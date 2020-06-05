 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Kendall Jenner has shown us the way   (twitter.com) divider line
    More: Followup, shot  
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
GFY
 
Butterflew [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Ha, that's great.
 
HawgWild [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
omg I'm ded. F*ckin omg.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
You do that in Atlanta and that's a beating.
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Nice headline.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Okay, I larfed. +1
 
RedHead87 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
This should be the new "challenge". The hilarity of a photo containing just a line of people offering pop beverages to militarized police would tickle.
 
Brosephus [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

optikeye: You do that in Atlanta and that's a beating.


I don't think he'd make it to the officers here in Atlanta.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Original: Original Tweet:


And then they beheaded him.
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Original: Original Tweet:

And then they beheaded him.


And then they calmly drank the Pepsi.
 
Cajnik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Pepsi Commercial - SNL
Youtube Pn8pwoNWseM
 
RainDawg [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Even in the midst of turmoil we can't stop fellating our corporate masters.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Am I missing a pop-culture reference here, somewhere?
 
janzee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lol
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pert
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheYeti
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aagrajag: Am I missing a pop-culture reference here, somewhere?


I wouldn't say that you were "missing" it.
 
devine [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
fark everyone involved and double fark whoever greenlit this. Attention whores and attention whore enablers.
 
thepeterd
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jtown
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Try that in Asheville.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Now I have that song from the end of mad men stuck in my head again.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

aagrajag: Am I missing a pop-culture reference here, somewhere?


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Nas is like [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Lol

Well, that's it Pepsi solved racism
Every one go home
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
... then the murders began.
 
