(Twitter) Clearly this elderly man presented a grave danger to the police (warning: graphic, disturbing video)
    More: Sick, shot  
897 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 05 Jun 2020 at 8:28 AM (21 minutes ago)



Moderator
18 hours ago  
As the names of the people involved have not been officially released, we would like to remind everyone once again not to post any names or personal information, no matter how easily obtainable, of any person involved in this incident.
 
Original
11 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Circusdog320
11 hours ago  
His head starts to bleed they do nothing.

Monsters!
 
sithon
10 hours ago  
farkkk. That's a brain injury. I think this will have consequences
 
dodecahedron
10 hours ago  
Oh my god, this is awful. They just walk away!
 
WickerNipple
10 hours ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
He "tripped and fell" according to our brave defenders.
 
NateAsbestos
10 hours ago  
Holy farking shiat.
 
dodecahedron
10 hours ago  
An ER nurse responded in a tweet, "I'm an OR nurse at a level 1. I've rarely seen an elderly person survive this type of TBI. That's an emergency crani and, if he's lucky, years of rehab. I'm physically sick seeing this."
 
calitom
10 hours ago  
Please add a graphic warning, but this needs to go to main.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope
10 hours ago  
Notice another cop literally pulls the asshole back as he's winding up to kick the guy, then tries to call in emergency medical help when another cop tells him that's not who they are.

F*cking pigs.

Come on, Fark cops and cop-suckers.  I know you're in here.  Tell us how this was OK.  Go ahead.  Defend it, you f*cking fascists.
 
Bloody William
10 hours ago  
Guess there wasn't even one good cop among the group.

How uncommon.
 
shastacola
10 hours ago  
I'm sorry I had my headphones on when playing that, you can hear his head hit the ground and it hit hard. Hope he's OK.
 
silvervial
10 hours ago  
These fu*king pigs need to be jailed.

Long term, what was done with the fed ATC needs to be done to every police force and union. Their sainted Ronny Raygun set the precedent.

We need to be training a new generation of cops properly RIGHT NOW and then when they are pretty much ready, fire all the existing cops and replace them with the new ones.

No immunity, no weapons, community-based patrolling, community residency requirements, de-escalation training, diversity training, civics training, etc.

If the Right can successfully train cops to kill, the Left can train cops not to, but only if the existing ones AND THEIR UNIONS are purged.
 
shastacola
10 hours ago  
This is trending number 1 on Twitter, I bet they end up having to fire a cop or two over this. Note there wasn't one cop who would stop and help.
 
optikeye
10 hours ago  

shastacola: I bet they end up having to fire a cop or two over this.


Well, problem solved then.
 
naughtyrev
10 hours ago  

Circusdog320: His head starts to bleed they do nothing.

Monsters!


They did more than nothing. They pushed the criminal along and tried to get him out of view.
 
The Third Man
10 hours ago  
This is sick.

Of course we had one bottom feeder trying to defend the cops for doing this in the live thread.  He bravely ran away.
 
naughtyrev
10 hours ago  

shastacola: I'm sorry I had my headphones on when playing that, you can hear his head hit the ground and it hit hard. Hope he's OK.


He is unlikely to be ok. There will be damage there, probably significant.
 
Bajtaur
10 hours ago  
I believe Justin Trudeau said it best when he said "...". Translated from Canadian as WTF America.
 
potierrh
10 hours ago  
Note that the guard troops actually stop and provide assistance.  While the cops are more worried about getting the camera crew out of the area.  I am willing to give the cop that pulled the other out of the way the benefit of the doubt though, he immediately got on the radio afterwards.
 
JulieAzel626
10 hours ago  
I learned it from watching you, LAPD.
 
dodecahedron
10 hours ago  

shastacola: I'm sorry I had my headphones on when playing that, you can hear his head hit the ground and it hit hard. Hope he's OK.


I thought that too, and his head hit hard and may have fractured, but look again, he was carrying a hard helmet in his hand, which would also have hit the ground when he fell. So I hope that awful noise was the helmet.
 
koder
10 hours ago  
Given the national guard was the only group to actually help the guy, I'll admit it:  I was wrong.  Maybe we do have to replace all the cops with the national guard while we fire them all.
 
JulieAzel626
10 hours ago  
https://twitter.com/HannahBuehler/sta​t​us/1268732415259955202?s=20

BREAKING: Buffalo Police Commissioner Byron Lockwood has ordered the suspension of both officers involved in viral video in Niagara Square tonight
 
Ken S.
10 hours ago  
I have been trying to be darkly funny about all of this the last few days because otherwise I would go nuts. But obviously there is nothing funny about this.

