(CNN)   Looks like Tropical Storm Cristobal is weakening to a depression as it hits Mexico. But don't worry, meteorologists predict that it will strengthen into a hurricane before it slams into the US Coast, cracks the 2020 Top 5 WTF Olympics   (edition.cnn.com) divider line
koder [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tropical cyclone formation is not expected during the next 5 days.

But since it's 2020, expect some fresh hell to take its place.
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tropical cyclones weaken over land and strengthen over the ocean, subby. This isn't new information.
 
lurkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good, they were having trouble pronouncing 'Cristobal'.
Let's see how they do with Edouard and Gonzalo.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Please.  Cristobal can't even hold a candle to "Murder Hornets."
 
HallsOfMandos [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't worry, the first lady will save us.
 
North_Central_Positronics [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't worry, the Presidential Sharpie is...sharpened?...and waiting.  

static01.nyt.comView Full Size
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SurfaceTension: Tropical cyclones weaken over land and strengthen over the ocean, subby. This isn't new information.


The NHC doesn't say anything about it getting to hurricane strength and subby is full of shiat with the headline.  This isn't anything new for Farkclickbait.com.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 1 hour ago  
New Orleans can't just catch a break.
 
snowblur [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But who will protect us now?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
runwiz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's coming to the US from Mexico.  Can't we build a wall to stop it? Maybe Trump can use his sharpie to draw one.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  

snowblur: But who will protect us now?

[Fark user image 520x345]


Jesus Christo?
 
shootsright
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Earthquakes and fires up next in CA!
 
Linkster
‘’ 1 hour ago  

snowblur: But who will protect us now?

[Fark user image 520x345]


I want a pack of giant sticky notes now, thanks.
 
LessO2
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: SurfaceTension: Tropical cyclones weaken over land and strengthen over the ocean, subby. This isn't new information.

The NHC doesn't say anything about it getting to hurricane strength and subby is full of shiat with the headline.  This isn't anything new for Farkclickbait.com.


FTFA: There is still a 50/50 chance the system could form into a hurricane.

/This isn't anything new for RTFA.com.
 
shootsright
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey guys, what's going on?
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Depression?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jake3988
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: SurfaceTension: Tropical cyclones weaken over land and strengthen over the ocean, subby. This isn't new information.

The NHC doesn't say anything about it getting to hurricane strength and subby is full of shiat with the headline.  This isn't anything new for Farkclickbait.com.


======================================​=================

They were predicting that... but it's staying over the Yucatan longer than they thought so now they're predicting it'll max out at tropical storm status.

It's lucky that it's still technically spring (astronomically, not meterologically) and the gulf isn't bathtub temperature yet.  If this was August or September, it would probably slam into the gulf coast as a cat 3 or worse.
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Of course it's weakening into a depression, what with these times we're going through we're all feeling that way.
 
Iczer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But is Alabama safe?!?
 
flart blooger
‘’ 1 hour ago  
SHARKNADO!
 
huntercr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/NoHo Hank is very concerned.
 
Sliding Carp [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SBinRR: Of course it's weakening into a depression, what with these times we're going through we're all feeling that way.


It's waiting for the sharks to grow a little more.
 
AnEasyTarget
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And New Orleans will get heavy flooding. Good thing they have fully recovered from Hurricane Katrina.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I often feel depressed when traveling through parts of Mexico too.
 
Thunderboy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

LessO2: NotThatGuyAgain: SurfaceTension: Tropical cyclones weaken over land and strengthen over the ocean, subby. This isn't new information.

The NHC doesn't say anything about it getting to hurricane strength and subby is full of shiat with the headline.  This isn't anything new for Farkclickbait.com.

FTFA: There is still a 50/50 chance the system could form into a hurricane.


So, 50/50 with Cristobal?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
flart blooger
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
mexico?

pfffft. l'd hit that too.
 
hammettman
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

jake3988: NotThatGuyAgain: SurfaceTension: Tropical cyclones weaken over land and strengthen over the ocean, subby. This isn't new information.

The NHC doesn't say anything about it getting to hurricane strength and subby is full of shiat with the headline.  This isn't anything new for Farkclickbait.com.

======================================​=================

They were predicting that... but it's staying over the Yucatan longer than they thought so now they're predicting it'll max out at tropical storm status.

It's lucky that it's still technically spring (astronomically, not meterologically) and the gulf isn't bathtub temperature yet.  If this was August or September, it would probably slam into the gulf coast as a cat 3 or worse.


Um, water temps in the gulf have been in the 80s.

Landfall as a strong tropical storm in the U.S. is most likely, but there is a chance that Cristobal reaches hurricane strength as it spends time over warm Gulf waters. Sea surface temperatures were in the 80s across much of the region as of Thursday, and according to Rayno, 80 degrees Fahrenheit is a critical temperature threshold for sustaining tropical systems.

That seems pretty bathtubby.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

shootsright: Earthquakes and fires up next in CA!


Mass to be held in Vatican City
 
wildcardjack [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Ooooh, there's Kyle on the list. You know Kyle, Katrina's kid?
 
Cornelis de Gyselaer [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

North_Central_Positronics: Don't worry, the Presidential Sharpie is...sharpened?...and waiting.  

[static01.nyt.com image 600x400]


OH it gets much, much better

https://twitter.com/ashlie_weeks/stat​u​s/1268591601468821510
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
So this is a massive rain system? If we are lucky it moves quickly. If not, I guess we'll clean up the coffins again.
 
kabloink
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

flart blooger: mexico?

pfffft. l'd hit that too.


Whoa, slow down there. You have to take Mexico out for dinner and a movie first.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: I often feel depressed when traveling through parts of Mexico too.


And then the Donkey Show turns your frown upside down.
 
northguineahills
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
How the hell is the center over the highlands of Guatamala?!!, and still keeping it's cyclinic form, this system is just really weird from a historical perspective. It'll probably nothing but flood maker, but the fact it went from Amanda in the Pacific to Cristobal in the Gulf, while threading the peaks of the sierre madre chiapas and the mayan mountains over Guatamala, chill out in the Gulf for a while, and then go south (!!!) into Guatamala, and now predicted to go back north into the Gulf and restrengthen. Rather curious.
 
flart blooger
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

kabloink: flart blooger: mexico?

pfffft. l'd hit that too.

Whoa, slow down there. You have to take Mexico out for dinner and a movie first.


no way man, mexico is HOT!
 
flart blooger
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

northguineahills: How the hell is the center over the highlands of Guatamala?!!, and still keeping it's cyclinic form, this system is just really weird from a historical perspective. It'll probably nothing but flood maker, but the fact it went from Amanda in the Pacific to Cristobal in the Gulf, while threading the peaks of the sierre madre chiapas and the mayan mountains over Guatamala, chill out in the Gulf for a while, and then go south (!!!) into Guatamala, and now predicted to go back north into the Gulf and restrengthen. Rather curious.


JEBUS DUDE, I JUST LOST MY STIFFY WITH ALL THAT BLATHER.
 
