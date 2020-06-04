 Skip to content
(WQOW Eau Pair)   Wisconsin man is sentenced after his arrest for his 15th OWI. Officials were so impressed they kept his license for framing and awarded him a five year all expenses paid stay at the Crowbar Hotel   (wqow.com) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Subby, when will you learn...
 
veale728 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Aka the Grey Roof Inn.
 
EdwardTellerhands
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Crowbar Hotel?
 
LowbrowDeluxe [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
crossbar.

Pert
‘’ 1 hour ago  
2 drunk driving convictions should be enough for a 5 year sentence and lifetime driving ban IMHO, unless there are mitigating circumstances.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
15 OWLS? I wonder how many NEWTS he'll get.
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Pert: 2 drunk driving convictions should be enough for a 5 year sentence and lifetime driving ban IMHO, unless there are mitigating circumstances.


I've been saying for years that 3rd conviction should be a felony with mandatory jail time. First for youthful indiscretion, second for perhaps barely over the limit, by the third time you've proven you can't handle the combination without endangering everyone around you and don't plan to stop on your own.
 
phishrace
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

EdwardTellerhands: Crowbar Hotel?


It's right down the street from the Greybar Hotel. Can't miss it (although subby drove right by).
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Crowbar Graybar Hotel
 
Ed Grubermann [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

robodog: Pert: 2 drunk driving convictions should be enough for a 5 year sentence and lifetime driving ban IMHO, unless there are mitigating circumstances.

I've been saying for years that 3rd conviction should be a felony with mandatory jail time. First for youthful indiscretion, second for perhaps barely over the limit, by the third time you've proven you can't handle the combination without endangering everyone around you and don't plan to stop on your own.


Three convictions in ten years is a felony in Alaska.
 
crinz83
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
5 years is a long time, especially when you're in your dui prime. this guy may not even hit the 20 lifetime mark now, unless he escapes 4 times, and gets a lenient sentence for the 19th dui.
 
