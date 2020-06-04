 Skip to content
(Metro)   "When you sign up to foster, you know it's going to be hard when the time comes to say goodbye. With Linda, it was even more difficult because we've gone on such a journey with her, and she is truly a special little cat". Welcome to Caturday   (metro.co.uk) divider line
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
A couple of my friends are trying to become foster parents. They are intelligent, caring people and deserve the chance to influence growing minds.

Foster parents of ANY kind deserve accolades!
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Lucy will rest until Caturday.   :)
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I love this oh, so subtle gif
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Mao is ready for caturday
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Khaleesi and Booboo in a snit a couple of minutes ago:

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Well, I'm back in the boot.....cast was rubbing against my bone break, hurt like hell

More mayhem:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Timid Goddess [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Yay!  It's Caturday!  My spouse came home Tuesday after thread close.  Other than knowing he needs a sleep study, we don't know anything more than we did before his ER trip.  Going from the hospital he showed up at to the one he was admitted to, he got to experience a nifty robotic gurney to load him into the ambulance.  On the way back, it was just him and a driver in a shuttle bus.  We are somewhat frustrated that we don't know that x is wrong and he needs to do y in order to treat it so he will feel more or less normal.  At least, I know I am feeling somewhat frustrated.

The kid came back home yesterday and has been having fun romping outside much of the day since then.  Earlier today, I told my little gas molecule how to use the hose faucet to cool off.  When funds permit, if everything has not calmed down enough to feel safe going to the splash pad, we need to get a sprinkler or two for the cul-de-sac kids to run through.

I hope everyone is doing what they need to do in order to stay healthy.  I needz my Caturday and I needz my Caturday peeps!
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Timid Goddess [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

edmo: [Fark user image 425x421]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I have a sad/happy (happy/sad?)
these 2 boys have lived in the trailer park their whole lives. Greybie goes back at least 5 years, Fuzzybutt was born here 2 or 3 years ago to a feral momma. somehow the 2 bonded and were rarely out of each other's sight.
the man that was their caretaker had a stroke and was forced to leave his home, leaving the boys on their own.
Pete's only concern was for the safety of his cats.
Both Greybie and Fuzzybutt gravitated to my porch when Pete didn't return from the hospital.
I took them in and arranged for neutering and rabies vax for them to prepare them for adoption thru the shelter.
then the pandemic hit.
both were scheduled to go to the shelter back in Feb. but, instead, they stayed with me and got quite comfortable here.
well, yesterday I got a call from  the shelter director asking if any of the boys I was fostering was "sweet" and adoptable. if so, get them to her right meow 'cuz a large shelter from the Atlanta area was there taking any adoptable animals for their empty shelter adoption program.
I was getting very attached to these 2 boys, but I knew they would have a better chance of a furever home in a larger shelter that would do the vetting of both the animal and the future home.
they looked so scared as they were loaded onto the huge transport van...I had become home to them and I was the one to pack them into strange smelling crates and watch as they were added to the stacks of crates and strapped in. I had tears running down my face as I drove home. all in all they were with me almost 9 months.
so I am now down to 2 foster boys...
sad they're gone
happy they have a good chance of finding a furever home

(no comments from the peanut gallery on the pile of stuff in the picture!)
 
Real Women Drink Akvavit [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Quick check in! I'm not on fire and haven't even been looted or anything, so it's all good over here in essential sacrificial worker land.

Well, not all good, but it'll do for now.

It's 100 farkin degrees, btw.
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Timid Goddess: Yay!  It's Caturday!  My spouse came home Tuesday after thread close.  Other than knowing he needs a sleep study, we don't know anything more than we did before his ER trip.  Going from the hospital he showed up at to the one he was admitted to, he got to experience a nifty robotic gurney to load him into the ambulance.  On the way back, it was just him and a driver in a shuttle bus.  We are somewhat frustrated that we don't know that x is wrong and he needs to do y in order to treat it so he will feel more or less normal.  At least, I know I am feeling somewhat frustrated.

