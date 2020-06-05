 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Vox)   The truth about rubber bullets and other "nonlethal" police weapons, all of these can seriously mess you up   (vox.com) divider line
36
    More: Scary, Hand grenade, Less-lethal weapons, Police, Police brutality, rubber bullets, Standard crowd-control weapons, Projectile, Tear gas  
•       •       •

683 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 Jun 2020 at 9:35 AM (43 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



36 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Umm, excuse me, but it's not tear gas.  It's a gas made from capsacin that acts like tear gas.  But you could put it on your eggs if you want.  One spray and you're south of the border!  You want to ban Tabasco too, libs?

Check and mate.
 
LarryDan43 [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Police are dressed for war and we the people are the enemy.
 
invictus2
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Umm, excuse me, but it's not tear gas.  It's a gas made from capsacin that acts like tear gas.  But you could put it on your eggs if you want.  One spray and you're south of the border!  You want to ban Tabasco too, libs?

Check and mate.





Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KidKorporate
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
LESS-lethal.  They legally have to call it that because they can and do kill people.
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Yeah, they aren't called non-lethal, haven't been for at least 30 years if they ever were, they're called less-lethal because all of them have been documented killing someone.
 
dragonchild
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

KidKorporate: LESS-lethal.  They legally have to call it that because they can and do kill people.

The media, on the other hand, can say whatever the fark they want and DGAF, and still use the term "nonlethal" regularly.
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

LarryDan43: Police are dressed for war and we the people are the enemy.


dress for the job you want.
 
geggam
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

LarryDan43: Police are dressed for war and we the people are the enemy.


My sister is a LEO, we dont talk much but she acts like one of those douchebags who wash out. Lock n Load !! ... Head on a Swivel !!

It irritates me to see people blatantly get away with this shiat and concerns me that if they dont start falling in line that line will be forced on them 

Police think the "sheep" wont ever do that, I am scared to see what happens when the sheep eat the wolves
 
bfh0417
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Frowzy
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

KidKorporate: LESS-lethal.  They legally have to call it that because they can and do kill people.


This. Just like there's no such thing as bullet-proof, it's bullet-resistant.
Less-lethal are not likely to kill when used at the proper range. A blank round, that has no projectile at all, can kill you (like Brandon Lee) so obviously anything up from that can as well.
 
JerryHeisenberg [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Cuckservative Liblardos a week ago: Durrhurr my constitutional rahhts.

Cuckservative Liblardos Today: Citizens are not allowed to go outside after 6:00 PM and all violators will be met with an abrupt escalation of force until compliance. Old men deserve to have their skulls cracked open on the pavement. No guns allowed outside.
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

geggam: LarryDan43: Police are dressed for war and we the people are the enemy.

My sister is a LEO, we dont talk much but she acts like one of those douchebags who wash out. Lock n Load !! ... Head on a Swivel !!

It irritates me to see people blatantly get away with this shiat and concerns me that if they dont start falling in line that line will be forced on them 

Police think the "sheep" wont ever do that, I am scared to see what happens when the sheep eat the wolves


With steak sauce and a nice chianti
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Umm, excuse me, but it's not tear gas.  It's a gas made from capsacin that acts like tear gas.  But you could put it on your eggs if you want.  One spray and you're south of the border!  You want to ban Tabasco too, libs?

Check and mate.


Both CS and OC (pepper spray) are subsets of tear gas.
 
bfh0417
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

JerryHeisenberg: Cuckservative Liblardos a week ago: Durrhurr my constitutional rahhts.

Cuckservative Liblardos Today: Citizens are not allowed to go outside after 6:00 PM and all violators will be met with an abrupt escalation of force until compliance. Old men deserve to have their skulls cracked open on the pavement. No guns allowed outside.


Weak and lazy. You can do better.
 
JerryHeisenberg [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

JerryHeisenberg: Cuckservative Liblardos Liberturdiansa week ago: Durrhurr my constitutional rahhts.

Cuckservative Liblardos LiberturdiansToday: Citizens are not allowed to go outside after 6:00 PM and all violators will be met with an abrupt escalation of force until compliance. Old men deserve to have their skulls cracked open on the pavement. No guns allowed outside.


ftfm
 
Scaley
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Part of the problem is that the equipment gets misused. In my day it was replacing the projectile in an M79 riot round with a D cell battery.
None of these weapons should be fired at the head,or children. Everyone using them, and their supervisors, has been trained not to do this. I see that it's still happening though.
 
JerryHeisenberg [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

bfh0417: JerryHeisenberg: Cuckservative Liblardos a week ago: Durrhurr my constitutional rahhts.

Cuckservative Liblardos Today: Citizens are not allowed to go outside after 6:00 PM and all violators will be met with an abrupt escalation of force until compliance. Old men deserve to have their skulls cracked open on the pavement. No guns allowed outside.

Weak and lazy. You can do better.


Conservatives yesteday: "Go Trump!"

Conservatives today: "I am walking away from the Republican party."
 
Al Tsheimers
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Frowzy: KidKorporate: LESS-lethal.  They legally have to call it that because they can and do kill people.

This. Just like there's no such thing as bullet-proof, it's bullet-resistant.
Less-lethal are not likely to kill when used at the proper range. A blank round, that has no projectile at all, can kill you (like Brandon Lee) so obviously anything up from that can as well.


Jon-Erik Hexum
 
MBooda
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
They're racial stereotypes, too.
TOON GUN
Youtube Km6XoYVb7yE
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
https://www.theonion.com/police-defen​d​-use-of-non-lethal-rubber-tires-on-pro​test-1843884282
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
It's time to strike back!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Saw this floating around Facebook. A little uncomfortable that the "safe" shot whoever made this recommends goes right into the groin. . .
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Reposting from a previous thread

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DOCTORD000M [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I'm confused as to what their endgame here is. Responding to complaints of police brutality with police brutality does not seem like a very smart move in the age of cell phones.

