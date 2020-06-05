 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   2020 marches on. And to the North, in the Arctic, things are looking like Armageddon is just about here   (bbc.com) divider line
Veloram
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
...And the seas became red as blood.
 
stringbad [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
To be fair, we could learn a lot from how Russia and China deal with industrial and corporate farkups.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
The palladium is OK though.
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Well he was already in Siberia so the only thing that might be worse at that point is death and even that's debatable.
 
stringbad [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

stringbad: To be fair, we could learn a lot from how Russia and China deal with industrial and corporate farkups.


I meant the people involved, not the events.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
They're sending in trained gorillas to fix it.  They have until winter.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Two things:
1) this reminds me that I need to fill up today (VW diesel FTW)
2) this is an environmental catastrophe, but I feel horrible for that detained plant manager. His life is about to take a horrific and dismembered turn
 
jjorsett
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

stringbad: To be fair, we could learn a lot from how Russia and China deal with industrial and corporate farkups.


Denial, coverups, and blame-shifting?
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I'm afraid to know how bad it is if Putin actually declared a state of emergency.  I'm guessing half the country is dead.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The pic of Putin, he looks like the newspaper cat.
 
Commander Lysdexic
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The Russian Investigative Committee (SK) has launched a criminal case over the pollution and alleged negligence, as there was reportedly a two-day delay in informing the Moscow authorities about the spill.

You didn't see oil in the river, because it's not there!

\3.6 Rontgen
\\Not great
\\\Not terrible
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
wealth inequality, global warming, pandemics, riots, hurricanes.

I hope whomever is controlling this simulation is having a good time.
 