The kid came back home yesterday and has been having fun romping outside much of the day since then.  Earlier today, I told my little gas molecule how to use the hose faucet to cool off.  When funds permit, if everything has not calmed down enough to feel safe going to the splash pad, we need to get a sprinkler or two for the cul-de-sac kids to run through.

I hope everyone is doing what they need to do in order to stay healthy.  I needz my Caturday and I needz my Caturday peeps!


pick out what you want and let me know - my gift for the gas molecule and neighborhood kids! seriously!! I'll cover the cost.
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Timid Goddess [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

valnt9: Timid Goddess: Yay!  It's Caturday!  My spouse came home Tuesday after thread close.  Other than knowing he needs a sleep study, we don't know anything more than we did before his ER trip.  Going from the hospital he showed up at to the one he was admitted to, he got to experience a nifty robotic gurney to load him into the ambulance.  On the way back, it was just him and a driver in a shuttle bus.  We are somewhat frustrated that we don't know that x is wrong and he needs to do y in order to treat it so he will feel more or less normal.  At least, I know I am feeling somewhat frustrated.

The kid came back home yesterday and has been having fun romping outside much of the day since then.  Earlier today, I told my little gas molecule how to use the hose faucet to cool off.  When funds permit, if everything has not calmed down enough to feel safe going to the splash pad, we need to get a sprinkler or two for the cul-de-sac kids to run through.

I hope everyone is doing what they need to do in order to stay healthy.  I needz my Caturday and I needz my Caturday peeps!

pick out what you want and let me know - my gift for the gas molecule and neighborhood kids! seriously!! I'll cover the cost.


I was just thinking of one that spun around or sweep back and forth.  Not necessary those specific ones, but durable is definitely a plus with a little gas molecule who will probably step on it from time to time.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Goober Pea and her duck.......
 
yobbery [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Timid Goddess [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

SpaceMonkey-66: [Fark user image 425x212]

Goober Pea and her duck.......


I hope you don't mind, that face just spoke to me...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Timid Goddess: valnt9: Timid Goddess: Yay!  It's Caturday!  My spouse came home Tuesday after thread close.  Other than knowing he needs a sleep study, we don't know anything more than we did before his ER trip.  Going from the hospital he showed up at to the one he was admitted to, he got to experience a nifty robotic gurney to load him into the ambulance.  On the way back, it was just him and a driver in a shuttle bus.  We are somewhat frustrated that we don't know that x is wrong and he needs to do y in order to treat it so he will feel more or less normal.  At least, I know I am feeling somewhat frustrated.

The kid came back home yesterday and has been having fun romping outside much of the day since then.  Earlier today, I told my little gas molecule how to use the hose faucet to cool off.  When funds permit, if everything has not calmed down enough to feel safe going to the splash pad, we need to get a sprinkler or two for the cul-de-sac kids to run through.

I hope everyone is doing what they need to do in order to stay healthy.  I needz my Caturday and I needz my Caturday peeps!

pick out what you want and let me know - my gift for the gas molecule and neighborhood kids! seriously!! I'll cover the cost.

I was just thinking of one that spun around or sweep back and forth.  Not necessary those specific ones, but durable is definitely a plus with a little gas molecule who will probably step on it from time to time.


give me a $$ amt. I'll PayPal it to you. gotta have some summer fun!
 
Djelibeybi [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

valnt9: [Fark user image 850x1133]

I have a sad/happy (happy/sad?)
these 2 boys have lived in the trailer park their whole lives. Greybie goes back at least 5 years, Fuzzybutt was born here 2 or 3 years ago to a feral momma. somehow the 2 bonded and were rarely out of each other's sight.
the man that was their caretaker had a stroke and was forced to leave his home, leaving the boys on their own.
Pete's only concern was for the safety of his cats.
Both Greybie and Fuzzybutt gravitated to my porch when Pete didn't return from the hospital.
I took them in and arranged for neutering and rabies vax for them to prepare them for adoption thru the shelter.
then the pandemic hit.
both were scheduled to go to the shelter back in Feb. but, instead, they stayed with me and got quite comfortable here.
well, yesterday I got a call from  the shelter director asking if any of the boys I was fostering was "sweet" and adoptable. if so, get them to her right meow 'cuz a large shelter from the Atlanta area was there taking any adoptable animals for their empty shelter adoption program.
I was getting very attached to these 2 boys, but I knew they would have a better chance of a furever home in a larger shelter that would do the vetting of both the animal and the future home.
they looked so scared as they were loaded onto the huge transport van...I had become home to them and I was the one to pack them into strange smelling crates and watch as they were added to the stacks of crates and strapped in. I had tears running down my face as I drove home. all in all they were with me almost 9 months.
so I am now down to 2 foster boys...
sad they're gone
happy they have a good chance of finding a furever home

