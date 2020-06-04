 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Austin Police splashed with a few drops of water; fire into crowd; miss their target; manage to hit innocent black protestor; in the head; sends him to the hospital in critical condition with brain damage; lie about being attacked; there's video   (sanmarcosrecord.com) divider line
sorceror [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Technically a water bottle rather than drops of water, but otherwise subby's correct.
 
anuran [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Never point a gun at anything you are not willing to destroy"
"Be aware of your target and what is beyond it"
 
Glorious Golden Ass [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

anuran: "Never point a gun at anything you are not willing to destroy"
"Be aware of your target and what is beyond it"


This.
 
KidKorporate
‘’ 1 hour ago  

anuran: "Never point a gun at anything you are not willing to destroy"
"Be aware of your target and what is beyond it"


But cops are willing to destroy anything and everything.
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
He was the only redshirt on the away team. He had it coming.

/slack wives chatter
 
Error 482
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Is this the one where they also ignored the medic onsite who said the man shouldn't be moved and demanded protestors carry him to the cops? Then shot the protestors and medic who carried the man over?
 
1funguy
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Who in the hell would bring a gun to a protest, anyway??

Oh...those guys...
 
Reverend J
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Of course he lied about it, what are they supposed to do, tell the truth?
 
aperson
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
FTA: Our police officers should not behave like they're in a combat zone.

Actually they should.  Marines fighting in Afghanistan have tougher rules of engagement than police on the streets in the US.
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Look, has anyone thought about the cop's feelings in all this? Sure, multiple people have been shot and that one young man has brain damage, but the officers are probably feeling pretty down after all this. Why do the protesters have to put them in that position?
 
Nas is like [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Ummmm because they do not fear shooting indiscriminately into a crowd rubber bullets and tear gas canisters paint balls all cause severe damage and possibly death.
 
Trevt
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Something something something something.
ANTIFA!
 
FightDirector [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

1funguy: Who in the hell would bring a gun to a protest, anyway??



If this sort of action by police continues unabated, a whole lot of people will.

Eventually, if this cannot be solved by the legal system, it will devolve into a simple calculus on the part of the American people:  "Either you stop killing us, or we start killing you."  The onus is and remains entirely on the police to change their behavior.

The country is not to that point yet, and anyone actively carrying a weapon to a protest is a fool doing more harm than good...but we should never have had to be this close to that calculus being necessary in the first damn place.

/I live in a very poor area, because hey, theatre doesn't pay so good.  Or right now, doesn't pay at all.  I've watched the police do a lot of thoroughly unpleasant shiat (to both black and white people, but mostly black people), and I agree with the protesters.  This stops.  No.  More.
 
Lance Robdon
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Yup, chalk up another win to the uppity minority Suppression Squad.
 
Austinoftx
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
And they fired upon the citizens who were trying to carry him to safety, who were also following police instructions to do so.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
GODDAMNITSOMUCH
 
Luse
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

FightDirector: 1funguy: Who in the hell would bring a gun to a protest, anyway??


If this sort of action by police continues unabated, a whole lot of people will.

Eventually, if this cannot be solved by the legal system, it will devolve into a simple calculus on the part of the American people:  "Either you stop killing us, or we start killing you."  The onus is and remains entirely on the police to change their behavior.

The country is not to that point yet, and anyone actively carrying a weapon to a protest is a fool doing more harm than good...but we should never have had to be this close to that calculus being necessary in the first damn place.

/I live in a very poor area, because hey, theatre doesn't pay so good.  Or right now, doesn't pay at all.  I've watched the police do a lot of thoroughly unpleasant shiat (to both black and white people, but mostly black people), and I agree with the protesters.  This stops.  No.  More.

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
bigpeeler [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
What's an "innocent black protester" doing in a crowd of instigators? Was he carrying a "innocent black protester" card to differentiate himself from the others?
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
the police over reacted? where is my fainting couch?
 
lolmao500
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

1funguy: Who in the hell would bring a gun to a protest, anyway??

Oh...those guys...


You know who doesnt get gassed or shot with rubber bullets? Protesters armed with AR15s
 
Mouser
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

bigpeeler: What's an "innocent black protester" doing in a crowd of instigators? Was he carrying a "innocent black protester" card to differentiate himself from the others?


From TFA:
In a media briefing, Austin Police Department Chief Brian Manley said police video shows Justin Howell, who was standing near APD Headquarters, standing next to a man who threw a water bottle and his backpack toward police at around 11 p.m. on Sunday.
Manley said an officer fired a "less-lethal" munition at the man who hurled the backpack but instead Howell was struck in the head.