Also,
Fuck Police Brutality- Anti-Flag
Youtube smFVm7UIjbg
(I refuse to tag music, you decide if that title is appropriate for your work or not. Also, what the hell are you doing just listening to random music from Fark?  Do what you gotta do modmins.)
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

This text is now purple: Rapmaster2000: Umm, excuse me, but it's not tear gas.  It's a gas made from capsacin that acts like tear gas.  But you could put it on your eggs if you want.  One spray and you're south of the border!  You want to ban Tabasco too, libs?

Check and mate.

Both CS and OC (pepper spray) are subsets of tear gas.


Sorry, but noted chemist Laura Ingraham says you're wrong.  I don't argue with experts.
 
State_College_Arsonist
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Scaley: Part of the problem is that the equipment gets misused. In my day it was replacing the projectile in an M79 riot round with a D cell battery.
None of these weapons should be fired at the head,or children. Everyone using them, and their supervisors, has been trained not to do this. I see that it's still happening though.


You are assuming that people are deliberately aiming at the heads of rioters.  The less-lethal munitions tend to move more slowly than normal bullets, so the projectiles have more of an arc, and are therefore more difficult to aim with pinpoint precision.
 
MythDragon [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Right. *rubber* bullets are dangerous. Another libby lie.
This person got shot with one right in the ear, and even with the opening already there, the bullet barely went in.
ae01.alicdn.comView Full Size
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: It's time to strike back!

[Fark user image 425x391]


For what it's worth, actual Nerf darts actually are eye-safe.
The look-alike knock-off rounds, not so much.

\the Nerf darts are also more accurate
 
JerryHeisenberg [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

State_College_Arsonist: Scaley: Part of the problem is that the equipment gets misused. In my day it was replacing the projectile in an M79 riot round with a D cell battery.
None of these weapons should be fired at the head,or children. Everyone using them, and their supervisors, has been trained not to do this. I see that it's still happening though.

You are assuming that people are deliberately aiming at the heads of rioters.  The less-lethal munitions tend to move more slowly than normal bullets, so the projectiles have more of an arc, and are therefore more difficult to aim with pinpoint precision.


You're assuming that the rioters were rioters and deserving of being shot at. CheckMERSA cuckservative
 
DOCTORD000M [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

DOCTORD000M: I'm confused as to what their endgame here is. Responding to complaints of police brutality with police brutality does not seem like a very smart move in the age of cell phones.

Also,
[YouTube video: fark Police Brutality- Anti-Flag](I refuse to tag music, you decide if that title is appropriate for your work or not. Also, what the hell are you doing just listening to random music from Fark?  Do what you gotta do modmins.)


That last part should say "random music from Fark over your speakers at work?"

/need more coffee.
 
Nocrash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

bfh0417: JerryHeisenberg: Cuckservative Liblardos a week ago: Durrhurr my constitutional rahhts.

Cuckservative Liblardos Today: Citizens are not allowed to go outside after 6:00 PM and all violators will be met with an abrupt escalation of force until compliance. Old men deserve to have their skulls cracked open on the pavement. No guns allowed outside.

Weak and lazy. You can do better.


I give  him credit for effort. The point is valid even if delivered with a rough mocking tone. I'll allow it.
 
Frowzy
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Al Tsheimers: Frowzy: KidKorporate: LESS-lethal.  They legally have to call it that because they can and do kill people.

This. Just like there's no such thing as bullet-proof, it's bullet-resistant.
Less-lethal are not likely to kill when used at the proper range. A blank round, that has no projectile at all, can kill you (like Brandon Lee) so obviously anything up from that can as well.

Jon-Erik Hexum


Apparently my brain put the details of his death as those of Lee - thanks for the correction
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Right. *rubber* bullets are dangerous. Another libby lie.
This person got shot with one right in the ear, and even with the opening already there, the bullet barely went in.
[ae01.alicdn.com image 300x300]


I remember during Ferguson there were people posting handfuls of "rubber bullets" they found on the ground.
 
Scaley
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

State_College_Arsonist: Scaley: Part of the problem is that the equipment gets misused. In my day it was replacing the projectile in an M79 riot round with a D cell battery.
None of these weapons should be fired at the head,or children. Everyone using them, and their supervisors, has been trained not to do this. I see that it's still happening though.

You are assuming that people are deliberately aiming at the heads of rioters.  The less-lethal munitions tend to move more slowly than normal bullets, so the projectiles have more of an arc, and are therefore more difficult to aim with pinpoint precision.


I'm not assuming anything, my statement is based on photos and videos.
 
RussianPotato [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
The people should not be left impotent.  They should be allowed to defend themselves from these unprovoked attacks.
 
shadow9d9
‘’ 1 minute ago  

JerryHeisenberg: bfh0417: JerryHeisenberg: Cuckservative Liblardos a week ago: Durrhurr my constitutional rahhts.

Cuckservative Liblardos Today: Citizens are not allowed to go outside after 6:00 PM and all violators will be met with an abrupt escalation of force until compliance. Old men deserve to have their skulls cracked open on the pavement. No guns allowed outside.

Weak and lazy. You can do better.

Conservatives yesteday: "Go Trump!"

Conservatives today: "I am walking away from the Republican party."


Just like they claimed to when Trump was recorded bragging about sexually assaulting women but then still voted him in?
 
Displayed 36 of 36 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.