(no comments from the peanut gallery on the pile of stuff in the picture!)


((((((HUGS)))))
 
Timid Goddess [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

valnt9: Timid Goddess: valnt9: Timid Goddess: Yay!  It's Caturday!  My spouse came home Tuesday after thread close.  Other than knowing he needs a sleep study, we don't know anything more than we did before his ER trip.  Going from the hospital he showed up at to the one he was admitted to, he got to experience a nifty robotic gurney to load him into the ambulance.  On the way back, it was just him and a driver in a shuttle bus.  We are somewhat frustrated that we don't know that x is wrong and he needs to do y in order to treat it so he will feel more or less normal.  At least, I know I am feeling somewhat frustrated.

The kid came back home yesterday and has been having fun romping outside much of the day since then.  Earlier today, I told my little gas molecule how to use the hose faucet to cool off.  When funds permit, if everything has not calmed down enough to feel safe going to the splash pad, we need to get a sprinkler or two for the cul-de-sac kids to run through.

I hope everyone is doing what they need to do in order to stay healthy.  I needz my Caturday and I needz my Caturday peeps!

pick out what you want and let me know - my gift for the gas molecule and neighborhood kids! seriously!! I'll cover the cost.

I was just thinking of one that spun around or sweep back and forth.  Not necessary those specific ones, but durable is definitely a plus with a little gas molecule who will probably step on it from time to time.

give me a $$ amt. I'll PayPal it to you. gotta have some summer fun!


It looks like $9-10 will cover a sweeping back and forth sprinkler at my local Ace Hardware, including tax.  BrightCircleSoap at gmail for my PayPal.  I remember enjoying that kind back in my Minnesota childhood.
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Timid Goddess: valnt9: Timid Goddess: valnt9: Timid Goddess: Yay!  It's Caturday!  My spouse came home Tuesday after thread close.  Other than knowing he needs a sleep study, we don't know anything more than we did before his ER trip.  Going from the hospital he showed up at to the one he was admitted to, he got to experience a nifty robotic gurney to load him into the ambulance.  On the way back, it was just him and a driver in a shuttle bus.  We are somewhat frustrated that we don't know that x is wrong and he needs to do y in order to treat it so he will feel more or less normal.  At least, I know I am feeling somewhat frustrated.

The kid came back home yesterday and has been having fun romping outside much of the day since then.  Earlier today, I told my little gas molecule how to use the hose faucet to cool off.  When funds permit, if everything has not calmed down enough to feel safe going to the splash pad, we need to get a sprinkler or two for the cul-de-sac kids to run through.

I hope everyone is doing what they need to do in order to stay healthy.  I needz my Caturday and I needz my Caturday peeps!

pick out what you want and let me know - my gift for the gas molecule and neighborhood kids! seriously!! I'll cover the cost.

I was just thinking of one that spun around or sweep back and forth.  Not necessary those specific ones, but durable is definitely a plus with a little gas molecule who will probably step on it from time to time.

give me a $$ amt. I'll PayPal it to you. gotta have some summer fun!