Moral of the story:  When you're at a protest and the guy next to you starts throwing crap at the police, move away from him.  Cops don't always have the best of aim when throwing crap back.
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
What the actual FARK? They fired a LOT of shots! And those are designed to be shot at the ground to bounce up and hit people in the goddamn legs.
Sorry, but I'm just going to leave this here:
N.W.A. "Fuck Tha Police" Music Video
Youtube 7WiT-c3NA0M
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Keep sowing those seeds.
 
Zeb Hesselgresser [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

FightDirector: 1funguy: Who in the hell would bring a gun to a protest, anyway??


If this sort of action by police continues unabated, a whole lot of people will.

Eventually, if this cannot be solved by the legal system, it will devolve into a simple calculus on the part of the American people:  "Either you stop killing us, or we start killing you."  The onus is and remains entirely on the police to change their behavior.

The country is not to that point yet, and anyone actively carrying a weapon to a protest is a fool doing more harm than good...but we should never have had to be this close to that calculus being necessary in the first damn place.

/I live in a very poor area, because hey, theatre doesn't pay so good.  Or right now, doesn't pay at all.  I've watched the police do a lot of thoroughly unpleasant shiat (to both black and white people, but mostly black people), and I agree with the protesters.  This stops.  No.  More.


Not up on current events?
 
Flappyhead [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fired straight at them as they carried him to the station.  Jesus wept.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Well, its the same reasoning why rape has to carry a lesser penalty than murder.  The dead tell no tales, and if you are already in for a penny...
 
Xai [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

bigpeeler: What's an "innocent black protester" doing in a crowd of instigators? Was he carrying a "innocent black protester" card to differentiate himself from the others?


The real issue is why they fired on medics carrying a severely injured man to them for medical help.

I'd love to hear your take on that.
 
flart blooger
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Xai: bigpeeler: What's an "innocent black protester" doing in a crowd of instigators? Was he carrying a "innocent black protester" card to differentiate himself from the others?

The real issue is why they fired on medics carrying a severely injured man to them for medical help.

I'd love to hear your take on that.


they thought the giant red cross was a target?
 
Flappyhead [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Ok, here's a little pick me up.

Dude escapes the police (with added sports trash talk)
Youtube ZMDXu1Bffv0
 
lolmao500
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
You bet your ass the MSM wont talk about this too much.

This is almost as bad as Floyd.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Mouser: bigpeeler: What's an "innocent black protester" doing in a crowd of instigators? Was he carrying a "innocent black protester" card to differentiate himself from the others?

From TFA:
In a media briefing, Austin Police Department Chief Brian Manley said police video shows Justin Howell, who was standing near APD Headquarters, standing next to a man who threw a water bottle and his backpack toward police at around 11 p.m. on Sunday.
Manley said an officer fired a "less-lethal" munition at the man who hurled the backpack but instead Howell was struck in the head.

Moral of the story:  When you're at a protest and the guy next to you starts throwing crap at the police, move away from him.  Cops don't always have the best of aim when throwing crap back.


When anyone else does that, you get sent to jail. Even military personnel get in trouble if they graze something they weren't aiming at. But I guess those boots aren't clean enough yet, buddy.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
A Texas State University student was critically injured during a protest in Austin on Sunday.

That's one way to start an article about an unhinged cop with an itchy trigger finger and a Stormtrooper aim.
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Not to incite violence against anyone but I am absolutely amazed more people have not been killed so far.
 
Nas is like [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Mouser: bigpeeler: What's an "innocent black protester" doing in a crowd of instigators? Was he carrying a "innocent black protester" card to differentiate himself from the others?

From TFA:
In a media briefing, Austin Police Department Chief Brian Manley said police video shows Justin Howell, who was standing near APD Headquarters, standing next to a man who threw a water bottle and his backpack toward police at around 11 p.m. on Sunday.
Manley said an officer fired a "less-lethal" munition at the man who hurled the backpack but instead Howell was struck in the head.

Moral of the story:  When you're at a protest and the guy next to you starts throwing crap at the police, move away from him.  Cops don't always have the best of aim when throwing crap back.


Ahhhhhh the simple mind.

So the fact that someone MIGHT have thrown someone thing at the cops do not justify him being shot.

Also the cops are not "throwing things back" they are using weapons. Those are part of their job, if they can not use them correctly they should not have them.
 
LordJiro [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

bigpeeler: What's an "innocent black protester" doing in a crowd of instigators? Was he carrying a "innocent black protester" card to differentiate himself from the others?


What's a cop doing responding with that level of force to getting hit with a water bottle? Oh, right, pigs are cowards.
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Nas is like: Mouser: bigpeeler: What's an "innocent black protester" doing in a crowd of instigators? Was he carrying a "innocent black protester" card to differentiate himself from the others?

