(WRBL Columbus)   Cross burned on interstate overpass in Alabama, which in this timeline just means it's Friday   (wrbl.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
anyone surprised at all by this?

No?

That is what makes it sad.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lest you think Alabama is lawless

Section 13A-6-28 - Cross or American flag burning.

Universal Citation:AL Code § 13A-6-28 (2013)
Section 13A-6-28Cross or American flag burning.
(a) A person commits the crime of cross or the American flag burning if he or she, with the intent to intimidate any person or group of persons, burns, or causes to be burned, a cross or the American flag on the property of another, a highway, or other public place.
(b) As used in this section, "intent to intimidate" means the intent to place a person or a group of persons in fear of bodily harm.
(c) The crime of cross or the American flag burning is a Class C felony.
(Act 2003-338, p. 845, §1.)
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There used to be a billboard on I-20 outside Birmingham that said something like "Anti-racist is code for anti-white." Yes, it was hashtagged by the secessionist League of the South.
 
grokca [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good, I hate crosses.
 
rcain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Remember, it's not the KKK, a group that goes around lynching people and terrorizing African American communities that Trump wants to designate as a domestic terror group. It's the AntiFa because they light cop cars on fire
 
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is the cross laying on the ground? I'm pretty sure crosses are supposed to be burned standing up. The Klan is really half-assing things these fays.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have a feeling someone in this thread will be oKKK with and defending burning crosses to intimidate others they don't like.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure the local cops will be totally unable to pull any prints from the fuel canister left at the scene.

/TOTALLY UNABLE
 
6nome
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rcain: Remember, it's not the KKK, a group that goes around lynching people and terrorizing African American communities that Trump wants to designate as a domestic terror group. It's the AntiFa because they light cop cars on fire


Antifa is just code for Anti-Pro-Fascist
 
rcain
‘’ 1 hour ago  

6nome: rcain: Remember, it's not the KKK, a group that goes around lynching people and terrorizing African American communities that Trump wants to designate as a domestic terror group. It's the AntiFa because they light cop cars on fire

Antifa is just code for Anti-Pro-Fascist


You can go pro as a fascist?
Do they have a league?
 
6nome
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TommyDeuce: I'm sure the local cops will be totally unable to pull any prints from the fuel canister left at the scene.

/TOTALLY UNABLE


"We've investigated oursel... I mean the crime scene and found no wrongdoing. That's the ticket. Oops, the mic is still on.."
 
6nome
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rcain: 6nome: rcain: Remember, it's not the KKK, a group that goes around lynching people and terrorizing African American communities that Trump wants to designate as a domestic terror group. It's the AntiFa because they light cop cars on fire

Antifa is just code for Anti-Pro-Fascist

You can go pro as a fascist?
Do they have a league?


Xzano
‘’ 1 hour ago  

grokca: [Fark user image 225x225]
Good, I hate crosses.


Do you also loathe Buddhism, and Hinduism?

Always loathe the source (and potentially those won't fight to protect their symbols, I mean how many Nazi sympathizers were buddhist?)

/ Not being pedantic, just a reminder now is not the time to be distracted from what is happening.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No!  It was a T for Trump!!!  You libs get triggered by everything and are stupid.  Educate yourself.
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Swing low, Alabama.
 
Magorn [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Interesting little fact I learned during a debate over Free Speech v Hate Speech at an event that embraces "radical Self-Expression"   (yes , some knuckleheads decided a firey cross would make them SO EDGY at a burning man regional)

The Firey Cross is a LITERAL Call to arms/declaration of war.   The Klan stole it from the actual highland clans of Scotland.   Burning a cross on the border of your clan's land was a message "get your Targe and blade and muster up, we're going to war against those bastard over there" (literally fark this Christian "love thy neighbor" shiat, we're going full heathen savage for the next little bit)

In other words it's not "self-expression" but an actual threat of violence in and of itself
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 1 hour ago  
1 Goo 4 Life?
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

CarnySaur: It was a T for Trump!!!


Was more of a K by the end
 
RandyJohnson
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Actually it was Thursday.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Magorn: Interesting little fact I learned during a debate over Free Speech v Hate Speech at an event that embraces "radical Self-Expression"   (yes , some knuckleheads decided a firey cross would make them SO EDGY at a burning man regional)

The Firey Cross is a LITERAL Call to arms/declaration of war.   The Klan stole it from the actual highland clans of Scotland.   Burning a cross on the border of your clan's land was a message "get your Targe and blade and muster up, we're going to war against those bastard over there" (literally fark this Christian "love thy neighbor" shiat, we're going full heathen savage for the next little bit)

In other words it's not "self-expression" but an actual threat of violence in and of itself


http://www.springbranchpres.org/whats​-​the-meaning-of-the-presbyterian-logo/
 
Magorn [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

This text is now purple: Magorn: Interesting little fact I learned during a debate over Free Speech v Hate Speech at an event that embraces "radical Self-Expression"   (yes , some knuckleheads decided a firey cross would make them SO EDGY at a burning man regional)

The Firey Cross is a LITERAL Call to arms/declaration of war.   The Klan stole it from the actual highland clans of Scotland.   Burning a cross on the border of your clan's land was a message "get your Targe and blade and muster up, we're going to war against those bastard over there" (literally fark this Christian "love thy neighbor" shiat, we're going full heathen savage for the next little bit)

In other words it's not "self-expression" but an actual threat of violence in and of itself

http://www.springbranchpres.org/whats-​the-meaning-of-the-presbyterian-logo/


yes the Pentacostal flames, the biblical "tongues of fire" that "burned but did not consume just a wee bit different.  is the cross itself on fire?
 