About all I can say is congratulations to all of these police departments for proving to the American people that, without a shadow of a doubt, we need to remove qualified immunity and provide easy means of prosecuting these assholes and dissolve the police unions protecting them.
 
dodecahedron
10 hours ago  
A twitter response: "#BREAKING: This older man pushed by the officers (BOTH NOW SUSPENDED, NOT YET FIRED) is allegedly now at @ECMCBuffalo and in stable condition. My thoughts are with him and his family. #BuffaloNY #buffaloprotests #bleeding"

So, suspended, hopefully pending further investigation. And I'm glad the man's stable.
 
shastacola
10 hours ago  

optikeye: shastacola: I bet they end up having to fire a cop or two over this.

Well, problem solved then.


Because they were filmed, if they weren't filmed they would have skated away.
 
shastacola
10 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JulieAzel626
10 hours ago  
Make no mistake, the cops are pissed, because they got caught.
 
WickerNipple
9 hours ago  

koder: Both should be fired, though.


All of them.
 
mdarius
9 hours ago  
Got that metal taste in my mouth I remember from a long way back. Haven't been farking murderously angry in a long time.

I was going to post this event myself with the T.S. Eliot quote: "There is not a more repulsive spectacle than on old man who will not forsake the world, which has already forsaken him."

But I'm reminded of something Christopher Hitchens wrote about someone who survived the genocide in Rwanda only to realize everyone who knew who she was was dead.
One thing I know about being old, it's that you know fully who some people are. It's like being a repository. This guy remembered people's early mischief as a child. The lore they grew up with. The birthdays. The illnesses. The romances. Who their favorite uncle was or best friend.

Reality, like identity, is a shared experience.

And all that can be eradicated by some stupid thoughtless brutal thugs in blue. "PUSH HIM BACK! PUSH HIM BACK"

motherfarkers

What these people what, what Donald Trump spoke in favor of, and what such a brutal and more importantly CASUAL act of violence speaks to, is that they want to wash it all away.

All the past. What it means to be an American. Think about what you know about what this country was. How much of a part of your identity it is.
They want to erase who we are.By fear or by violence, but in any case by extermination with those who don't participate in their own destruction.
 
JulieAzel626
9 hours ago  
https://twitter.com/EASTLA_NEWS/statu​s​/1267967335630946305?s=20
 
wejash
9 hours ago  
Our elderly neighbor slipped on his front step in front of his grandkids snd a dozen neighbors, fell back and whacked his head on the sidewalk, just like thst.

He didn't move at all. He was dead within 48 hours. Just...gone.
 
farrrrrt
9 hours ago  
Update for anyone who hasn't seen it:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
macgregor666
9 hours ago  
Jesus Christ America. It doesn't have to be this way. I know things here in Canada aren't perfect but damn ! get the feeling that things are going to get much worse before they get better. Maybe they have to.I'm so sorry.
 
criscodisco
9 hours ago  

macgregor666: Jesus Christ America. It doesn't have to be this way. I know things here in Canada aren't perfect but damn ! get the feeling that things are going to get much worse before they get better. Maybe they have to.I'm so sorry.


My partner and I live in Detroit and it's been of great consolation since January that you're only a half hour drive away.

Not like, you you.  I'm not going to be looking in your windows.  Canada you.  I still might look in your windows but that's unrelated.
 
The Third Man
9 hours ago  
When I lived in Western NY we had a saying that Buffalo doesn't have six degrees of separation, it's more like two or three.  Everybody has some connection to hundreds of people, and those people know hundreds of others.  So there was the time at work where I was in a meeting with someone from another department who mentioned that a friend of his got married the previous weekend.  I knew all about it... because I was at that wedding, since he was getting married to a friend of my then-wife.

So I know I probably know someone who knows the injured man. And there are probably many, many people who know him, and thousands more two separations away.

And people from Buffalo never, ever forget.
 
macgregor666
8 hours ago  
Sometimes through chaos comes the greatest change. Sadly.
 
xanthippe
8 hours ago  

mdarius: Got that metal taste in my mouth I remember from a long way back. Haven't been farking murderously angry in a long time.

I was going to post this event myself with the T.S. Eliot quote: "There is not a more repulsive spectacle than on old man who will not forsake the world, which has already forsaken him."

But I'm reminded of something Christopher Hitchens wrote about someone who survived the genocide in Rwanda only to realize everyone who knew who she was was dead.
One thing I know about being old, it's that you know fully who some people are. It's like being a repository. This guy remembered people's early mischief as a child. The lore they grew up with. The birthdays. The illnesses. The romances. Who their favorite uncle was or best friend.

