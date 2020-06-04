 Skip to content
(Anchorage Daily News)   Lost whale swims up river in Alaska, turns around when it sees locals stocking up on barbecue sauce   (adn.com) divider line
    More: Interesting, Anchorage, Alaska, Death, Tidal bore, Tide, Humpback whale, Gray whales, Cook Inlet, James Cook  
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
it had likely wandered into the river either to feed on hooligan

Well that's a crass term for 'Alaskans' but I'll allow it
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, I thought she was Scottish.
 
phishrace
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Did it have a hump on its back?

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
mescalito
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
apoptotic
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Turnagain. And again. One more time. THERE you go.
 
AppleOptionEsc [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I wonder who that river is named after.
 
Palined Parenthood [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Anyone ever tried an Inuit club sandwich?
 