It looks like $9-10 will cover a sweeping back and forth sprinkler at my local Ace Hardware, including tax.  BrightCircleSoap at gmail for my PayPal.  I remember enjoying that kind back in my Minnesota childhood.


splish splash giggle
 
akimbotoo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

valnt9: [Fark user image image 850x1133]

I have a sad/happy (happy/sad?)
these 2 boys have lived in the trailer park their whole lives. Greybie goes back at least 5 years, Fuzzybutt was born here 2 or 3 years ago to a feral momma. somehow the 2 bonded and were rarely out of each other's sight.
the man that was their caretaker had a stroke and was forced to leave his home, leaving the boys on their own.
Pete's only concern was for the safety of his cats.
Both Greybie and Fuzzybutt gravitated to my porch when Pete didn't return from the hospital.
I took them in and arranged for neutering and rabies vax for them to prepare them for adoption thru the shelter.
then the pandemic hit.
both were scheduled to go to the shelter back in Feb. but, instead, they stayed with me and got quite comfortable here.
well, yesterday I got a call from  the shelter director asking if any of the boys I was fostering was "sweet" and adoptable. if so, get them to her right meow 'cuz a large shelter from the Atlanta area was there taking any adoptable animals for their empty shelter adoption program.
I was getting very attached to these 2 boys, but I knew they would have a better chance of a furever home in a larger shelter that would do the vetting of both the animal and the future home.
they looked so scared as they were loaded onto the huge transport van...I had become home to them and I was the one to pack them into strange smelling crates and watch as they were added to the stacks of crates and strapped in. I had tears running down my face as I drove home. all in all they were with me almost 9 months.
so I am now down to 2 foster boys...
sad they're gone
happy they have a good chance of finding a furever home

(no comments from the peanut gallery on the pile of stuff in the picture!)


That is so wonderful the boys get this opportunity! And my only comment is that looks like my house😸
 
Timid Goddess [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

valnt9: [Fark user image 850x1133]

I have a sad/happy (happy/sad?)
these 2 boys have lived in the trailer park their whole lives. Greybie goes back at least 5 years, Fuzzybutt was born here 2 or 3 years ago to a feral momma. somehow the 2 bonded and were rarely out of each other's sight.
the man that was their caretaker had a stroke and was forced to leave his home, leaving the boys on their own.
Pete's only concern was for the safety of his cats.
Both Greybie and Fuzzybutt gravitated to my porch when Pete didn't return from the hospital.
I took them in and arranged for neutering and rabies vax for them to prepare them for adoption thru the shelter.
then the pandemic hit.
both were scheduled to go to the shelter back in Feb. but, instead, they stayed with me and got quite comfortable here.
well, yesterday I got a call from  the shelter director asking if any of the boys I was fostering was "sweet" and adoptable. if so, get them to her right meow 'cuz a large shelter from the Atlanta area was there taking any adoptable animals for their empty shelter adoption program.
I was getting very attached to these 2 boys, but I knew they would have a better chance of a furever home in a larger shelter that would do the vetting of both the animal and the future home.
they looked so scared as they were loaded onto the huge transport van...I had become home to them and I was the one to pack them into strange smelling crates and watch as they were added to the stacks of crates and strapped in. I had tears running down my face as I drove home. all in all they were with me almost 9 months.
so I am now down to 2 foster boys...
sad they're gone
happy they have a good chance of finding a furever home

(no comments from the peanut gallery on the pile of stuff in the picture!)


That isn't clutter, it is feline environmental enrichment.  At least, that's my story and I'm sticking to it.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Happy Caturday!  Spent the week doing utterly nothing.  Time dragged on tediously.  Now it's Purrsday, and I can't figure out for the life of me where the time went.
'\_(.·/)_/'
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

valnt9: [Fark user image image 850x1133]

I have a sad/happy (happy/sad?)
these 2 boys have lived in the trailer park their whole lives. Greybie goes back at least 5 years, Fuzzybutt was born here 2 or 3 years ago to a feral momma. somehow the 2 bonded and were rarely out of each other's sight.
the man that was their caretaker had a stroke and was forced to leave his home, leaving the boys on their own.
Pete's only concern was for the safety of his cats.
Both Greybie and Fuzzybutt gravitated to my porch when Pete didn't return from the hospital.
I took them in and arranged for neutering and rabies vax for them to prepare them for adoption thru the shelter.
then the pandemic hit.
both were scheduled to go to the shelter back in Feb. but, instead, they stayed with me and got quite comfortable here.
well, yesterday I got a call from  the shelter director asking if any of the boys I was fostering was "sweet" and adoptable. if so, get them to her right meow 'cuz a large shelter from the Atlanta area was there taking any adoptable animals for their empty shelter adoption program.
I was getting very attached to these 2 boys, but I knew they would have a better chance of a furever home in a larger shelter that would do the vetting of both the animal and the future home.
they looked so scared as they were loaded onto the huge transport van...I had become home to them and I was the one to pack them into strange smelling crates and watch as they were added to the stacks of crates and strapped in. I had tears running down my face as I drove home. all in all they were with me almost 9 months.
so I am now down to 2 foster boys...
sad they're gone
happy they have a good chance of finding a furever home

