(Daily Monitor (Uganda))   We all know family disputes can be infuriating. But spearing your father to death is no way to prove your point   (monitor.co.ug) divider line
Urmuf Hamer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I think in this instance at least one may disagree.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Depends. Was he a Trumper saying protesters should be mowed down by cops? If so, good riddance
 
Majin_Buu [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Uganda has a serious alcohol problem. Bootleg banana moonshine called Waragi after War Gin.

Do we have any Ugandan correspondents in the field to follow up on this?
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Isn't it though?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nosatril [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
*Blink*
What the fark did I just read? Speared with a bow and arrow for mediating over a sack of sorghum? When did the middle ages get the internet?
 
jsnbase
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Sharp objects! My one weakness!
 
jtown
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I dunno.  Sounds like he got his point across.
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Nosatril: *Blink*
What the fark did I just read? Speared with a bow and arrow for mediating over a sack of sorghum? When did the middle ages get the internet?


It's Uganda. One of the poorest countries in the world.
 
LowbrowDeluxe [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Majin_Buu: Uganda has a serious alcohol problem. Bootleg banana moonshine called Waragi after War Gin.

Do we have any Ugandan correspondents in the field to follow up on this?


...I wanna try banana moonshine....that sounds kind of awesome actually.
 
Toxophil
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
"...Speared his father, Santo Okello, 56, using a bow and arrow after a family brawl ..."

As a five year certified archery coach, I'd just like to say, "you dumb motherfarkers! ya' don't "spear" someone with a bow and arrow." They even posted a pic of a farking spear. God damn it, learn how to write a farking article!

/Rant over.
 
Toxophil
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
... also, this guy should team up with that Russian kid who sledgehammered his dad's head in while he slept because he grounded him from WOW.
Rouge and a pally, they've got half an instance group.
 
Toxophil
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

LowbrowDeluxe: Majin_Buu: Uganda has a serious alcohol problem. Bootleg banana moonshine called Waragi after War Gin.

Do we have any Ugandan correspondents in the field to follow up on this?

...I wanna try banana moonshine....that sounds kind of awesome actually.


dydza6t6xitx6.cloudfront.netView Full Size


It tastes like bananas coming up too!
 
i ignore u
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Crikey, mate!  Have your differences, but spear them at holiday time.  OI!  S p a r e them!  Spear them!
 
