 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Metro)   Pour me wine in a tumbler? You bet that's a pooping on your doorstep   (metro.co.uk) divider line
28
    More: Stupid, Crime, Wine accessory, Wine, Drinkware, Glass, Drink, Face, Wine glass  
•       •       •

1024 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 Jun 2020 at 9:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



28 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Because, everyone knows, it's classier in a wine glass.
Ms. 9-head knows.
Classy.
 
great_tigers [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rule number 1. Don't stick your dick in crazy.
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Garrigan line:

"Have you ever noticed that when you drink wine out of anything but a wine glass, you feel like a drunk?"
 
Tuolumne_Dove
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think we need to have a discussion about the legacy of patriarchy and the oppression women have endured for centuries.
 
Pert
‘’ 1 hour ago  
South Kensington is one of the most expensive areas in the whole of the UK, just fyi.
 
gunsmack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not saying I agree with her, but I understand.

/ there's a proper vessel for any beverage

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The results were described as full-bodied, pungent, yet non effusive, with a medium length finish.
 
Harry Freakstorm [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cause you can't give zero stars on Google or Yelp
 
Magorn [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, if she gets fired from her job, she can always earn a living renting out her forehead as a billboard:
i2.wp.comView Full Size
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"He appeared in court via video link as he is currently in custody on various charges, including stealing the doorbell from Ahmed's home."

A match made in heaven, they must be.
 
jimjays
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They'd been dating since 2018. He'd talked in the article of her getting crazy when she drinks. He'd been sufficiently warned what danger he was in. She'd already attacked him and the roomie in this episode.The poop on the doorstep is probably one of her calmer and more endearing drunken aggressions.
 
Bourbonman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just drink it out of the bottle. It's a single serving, after all.
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: Because, everyone knows, it's classier in a wine glass.
Ms. 9-head knows.
Classy.


That's 8 head
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sooooo... She's single?
 
buntz
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I see stories like this a lot in the news, when did people get so comfortable shiatting and not wiping?
 
Mister Pleco [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Just needs some ridges and she's good to go for the next ConventiCon.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I trust he learned his lesson?
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Any one have a link to a webpage that isn't full of shiat, so I can read the story?
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
She seems fun.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Magorn: Well, if she gets fired from her job, she can always earn a living renting out her forehead as a billboard:
[i2.wp.com image 459x423]


And what's up with those bird talon like fingers?
 
SpecialSnowFlake
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Any glass with wine in it is a wine glass.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I looked around.  Apparently, they're models.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
WARNING: NSFW language.

Make Poop - Mr. Safety (With Lyrics)
Youtube 3itVNW2Ewo8
 
Russ1642 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
paranand
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Let he who has not pooped on an ex's doorstep throw the first stone
 
Sloppy Wreck
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
So she is single now?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cob2f
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Couldn't get past the names.  Hers is fine, his needs a farking vowel.

/mine has plenty
//first and last
///Polish, and sometimes I feel that bobobobolinskiii chap is reading my emails
 
Displayed 28 of 28 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.