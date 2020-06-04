 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   An attorney has been compiling a list of "isolated incidents" of police misconduct during the protests in a single twitter thread. Nearly every incident is on video. He's up to 238 and still counting   (twitter.com) divider line
20
    More: Scary, shot  
•       •       •

354 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Jun 2020 at 11:14 PM (21 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



20 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Dissident Sheep [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Found that last night, most depressing thing I've ever seen.  Clearly it's the police rioting.
 
roger77 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
How?   Please let something be done with this.   This is just full out high school bullies who became cops trying to get a beating on.   This isn't America anymore, this is a place where a military coup is now a great idea.

From the top down, this needs cleaning.    Every one of those cops should be treated like a black person who did that to a white person in Georgia, while looking at a white woman and being uppity.
 
roger77 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Also, how do we make sure this lawyer guy doesn't do the old russian suicide, where he ties his hands behind his back, hangs himself, shoots two rounds into the back of his head, and then stuffs himself in a duffel bag?

//silly joke, legit concern.
 
Deathbymeteor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

roger77: Also, how do we make sure this lawyer guy doesn't do the old russian suicide, where he ties his hands behind his back, hangs himself, shoots two rounds into the back of his head, and then stuffs himself in a duffel bag?

//silly joke, legit concern.


This is a lawyer who helped break the Silent Sham scandal regarding the buying of Confederate monuments by Confederate Veterans groups from UNC.

He's pretty safe, and used to dealing with abject scumbags.  He'll be fine.
 
roger77 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Deathbymeteor: roger77: Also, how do we make sure this lawyer guy doesn't do the old russian suicide, where he ties his hands behind his back, hangs himself, shoots two rounds into the back of his head, and then stuffs himself in a duffel bag?

//silly joke, legit concern.

This is a lawyer who helped break the Silent Sham scandal regarding the buying of Confederate monuments by Confederate Veterans groups from UNC.

He's pretty safe, and used to dealing with abject scumbags.  He'll be fine.


Welp I hope what he put together here gets used as evidence in many cases, and all together in a few major cases.
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Dissident Sheep: Found that last night, most depressing thing I've ever seen.  Clearly it's the police rioting.


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Codenamechaz [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here's another one to add to the pile fresh from today (Warning, pretty graphic)

/say it with me: ACAB
 
Rucker10
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
The video of the cops shoving the old man into the ground is horrifying. These sons if biatches deserve whatever horrible things happen to them.
 
Error 482
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
List is up to 282. A couple have turned out to be duplicates, and a couple aren't cops (directly) being the monsters, but some entries on the list are about multiple incidents (including a list of 100 attacks on journalists). So far I've seen indications of a small few officers being fired or suspended. Most are still being defended or ignored by their superiors.
 
Rucker10
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Codenamechaz: Here's another one to add to the pile fresh from today (Warning, pretty graphic)

/say it with me: ACAB


Yeah that one. This video is gonna be a big goddamn deal.
 
Jaws_Victim
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Codenamechaz: Here's another one to add to the pile fresh from today (Warning, pretty graphic)

/say it with me: ACAB


According to the main thread, he is in stable condition and conscience at the hospital.

fark the police for allowing that man to lay bleeding on the ground.
 
LindenFark
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Codenamechaz: Here's another one to add to the pile fresh from today (Warning, pretty graphic)

/say it with me: ACAB


Jesus farking Christ. He falls back and blood immediately starts to pour from the back of his head. One cop starts to move toward him, possibly like he's going to render aid, and the other just waives him off to keep walking.
 
NeuroticRocker
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Here's another. Not sure if it's on the list

https://twitter.com/ABC7/status/12686​7​3244715859968?s=20
 
henryhill
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bigbadideasinaction [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I just want to know where these officers were when the Branch Covidians were protesting a few weeks ago...
 
shinji3i
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Rucker10: The video of the cops shoving the old man into the ground is horrifying. These sons if biatches deserve whatever horrible things happen to them.


I used to feel bad for cops & their families if they were killed in routine traffic stops or what have you, now I feel the as if I see on the news that someone OD'd on heroin at Burger King. Actually that's not fair, the addict might have been in a situation beyond his control.
 
rbuzby
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I'm pretty cynical and don't expect much from police, but I am still surprised how so many police officers and police departments just openly attacked non threatening people over the last few days.  Right out in the open. So many "bad apples", I guess.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Nine Inch Nails-March of the Pigs Official Video
Youtube pwjLcwbT-xE
 
SumJackass07 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Codenamechaz: Here's another one to add to the pile fresh from today (Warning, pretty graphic)

/say it with me: ACAB


Officers have been suspended without pay.
https://twitter.com/WBFO/status/12687​4​1577230475267?s=19

Yesterday the same PD did this:
https://twitter.com/greg_doucette/sta​t​us/1268395872057950208?s=19

It's almost like the black experience is the canary in the coal mine for the rest of America.
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$5 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.