From TFA:
In a media briefing, Austin Police Department Chief Brian Manley said police video shows Justin Howell, who was standing near APD Headquarters, standing next to a man who threw a water bottle and his backpack toward police at around 11 p.m. on Sunday.
Manley said an officer fired a "less-lethal" munition at the man who hurled the backpack but instead Howell was struck in the head.

Moral of the story:  When you're at a protest and the guy next to you starts throwing crap at the police, move away from him.  Cops don't always have the best of aim when throwing crap back.

Ahhhhhh the simple mind.

So the fact that someone MIGHT have thrown someone thing at the cops do not justify him being shot.

Also the cops are not "throwing things back" they are using weapons. Those are part of their job, if they can not use them correctly they should not have them.


Should not have what? The weapons or their jobs?
 
Nas is like [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

bigpeeler: What's an "innocent black protester" doing in a crowd of instigators? Was he carrying a "innocent black protester" card to differentiate himself from the others?


The whole crowd were instigators? All of them? Is that the ANTIFA army?

Your talking points is weak and makes presumptions based on your biases.
 
flart blooger
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

bucket_pup: Not to incite violence against anyone but I am absolutely amazed more people have not been killed so far.


not to go off topic but there' have  been a few anyones killed.....
 
OptionC [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

sorceror: Technically a water bottle rather than drops of water, but otherwise subby's correct.


If someone can't handle having a water bottle (or even a rock) thrown at them then they should find a profession other than law enforcement.
 
2farknfunny
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

LordJiro: bigpeeler: What's an "innocent black protester" doing in a crowd of instigators? Was he carrying a "innocent black protester" card to differentiate himself from the others?

What's a cop doing responding with that level of force to getting hit with a water bottle? Oh, right, pigs are cowards.


coulda been holy water and the cop didn't wanta be melted
 
thisisyourbrainonFark [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

anuran: "Never point a gun at anything you are not willing to destroy"
"Be aware of your target and what is beyond it"


So an African-American and the Black population.
 
thisisyourbrainonFark [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Flappyhead: Ok, here's a little pick me up.

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/ZMDXu1Bf​fv0?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


But what if that person goes on to assassinate a person at the Offal Office?
 
flart blooger
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

thisisyourbrainonFark: Flappyhead: Ok, here's a little pick me up.

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/ZMDXu1Bf​fv0?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]

But what if that person goes on to assassinate a person at the Offal Office?


or your uncle ben?
 
Earl of Chives
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

thisisyourbrainonFark: anuran: "Never point a gun at anything you are not willing to destroy"
"Be aware of your target and what is beyond it"

So an African-American and the Black population.


This is a poor person issue too.
 
johnny queso
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
farking heartbreaking.
 
dkulprit
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Mouser: bigpeeler: What's an "innocent black protester" doing in a crowd of instigators? Was he carrying a "innocent black protester" card to differentiate himself from the others?

From TFA:
In a media briefing, Austin Police Department Chief Brian Manley said police video shows Justin Howell, who was standing near APD Headquarters, standing next to a man who threw a water bottle and his backpack toward police at around 11 p.m. on Sunday.
Manley said an officer fired a "less-lethal" munition at the man who hurled the backpack but instead Howell was struck in the head.

Moral of the story:  When you're at a protest and the guy next to you starts throwing crap at the police, move away from him.  Cops don't always have the best of aim when throwing crap back.


In Afghanistan and iraq I couldn't fire (even less than lethal) on protestors if they threw rocks.  Maybe use a dazzlers, but no projectiles.  And while we were in full battle rattle, we weren't in riot gear, which has more padding and protection than combat gear for incidentals like this.

So maybe instead of this person moving, the police should stop being pussies for something that would feel like the equivalent of getting hit with a ball pit ball thrown by a 2 year old.

Theres something called escalation of force.  Shooting a projectile over a water bottle is way out of line, unecessary, and escalates a minor thing to dangerous violence.

If police are scared of water bottles while in full riot gear they shouldn't be cops.  Plain and simple.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Error 482: Is this the one where they also ignored the medic onsite who said the man shouldn't be moved and demanded protestors carry him to the cops? Then shot the protestors and medic who carried the man over?


That. Uh. That's a bingo.

i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
gyruss
‘’ 1 minute ago  
"A GoFundMe has been established for Howell, which as raised over $45,000 with over 1,900 people donating to the fund. "


Fark user imageView Full Size


This poor kid is likely to be affected for the rest of his life. Screw gofundmes, get the lawyers on this and tell the hospital to send all the bills to the Austin PD in the meantime.
 
