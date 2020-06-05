 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Daily Beast)   Overzealous New York cops say the beatings will continue for the protestors until moral improves concerning the states curfew   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
6
    More: Scary, Police brutality, Police, Police officer, New York City, New York, Peaceful protests, swarms of police officers, Protest  
•       •       •

274 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 Jun 2020 at 8:35 AM (14 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



6 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure the cops morale has improved.
 
BilliamJ [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
It'll be interesting to see how many people show up tonight in Buffalo after what happened last night. It's a Friday night and the weather is supposed to be good and people are f*cking pissed
 
eiger
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
1. The NYPD is an army of thugs who should all be fired.

2. De Blasio and Cuomo are pieces of shiat for acting like what is obviously happening is not.
 
puckrock2000
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
"morale", subby.
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

cameroncrazy1984: It'll be interesting to see how many people show up tonight in Buffalo after what happened last night. It's a Friday night and the weather is supposed to be good and people are f*cking pissed


At this point I hope these cops start getting what they've been dishing out, they f*cking deserve it.
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$5 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.