(no comments from the peanut gallery on the pile of stuff in the picture!)


Sorry for your sads, but you did the right thing.  Kitties will find a good forever home now.
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

valnt9: [Fark user image 850x1133]

I have a sad/happy (happy/sad?)
these 2 boys have lived in the trailer park their whole lives. Greybie goes back at least 5 years, Fuzzybutt was born here 2 or 3 years ago to a feral momma. somehow the 2 bonded and were rarely out of each other's sight.
the man that was their caretaker had a stroke and was forced to leave his home, leaving the boys on their own.
Pete's only concern was for the safety of his cats.
Both Greybie and Fuzzybutt gravitated to my porch when Pete didn't return from the hospital.
I took them in and arranged for neutering and rabies vax for them to prepare them for adoption thru the shelter.
then the pandemic hit.
both were scheduled to go to the shelter back in Feb. but, instead, they stayed with me and got quite comfortable here.
well, yesterday I got a call from  the shelter director asking if any of the boys I was fostering was "sweet" and adoptable. if so, get them to her right meow 'cuz a large shelter from the Atlanta area was there taking any adoptable animals for their empty shelter adoption program.
I was getting very attached to these 2 boys, but I knew they would have a better chance of a furever home in a larger shelter that would do the vetting of both the animal and the future home.
they looked so scared as they were loaded onto the huge transport van...I had become home to them and I was the one to pack them into strange smelling crates and watch as they were added to the stacks of crates and strapped in. I had tears running down my face as I drove home. all in all they were with me almost 9 months.
so I am now down to 2 foster boys...
sad they're gone
happy they have a good chance of finding a furever home

(no comments from the peanut gallery on the pile of stuff in the picture!)


Hopefully they will be adopted together. My local nokill shelter often lists "bonded" doggos and kittehs and states must be adopted together. Besides, twice the fun! And fur..lots of fur..
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Can't tell who is guarding who here...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Timid Goddess: SpaceMonkey-66: [Fark user image 425x212]

Goober Pea and her duck.......

I hope you don't mind, that face just spoke to me...

[Fark user image image 850x424]


Oh no, not at all. 😃😻

GP is a buzzsaw when it comes to toys, for some reason she can't tear that one up.  Prolly because its like triple stitched and wasn't stuffed to start out with.  Other than her squeaker bone, its her go to.
 
My Sober Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
She doesn't seem pleased that I woke her up just to post a Caturday picture.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

valnt9: [Fark user image 850x1133]

I have a sad/happy (happy/sad?)
these 2 boys have lived in the trailer park their whole lives. Greybie goes back at least 5 years, Fuzzybutt was born here 2 or 3 years ago to a feral momma. somehow the 2 bonded and were rarely out of each other's sight.
the man that was their caretaker had a stroke and was forced to leave his home, leaving the boys on their own.
Pete's only concern was for the safety of his cats.
Both Greybie and Fuzzybutt gravitated to my porch when Pete didn't return from the hospital.
I took them in and arranged for neutering and rabies vax for them to prepare them for adoption thru the shelter.
then the pandemic hit.
both were scheduled to go to the shelter back in Feb. but, instead, they stayed with me and got quite comfortable here.
well, yesterday I got a call from  the shelter director asking if any of the boys I was fostering was "sweet" and adoptable. if so, get them to her right meow 'cuz a large shelter from the Atlanta area was there taking any adoptable animals for their empty shelter adoption program.
I was getting very attached to these 2 boys, but I knew they would have a better chance of a furever home in a larger shelter that would do the vetting of both the animal and the future home.
they looked so scared as they were loaded onto the huge transport van...I had become home to them and I was the one to pack them into strange smelling crates and watch as they were added to the stacks of crates and strapped in. I had tears running down my face as I drove home. all in all they were with me almost 9 months.
so I am now down to 2 foster boys...
sad they're gone
happy they have a good chance of finding a furever home

(no comments from the peanut gallery on the pile of stuff in the picture!)