Reality, like identity, is a shared experience.

And all that can be eradicated by some stupid thoughtless brutal thugs in blue. "PUSH HIM BACK! PUSH HIM BACK"

motherfarkers

What these people what, what Donald Trump spoke in favor of, and what such a brutal and more importantly CASUAL act of violence speaks to, is that they want to wash it all away.

All the past. What it means to be an American. Think about what you know about what this country was. How much of a part of your identity it is.
They want to erase who we are.By fear or by violence, but in any case by extermination with those who don't participate in their own destruction.


Captured my own anger and sadness perfectly.  Thanks.

MY FARKING GOD, I AM SO ANGRY!!!!  This shiat has got to stop.
 
JulieAzel626
8 hours ago  
https://twitter.com/AshleyroweWKBW/sta​tus/1268738579833991168?s=19

In two hours, Buffalo Police have gone from "tripped and fell" to two officers suspended without pay. What would have been the result if there wasn't cell phone video?
 
Benevolent Misanthrope
8 hours ago  

JulieAzel626: https://twitter.com/AshleyroweWKBW/st​a​tus/1268738579833991168?s=19

In two hours, Buffalo Police have gone from "tripped and fell" to two officers suspended without pay. What would have been the result if there wasn't cell phone video?


Brave officers defended themselves against a THUG who attacked them.  Probably a shooting, too.  And of course they would investigate themselves and find they are innocent of any wrongdoing.

F*cking pigs.
 
derpes_simplex
8 hours ago  
The correct way to deal with this sort of flagrant, systemic police aggression is of course through political and legal systems.  Despite the obvious widespread public outrage, police have chosen to double down on their violence and indifference.  The sad and inevitable outcome of all this is that people will start shooting police at random as they sit in their squad cars, walk down the street, or are lured into false 911 calls.  Of course the cops they kill will probably wind up being the few good apples who actually signed up to make a difference.  The cops who actually were part of their communities.  If we want to have a functioning police force in this society going forward, the good cops are going to have to part company with their violent brethren in a big hurry.  Choose sides now.  Are you police or are you a gang?
 
Benevolent Misanthrope
8 hours ago  

derpes_simplex: The correct way to deal with this sort of flagrant, systemic police aggression is of course through political and legal systems.  Despite the obvious widespread public outrage, police have chosen to double down on their violence and indifference.  The sad and inevitable outcome of all this is that people will start shooting police at random as they sit in their squad cars, walk down the street, or are lured into false 911 calls. Of course the cops they kill will probably wind up being the few good apples who actually signed up to make a difference.  The cops who actually were part of their communities.  If we want to have a functioning police force in this society going forward, the good cops are going to have to part company with their violent brethren in a big hurry.  Choose sides now.  Are you police or are you a gang?


Bullshiat.  Stop painting people's righteous anger as the prelude to some sort of cop wet dream of justification for their behavior.
 
King Something
7 hours ago  

calitom: Please add a graphic warning, but this needs to go to main.


Agreed on both parts. We had an in-thread graphic content warning for the thread with the Ahmaud Arbery lynching video, and should have the same here.

In addition to the graphic content warning in the headline.
 
derpes_simplex
7 hours ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: derpes_simplex: The correct way to deal with this sort of flagrant, systemic police aggression is of course through political and legal systems.  Despite the obvious widespread public outrage, police have chosen to double down on their violence and indifference.  The sad and inevitable outcome of all this is that people will start shooting police at random as they sit in their squad cars, walk down the street, or are lured into false 911 calls. Of course the cops they kill will probably wind up being the few good apples who actually signed up to make a difference.  The cops who actually were part of their communities.  If we want to have a functioning police force in this society going forward, the good cops are going to have to part company with their violent brethren in a big hurry.  Choose sides now.  Are you police or are you a gang?

Bullshiat.  Stop painting people's righteous anger as the prelude to some sort of cop wet dream of justification for their behavior.


Sorry to break it to you, but people have been taking pot shots at random cops in NYC and other cities for ages.  They've been relatively few and far between thankfully.  And honestly, do you really think the cops need anything to justify their behavior?  They don't give a sh*t, haven't you been paying attention?  What they're doing is the exact opposite - they're giving "justification" to people taking actions against them.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope
7 hours ago  

derpes_simplex: Benevolent Misanthrope: derpes_simplex: The correct way to deal with this sort of flagrant, systemic police aggression is of course through political and legal systems.  Despite the obvious widespread public outrage, police have chosen to double down on their violence and indifference.  The sad and inevitable outcome of all this is that people will start shooting police at random as they sit in their squad cars, walk down the street, or are lured into false 911 calls. Of course the cops they kill will probably wind up being the few good apples who actually signed up to make a difference.  The cops who actually were part of their communities.  If we want to have a functioning police force in this society going forward, the good cops are going to have to part company with their violent brethren in a big hurry.  Choose sides now.  Are you police or are you a gang?

