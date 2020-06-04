 Skip to content
Subby wants to go marching with the protesters, but needs a good sign to carry. Help a Farker out
31
    More: Photoshop, Contests  
•       •       •

31 Comments
 
whippersnapper [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
I was kinda thinking something along the lines of this:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Or this:

Fark user imageView Full Size


What I'm really looking for is a Fark-worthy sign with the right balance of snark and serious.
If you carried a good sign into a protest, what would it look like?
 
HawgWild [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
wompampsupport.azureedge.netView Full Size
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cman [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
Down With The Regime
 
Kirablue42 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



it may sound trite or cliche, but I think it really fits.
 
isamudyson [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
"This man (insert Trump image) has no pride (insert rainbow colors) or conscience (George Floyd pic)."

/best I can some up with atm
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
It's not white versus black

It's everyone versus racists.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mrwknd
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mrwknd
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Burn one of these.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MythDragon [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
i1.wp.comView Full Size

No shop no vote
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Frank N Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Do you own f*cking homework.
 
slaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
We said NO! in Normandy.
We say NO! Now.
i0.wp.comView Full Size
 
Snatch Bandergrip [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
albuquerquehalsey
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GoodCopBadCop [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Graffito [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Quick and dirty for this afternoon's march:
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Parthenogenetic [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
There are already plenty of suggestions for the sign part.

What about the handle?

Fark user imageView Full Size


/I halp
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
STOP IT
 
shineyviper
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Masta Beta
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Working in this sign for tomorrow:


1 Bad cop
   +
99 Good cops
= 100 Bad cops

(other side)
Break down the silent Blue Wall
 
Toxophil
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
preview.redd.itView Full Size


Edit it down to three or four words each and loose the tag line.
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
"I shaved my balls for this?"
 
fiddlehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
169th Cousin [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Roof of the White House
 
p51d007
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 31 of 31 comments