Optimus Primate [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
"being investigated" HAHAHAHAHA
The sheriff probably washed the soot off his hands when he got home that night
 
Bruscar
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

This text is now purple: Magorn: Interesting little fact I learned during a debate over Free Speech v Hate Speech at an event that embraces "radical Self-Expression"   (yes , some knuckleheads decided a firey cross would make them SO EDGY at a burning man regional)

The Firey Cross is a LITERAL Call to arms/declaration of war.   The Klan stole it from the actual highland clans of Scotland.   Burning a cross on the border of your clan's land was a message "get your Targe and blade and muster up, we're going to war against those bastard over there" (literally fark this Christian "love thy neighbor" shiat, we're going full heathen savage for the next little bit)

In other words it's not "self-expression" but an actual threat of violence in and of itself

http://www.springbranchpres.org/whats-​the-meaning-of-the-presbyterian-logo/


Don't be a jackass.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Magorn: This text is now purple: Magorn: Interesting little fact I learned during a debate over Free Speech v Hate Speech at an event that embraces "radical Self-Expression"   (yes , some knuckleheads decided a firey cross would make them SO EDGY at a burning man regional)

The Firey Cross is a LITERAL Call to arms/declaration of war. The Klan stole it from the actual highland clans of Scotland.   Burning a cross on the border of your clan's land was a message "get your Targe and blade and muster up, we're going to war against those bastard over there" (literally fark this Christian "love thy neighbor" shiat, we're going full heathen savage for the next little bit)

In other words it's not "self-expression" but an actual threat of violence in and of itself

http://www.springbranchpres.org/whats-​the-meaning-of-the-presbyterian-logo/

yes the Pentacostal flames, the biblical "tongues of fire" that "burned but did not consume just a wee bit different.  is the cross itself on fire?
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

TommyDeuce: I'm sure the local cops will be totally unable to pull any prints from the fuel canister left at the scene.

/TOTALLY UNABLE


It's Alabama, so of course not.
Finger prints are left behind my people who do not wear gloves.
Who wears gloves?
There are gloves to keep your hands warm. But it's always fairly warm in Alabama. they probably don't sell a lot of full sleve, sub-zero, snowboarder gloves.
There are gloves that rich, classy dudes wear for driving, but, it's Alabama.
There is the famous glove owned by the famous black athlete that did not fit, so they must acquit, but... It's Alabama.
And there are work gloves. But... It's Alabama.

Lastly, fingerprinting is a science. and Jesus doesn't believe in science. Because... It's Alabama.
 
grokca [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Xzano: grokca: [Fark user image 225x225]
Good, I hate crosses.

Do you also loathe Buddhism, and Hinduism?

Always loathe the source (and potentially those won't fight to protect their symbols, I mean how many Nazi sympathizers were buddhist?)

/ Not being pedantic, just a reminder now is not the time to be distracted from what is happening.


TheOtherGuy
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: TommyDeuce: I'm sure the local cops will be totally unable to pull any prints from the fuel canister left at the scene.

/TOTALLY UNABLE

It's Alabama, so of course not.
Finger prints are left behind my people who do not wear gloves.
Who wears gloves?
There are gloves to keep your hands warm. But it's always fairly warm in Alabama. they probably don't sell a lot of full sleve, sub-zero, snowboarder gloves.
There are gloves that rich, classy dudes wear for driving, but, it's Alabama.
There is the famous glove owned by the famous black athlete that did not fit, so they must acquit, but... It's Alabama.
And there are work gloves. But... It's Alabama.

Lastly, fingerprinting is a science. and Jesus doesn't believe in science. Because... It's Alabama.


Prints won't do any good if the perps in question don't have an arrest record against which to search them.  In Alabama, I'd wager that most of the white supremacist scum organized enough to do this don't  have arrest records, either because their local sheriff is their second cousin or some bullshiat, or simply because "them boys is just blowin off some steam".
 
R2112
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Optimus Primate: "being investigated" HAHAHAHAHA
The sheriff probably washed the soot off his hands when he got home that night


That's possible... not likely but possible

Veloram
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

edmo: Lest you think Alabama is lawless

Section 13A-6-28 - Cross or American flag burning.

Universal Citation:AL Code § 13A-6-28 (2013)
Section 13A-6-28Cross or American flag burning.
(a) A person commits the crime of cross or the American flag burning if he or she, with the intent to intimidate any person or group of persons, burns, or causes to be burned, a cross or the American flag on the property of another, a highway, or other public place.
(b) As used in this section, "intent to intimidate" means the intent to place a person or a group of persons in fear of bodily harm.
(c) The crime of cross or the American flag burning is a Class C felony.
(Act 2003-338, p. 845, §1.)


Thats all well and good, but it needs to be enforced. Without enforcement, its just words on paper.
 
Xzano
‘’ less than a minute ago  

grokca: Xzano: grokca: [Fark user image 225x225]
Good, I hate crosses.

Do you also loathe Buddhism, and Hinduism?

Always loathe the source (and potentially those won't fight to protect their symbols, I mean how many Nazi sympathizers were buddhist?)

/ Not being pedantic, just a reminder now is not the time to be distracted from what is happening.

Bad week, I'm not catching many jokes. Very stressful.

/ mea culpa
// It is almost as if an entire nation is on fire.
 
