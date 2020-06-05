 Skip to content
(CBS San Francisco)   Good News: San Franciscans are doing an excellent job of following shelter in place orders. Bad News: Coyotes are taking over the city   (sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com) divider line
brap [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Uberville is experiencing a hostile takeover by Acmetown.

(This isn't too surprising.  There are a lot of coyotes in the Bronx too, they're just generally very reclusive.)
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Beep beep!
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Can they be trained to catch and eat birds?

Without restaurant garbage in North Beach, our flying rats are starving and peeling the rind from citrus fruit.

Sad seeing six months worth of cocktail lemons, hanging naked in just their pith, like sad single trucknutz.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: Can they be trained to catch and eat birds?


There was a whole series of documentaries about this experiment. It didn't go well.
media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Well, yeah. Sanctuary city.
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I saw a coyote at Coit Tower last year. Probably not a big deal, since "Do not feed the coyotes" signs are posted throughout the park.
 
i.r.id10t [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: Can they be trained to catch and eat birds?


No need - built in instinct.

Unfortunately, like the penguin and flight, they just aren't very good at it.
 
radarlove
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

CordycepsInYourBrain: I saw a coyote at Coit Tower last year. Probably not a big deal, since "Do not feed the coyotes" signs are posted throughout the park.


There's a big family of them up there and some in GG Park as well.  I used to go for a lot of late night walks and I would see them all the time.
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Don't worry. The cougars will get rid of them.
 
RankStranger [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The photo caption claims the coyote is not in its natural habitat.
Wrong just not in the habitat many humans expect it to be in.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Not to worry, I'm told the rivers of human excrement and hypodermic needles flowing down the streets will slow them down. Then the homeless can catch and eat them. Circle of life.
 
jtown
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Are they painting tunnels on things?
 
AmbassadorBooze [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
The earth is healing.

Should there not be coyotes in SF?  Because they might eat cats that are not native to the area?

I say pave over the whole area and make it a Borg cube.  Problem solved.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: Don't worry. The cougars will get rid of them.


https://qcostarica.com/cuban-migrants​-​succumb-to-coyotes-smugglers/

Maybe, maybe not.
 
flart blooger
‘’ 1 minute ago  
COME FOR THE POOP AND NEEDLES!

STAY FOR THE COYOTES.
 
