I'm sure as hell not going to join Daily Beast.
 
HighZoolander
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
it's pretty seriously wrong to dignify this crap with the word 'theory' - maybe we can find a better one?

Conspiracy guess
Conspiracy guff
Conspiracy codswollop
Conspiracy trumpery
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
No, it's OK, because we need diverse opinions and sunlight to disinfect and shiat.
 
bigbadideasinaction [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Conservative regressive assholes (but I repeat myself) will throw everything at the wall at once with bots and the usual fark commenters (but again, I repeat myself). The list so far:

-peaceful protests are meaningless
-OMG WHY VIOLENT PROTESTS PEACEFUL WORK
-bad apples!
-but Black on Black crime...
-but China
-but Obama
-your gesture is meaningless
-you're not doing enough
-you're demanding too much
-why is _______ political

Just to see what sticks. those right now are failing so they'll throw outright denial onto to pile.

They have nothing to say; all they can do is oppose and divide because if they said what they really wanted they'd have to acknowledge they wish for continued white supremacy in America.

Shout those assholes down.
 
new_york_monty
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
My bad, just kind of got fed up with the fact that I can't stand up for BLACK LIVES DESERVING TO HOLD MACHINE GUNS IN PUBLIC UNDER A FLAG until White Americans walk out of their little palaces and suburbs and neighborhoods and finally realize what their very existence means when I already told Trump what's up. Listen. If you ever thought you were right... How would defending your life go?
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
QAnon nutjobbery isn't a bug, it's a feature

It's working exactly as intended. Just like blaming Antifa for all of the unrest. Four days ago FARK's experts in civil unrest were assuring me that they were behind "violence", and then went silent when white nationalists started getting arrested left and right for what they blamed on them.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: Conservatives don't care about decency or truth. They only care about perpetuating their victimhood complex so they can feel justified oppressing strangers. They'll believe any crazy nonsense they need to in order to continue to believe what they choose to believe.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Slackfumasta
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The most surprising thing about this submission is that apparently subby actually pus for a subscription to the Daily Beast.
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Found on FB earlier this am.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Slackfumasta
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Slackfumasta: The most surprising thing about this submission is that apparently subby actually pus for a subscription to the Daily Beast.


Pays, not pus. Wtf.
 
Mike_LowELL [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: [Fark user image 685x226]

Wow, amazing read, subby. Got a whole sentence and a half!!! This is sure to keep the internet buzzing for months. You deserve a medal for sure!


I've been holding this back for months and I am tired of your low-effort posts.  You may wonder how I managed to write thousands of words in the minute or so since you wrote this post, but I am going to tell it to your internet face and I am going to...

[SUBSCRIBE TO MEGAFARK TO CONTINUE READING THIS POST.]
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Just to be clear, the views in my previous post do not reflect my own.
 
yakmans_dad [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Things which are ginned up to distract you aren't conspiracy theories. Properly speaking, they're called "lies".

Don't call them "conspiracy theories".
 
geggy
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Wait til cyber winter of 2020-21. The world's infrastructures and the internet will be hacked. The media coverage will be 24/7. Iran and China will be blamed while cybersecurity sector swoops in and saves the day and the free internet will be clamped down.

/of course, thejewsdidit.jpg
 
macdaddy357
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
What all conspiracy theories have in common is that they are lies. They are invented by libelists and slanderers who want to smear someone, and are believed by idiots and the insane.
 
mchaboud
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Floyd was obviously a crisis actor...

I mean, suuuuuuuper method, but still an actor.
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

mchaboud: Floyd was obviously a crisis actor...

I mean, suuuuuuuper method, but still an actor.


Floyd was a deep cover hologram projector mounted on top of a tomahawk missile. It got lost on it's way to deep strike the WTC memorial.
 
Wolf892
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Someone Else's Alt: Found on FB earlier this am.

[Fark user image image 526x684]


It's not wrong.
He was murdered outright, but he was also a garbage human being.
No tears lost for someone who points a gun at a pregnant woman.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Ignore and ridicule them.

I don't care about being nice to conspiracy theorists anymore.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Someone Else's Alt: Found on FB earlier this am.

[Fark user image 526x684]


Why do you feel the need to contribute to its spread?
 
flart blooger
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

macdaddy357: What all conspiracy theories have in common is that they are lies. They are invented by libelists and slanderers who want to smear someone, and are believed by idiots and the insane.


uh, sounds an awful lot like a conspiracy theory.
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
So how long before we go from absurdity to atrocity? Are we past that line yet?
 
Alebak
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
"Oh see it wasn't the fact that they farkin kneeled on his neck for like nine minutes! He had coronavirus, so he was weaker than normal and THATS why he died! You can all go home now and stop asking questions."

They're really stretching for that magical bullet to fix everything.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

hardinparamedic: So how long before we go from absurdity to atrocity? Are we past that line yet?


If not, we have at least have a toe or two across it.
 
rcain
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: Conservatives don't care about decency or truth. They only care about perpetuating their victimhood complex so they can feel justified oppressing strangers. They'll believe any crazy nonsense they need to in order to continue to believe what they choose to believe.


Do you know hard it is being a white man in America!?!

The entire system is rigged by rich white men, but I have to vote for them because they are just as racist as I am, unlike those commie libs

It's like slavery! Wage slavery!
*sob*

Please give money to my crowdfunding campaign so I can buy a new truck
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

rcain: mongbiohazard: Conservatives don't care about decency or truth. They only care about perpetuating their victimhood complex so they can feel justified oppressing strangers. They'll believe any crazy nonsense they need to in order to continue to believe what they choose to believe.

Do you know hard it is being a white man in America!?!

The entire system is rigged by rich white men, but I have to vote for them because they are just as racist as I am, unlike those commie libs

It's like slavery! Wage slavery!
*sob*

Please give money to my crowdfunding campaign so I can buy a new truck


Stick it to the libcucks by donating to my living fund!
 
Snatch Bandergrip [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Someone Else's Alt: Found on FB earlier this am.

[Fark user image 526x684]


Is any of that true?  Not that it changes that he was murdered in cold blood, or any of the other violence the police have committed this week alone.
 
Chinesenookiefactory
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
How's this for a conspiracy? I don't think the cop that killed Floyd was racist at all. He has an Asian wife and racists tend to frown on that sort of thing.  I think the cop had a beef with Floyd from their time working at the same night club and took the opportunity to get even. I think he had a "Well looky who we have here" situation and straight up murdered Floyd.
 
lostcat [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