You did good, valnt9.  (((HUGS)))
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CrankyAndi [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



Fresh Hermie

He is eating and eating and all bodily functions work.  He isn't hiding      Wednesday morning at 3:30 am I was awake and sure I would have to make THE decision. When I got up he was ready for food and chowing down. He is eating the diabetic kibble, protein.  He is chowing down on fancy feast kitten food.   He received a 20ml dose of prednisone from the vet on Tuesday and I got enough prednisone for 10 days.  .25ml every 12 hours.    We are fighting those damn white corpuscles.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
HI LILYSPAD!!  (waves and waves and waves and waves and waves and now I forgot what day it is - oh wait, it's Purrsday)
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Thanks for the sweet story, subby! This week has been stressful, and starting next week all employees have to wear masks. Even though it's not mandatory by law. Or we will get fined. Customers don't have to, though. Sigh. I don't actually mind wearing one, but the last time I tried, I couldn't breathe because of my COPD. We'll see how it goes.
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

CrankyAndi: [Fark user image 850x637]


Fresh Hermie

He is eating and eating and all bodily functions work.  He isn't hiding      Wednesday morning at 3:30 am I was awake and sure I would have to make THE decision. When I got up he was ready for food and chowing down. He is eating the diabetic kibble, protein.  He is chowing down on fancy feast kitten food.   He received a 20ml dose of prednisone from the vet on Tuesday and I got enough prednisone for 10 days.  .25ml every 12 hours.    We are fighting those damn white corpuscles.


Yay Hermie!!!! ♥
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: HI LILYSPAD!!  (waves and waves and waves and waves and waves and now I forgot what day it is - oh wait, it's Purrsday)


Hai Honey!
 
Timid Goddess [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

CrankyAndi: [Fark user image 850x637]


Fresh Hermie

He is eating and eating and all bodily functions work.  He isn't hiding      Wednesday morning at 3:30 am I was awake and sure I would have to make THE decision. When I got up he was ready for food and chowing down. He is eating the diabetic kibble, protein.  He is chowing down on fancy feast kitten food.   He received a 20ml dose of prednisone from the vet on Tuesday and I got enough prednisone for 10 days.  .25ml every 12 hours.    We are fighting those damn white corpuscles.


YAY! HERMIE!  You keep on feeling better and making more of the right balance of blood cells!

I can tell you from personal experience that prednisone definitely helps with wanting to eat ALL THE FOODS!
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Timid Goddess: CrankyAndi: [Fark user image 850x637]


Fresh Hermie

He is eating and eating and all bodily functions work.  He isn't hiding      Wednesday morning at 3:30 am I was awake and sure I would have to make THE decision. When I got up he was ready for food and chowing down. He is eating the diabetic kibble, protein.  He is chowing down on fancy feast kitten food.   He received a 20ml dose of prednisone from the vet on Tuesday and I got enough prednisone for 10 days.  .25ml every 12 hours.    We are fighting those damn white corpuscles.

YAY! HERMIE!  You keep on feeling better and making more of the right balance of blood cells!

I can tell you from personal experience that prednisone definitely helps with wanting to eat ALL THE FOODS!


I can tell you that gabapentin makes you want to eat all the fuds too..even when you are full!
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

lilyspad: [Fark user image 409x600]
Thanks for the sweet story, subby! This week has been stressful, and starting next week all employees have to wear masks. Even though it's not mandatory by law. Or we will get fined. Customers don't have to, though. Sigh. I don't actually mind wearing one, but the last time I tried, I couldn't breathe because of my COPD. We'll see how it goes.


Maybe one of those neck gaiter things would work better for you? I bought one off Amazon..
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
