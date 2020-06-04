 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Judge to Bernie Madoff: I sentenced you to 150 years so that you would spend the rest of your life in prison. Release denied   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
"You stole filthy lucre from the filthy rich who stole it from honest people. There is no higher crime in the United States."
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
I love this judge. Can I buy him a beer?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: "You stole filthy lucre from the filthy rich who stole it from honest people. There is no higher crime in the United States."


While 99% true, he did screw a few middle class people as well.

But you are mostly spot on. Look at Jordan Belfort.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Stole from the wrong people, Bernie. And you should have known that from the get-go...
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
United States District Court

That's a Federal Court.

You know what is gonna happen next, right?
 
corq [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

edmo: United States District Court

That's a Federal Court.

You know what is gonna happen next, right?


He fixes the cable?
 
nytmare [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

NewportBarGuy: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: "You stole filthy lucre from the filthy rich who stole it from honest people. There is no higher crime in the United States."

While 99% true, he did screw a few middle class people as well.

But you are mostly spot on. Look at Jordan Belfort.


I wouldn't hate him so much if he only screwed the rich. But he did screw good regular folk, too, like the local Plumbers and Pipe Fitters union. Blue collar, hard working people who busted their ass their whole adult lives for the hope not of being yacht rich, but just being comfortable, bills paid, maybe a little travel, then a spot in the not-horrible home for their end of life care. They lost it all because of that evil bastard. I despise him for that.  I hope he suffers the whole time he is dying.
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

edmo: United States District Court

That's a Federal Court.

You know what is gonna happen next, right?


He screwed so many people, I have to think prison is the safest place for him.
 
bdub77 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He was a piece of sh*t and deserves the jail time, but I'm mad that he ended up being the ONLY scapegoat of the crash when a LOT of very rich people fraudulently sold mortgages, then used our own government to abscond with bailout money and left many people homeless and unemployed.
 
Ghastly [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Wait, Madoff want's out? What happened to that bravado when he was bragging that they treat him like a king a prison and it's pretty much just a resort for rich people and that everyone he's incarcerated with respects and admires him? Is he no longer being treated like a king or did he really think he was getting out again?
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Ghastly: Wait, Madoff want's out? What happened to that bravado when he was bragging that they treat him like a king a prison and it's pretty much just a resort for rich people and that everyone he's incarcerated with respects and admires him? Is he no longer being treated like a king or did he really think he was getting out again?


At least he still has the Ramen market cornered in prison. So he's got that going for him. Which is nice
 
OgreMagi [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
So when does the CEO of Wells Fargo get a prison sentence?
 