Bullshiat.  Stop painting people's righteous anger as the prelude to some sort of cop wet dream of justification for their behavior.

Sorry to break it to you, but people have been taking pot shots at random cops in NYC and other cities for ages.  They've been relatively few and far between thankfully.  And honestly, do you really think the cops need anything to justify their behavior?  They don't give a sh*t, haven't you been paying attention?  What they're doing is the exact opposite - they're giving "justification" to people taking actions against them.



Sorry to break it to you, but that's the exact bullshiat cops spin to tell us all how dangerous their job is and how we should all be grateful to them for risking themselves against this post-apocalyptic world of random shootings just to save our ungrateful asses.

Don't fall for it.  Don't amplify it.
 
derpes_simplex
7 hours ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: derpes_simplex: Benevolent Misanthrope: derpes_simplex: The correct way to deal with this sort of flagrant, systemic police aggression is of course through political and legal systems.  Despite the obvious widespread public outrage, police have chosen to double down on their violence and indifference.  The sad and inevitable outcome of all this is that people will start shooting police at random as they sit in their squad cars, walk down the street, or are lured into false 911 calls. Of course the cops they kill will probably wind up being the few good apples who actually signed up to make a difference.  The cops who actually were part of their communities.  If we want to have a functioning police force in this society going forward, the good cops are going to have to part company with their violent brethren in a big hurry.  Choose sides now.  Are you police or are you a gang?

Bullshiat.  Stop painting people's righteous anger as the prelude to some sort of cop wet dream of justification for their behavior.

Sorry to break it to you, but people have been taking pot shots at random cops in NYC and other cities for ages.  They've been relatively few and far between thankfully.  And honestly, do you really think the cops need anything to justify their behavior?  They don't give a sh*t, haven't you been paying attention?  What they're doing is the exact opposite - they're giving "justification" to people taking actions against them.


Sorry to break it to you, but that's the exact bullshiat cops spin to tell us all how dangerous their job is and how we should all be grateful to them for risking themselves against this post-apocalyptic world of random shootings just to save our ungrateful asses.

Don't fall for it.  Don't amplify it.


Oh give me a farking break.  First of all, spare me whatever-you-are-splaining.  We're all on the same side here.  Predicting isn't "amplifying" nor is it too difficult to do when past events show a clear pattern of exactly what I'm talking about.  I don't look forward to the inevitable told you so.  We've already had a car decide to simply drive through cops in Buffalo this week.  Shattered the cop's pelvis.  I really don't give a fark how cops spin this to their own end, they're disingenuous farks and everyone's finally sick of them and their lies.  I'm not saying I condone this, I don't even slightly.  I'm just pointing out that this is where it leads.  Revenge is a powerful human emotion and me talking about it on some stupid forum is not going to change that one little bit.  So mellow the hell out and save your outrage for the cops.
 
derpes_simplex
6 hours ago  

derpes_simplex: First of all, spare me whatever-you-are-splaining.


That could have come off better.  That was me being to lazy to figure out correct pronouns, nothing darker.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope
6 hours ago  

derpes_simplex: derpes_simplex: First of all, spare me whatever-you-are-splaining.

That could have come off better.  That was me being to lazy to figure out correct pronouns, nothing darker.


I got that.  No problem.  She/her/hers

Look, I'm not saying things aren't going to get ugly.  I think they are going to have to, to be honest.  But I don't think we're going to see the scenario you describe, certainly not on the same scale as police abuses.  Is it right to get violent? Well... philosophers and churchmen have bene debating the concept of "right" for millennia.  I think in certain circumstances it is necessary.  And when you have a group of people who are committing violence every day, against he people of my country, I'm not going to be that upset when those people fight the fark back.
 
derpes_simplex
6 hours ago  
I agree that we won't see it on the same scale as police abuses, at least not in the chronic sense.  Perhaps acutely, and that's scary.  Honestly, I do hope that I am wrong.  None of my worst fears have proven wrong so far since Trump took office however.  As a final point, we all have to be ready for it in the sense that you are correct; police will try to use it to shift the narrative.  They will make a martyr out of their fallen officer and use it to justify more force.  We have to be ready to counter that with facts and hold the media accountable to not fall sucker for that story.

Anyway, sorry for the inartful words and perhaps a slightly too heated tone.  We're all on edge.  I get it.  Stay safe.

/he
//him
///?
 
