(Medical Xpress)   Drinking alone at home in your underpants proven most effective way to stop Corona virus from spreading as Finland reports zero new cases and virus reproduction rate of 0.8   (medicalxpress.com) divider line
21
Biscuit Tin [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I think Finland is where they enjoy "slow TV," such as five hours of watching a single log burn in a fireplace or seventeen hours of watching someone make a bowl.  Those people were isolation-ready.
 
LordOfThePings [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Finland, Finland, Finland,
The country where I want to be,
Watching TV or TV
Or just watching TV.
Finland, Finland, Finland,
It's the country for me
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"Come at me, 'brona"
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Coronavirus is extremely dangerous, so Lauri and Anni dealt with it.
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Vaat de faak?!?
 
snowjack [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm no hero. I'm just doing my part, same as anyone else would.
 
zerkalo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not speaking to one another is a good way to avoid transmitting the virus.
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Biscuit Tin: I think Finland is where they enjoy "slow TV," such as five hours of watching a single log burn in a fireplace or seventeen hours of watching someone make a bowl.  Those people were isolation-ready.


Looks at YouTube history, realizes the Viking part of the Scotch-Irish side of the family must have been from Finland.

/Well, total time viewing people make things from wood is a multiple of 16 hours //The rest of the family watches the logs, I'd rather burn team ones or watch something active where I'm learning something
 
nytmare [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Everything's perfectly all right now. We're Finns. We're all Finns here, now, thank you.

How are you?
 
Slaxl [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
The R rate in London was 0.7 last time I looked. So a better method is banging pots outside your front doors on Thursdays, tutting at groups of 2 or more people, but still going to work and not washing your hands before eating.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
What if I drink alone while wearing jeans and a shirt?

/Asking for myself.
 
Majin_Buu [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: What if I drink alone while wearing jeans and a shirt?

/Asking for myself.


I don't know but I wear a normal t-shirt to work and a work shirt when I drink alone.
 
Gollie
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size


An old one - predates the 'rona
 
Felgraf
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I am glad, but I am also super nervous about them opening stuff up again. June 1st, people in restaurants EVERYWHERE, and none of this "every other table" stuff.

Granted, I'm up in Jyväskylä, and the capital region (Espoo, Helsinki, Vantaa) was the area that was hit the hardest, not up here.

It's still been fun playing "ALLERGIES OR PLAGUE" for the last.

Oh.

4 weeks.

(Alder pollen, now all the birch trees are spooging everywhere..)
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
BUT SWEDEN!
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Felgraf: I am glad, but I am also super nervous about them opening stuff up again. June 1st, people in restaurants EVERYWHERE, and none of this "every other table" stuff.

Granted, I'm up in Jyväskylä, and the capital region (Espoo, Helsinki, Vantaa) was the area that was hit the hardest, not up here.

It's still been fun playing "ALLERGIES OR PLAGUE" for the last.

Oh.

4 weeks.

(Alder pollen, now all the birch trees are spooging everywhere..)


Go get some cloudberries from a ditch. You'll be fine.
 
Odin's Other Eye
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Good job, you antisocial weirdos. Sisu.
 
Felgraf
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

BafflerMeal: Felgraf: I am glad, but I am also super nervous about them opening stuff up again. June 1st, people in restaurants EVERYWHERE, and none of this "every other table" stuff.

Granted, I'm up in Jyväskylä, and the capital region (Espoo, Helsinki, Vantaa) was the area that was hit the hardest, not up here.

It's still been fun playing "ALLERGIES OR PLAGUE" for the last.

Oh.

4 weeks.

(Alder pollen, now all the birch trees are spooging everywhere..)

Go get some cloudberries from a ditch. You'll be fine.


Actually I do wonder if any grow around here. There is a shiat-TON of forest around Jyvaskyla...

(Moved here for a new job April 3rd, haven't had much time to explore yet).
 
leviosaurus [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Slaxl: The R rate in London was 0.7 last time I looked. So a better method is banging pots outside your front doors on Thursdays, tutting at groups of 2 or more people, but still going to work and not washing your hands before eating.


Just as functional as colloidal silver, but with more than TRIPLE the virtue signalled!!
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

hissatsu: BUT SWEDEN!


I will moon you if you need me to, I guess...

EIP
 
