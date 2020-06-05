 Skip to content
(The US Sun)   In Russia the aliens probe you. Hey wait a sec
    Unlikely, Siberia, Atmosphere, Sky, Earth, Russia, bright space object flashing, Professor Viktor Grokhovsky, Krmn line  
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Once again, Giant Meteor failed to deliver.
 
way south
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's just nature's way of asking "how's that space program coming along?".
 
Call the Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Russki apocalypse trifecta in play
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Uhhh, that pretty much looks exactly like a meteor burning up, doesn't it.

Maybe they're rock people.
 
brainlordmesomorph [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thanks, "The Sun," a meteor is not a UFO.
 
TheraTx
‘’ 1 hour ago  
it's a street light
 
Mouser
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What is it about Siberia attracting meteors?  They put up a sign saying "GREAT OLD ONES WELCOME HERE" or something?
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Swamp gas from a weather balloon was trapped in a thermal pocket and reflected the light from Venus.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Dork Gently: Swamp gas from a weather balloon was trapped in a thermal pocket and reflected the light from Venus.


66.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
PandaPorn
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
steemitimages.comView Full Size

I'm guessing iron?
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
cause ufo's don't exist, right?

all you farkers need a good old fashioned alien probing.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Mouser: What is it about Siberia attracting meteors?  They put up a sign saying "GREAT OLD ONES WELCOME HERE" or something?


As far as continental landmasses go Siberia is frickin HUGE. And also closer to the pole of a tilted planet spinning though space. So it's kind of like the equivalent of your car windshield getting the majority of bird shiat
 
mattgsx
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

brainlordmesomorph: Thanks, "The Sun," a meteor is not a UFO.


By definition, until they are positively identified, all flying objects are UFOs.
 
