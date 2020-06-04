 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Not News: National Guard chides protestor for shoddy formation. News: Protestor chides National Guard for shoddy formation. Fark: National Guard listens and starts closing gaps protestor points out   (twitter.com) divider line
29
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I love this.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Freaking awesome.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
He straight up cut their balls off. Fantastic.
 
flart blooger
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
dude should be on fark.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
nice
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Those white boys from flyover country didn't know what hit them.
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Ah, now that's the moment of levity I needed today.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Either they a sergeant or they were born to be one. That was clinical.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

HELP ANTIFA STOLE ONE OF MY WEREs!


HELP ANTIFA STOLE ONE OF MY WEREs!
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Phalanxes tend to have limited maneuverability, and are vulnerable to skirmishers and light infantry on its flank and rear.  There's a reason the Romans abandoned these formations after nearly losing a war to the Samnites.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Close the gap? Where am I gonna get my overpriced Levi's?
 
Error 482
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

I'd put serious money on him being a vet, and probably an NCO to boot. He's got the command voice down.


I'd put serious money on him being a vet, and probably an NCO to boot. He's got the command voice down.
 
thismomentinblackhistory
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Surreal.
 
Murflette [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
So, who is really in charge of this situation?
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Brilliant.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
There are a lot of things to dislike about the Internet and social media. Then there is stuff like this. That was excellent
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Murflette: So, who is really in charge of this situation?


The oldest rule - if you see a person yelling and everyone else doing, the person yelling is in charge.

\ Should have marched them off...
 
flart blooger
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

\ Should have marched them off...

The oldest rule - if you see a person yelling and everyone else doing, the person yelling is in charge.

\ Should have marched them off...


chucksconnection.comView Full Size
 
ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

There are a lot more liberal, even DSA vets than the right would like to acknowledge

I'd put serious money on him being a vet, and probably an NCO to boot. He's got the command voice down.


There are a lot more liberal, even DSA vets than the right would like to acknowledge
 
Erek the Red
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Either they a sergeant or they were born to be one. That was clinical.


Defiantly a former NCO.  You can tell by the way he's moving around the line.

"Listen to what your Staff Sergeant's saying! Listen to what your Staff Sergeant's saying!"

Error 482:

I'd put serious money on him being a vet, and probably an NCO to boot. He's got the command voice down.

Yep.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Pretty sure he's a veteran...of the Battle of Thermopylae.

Leonidas reincarnated as a DC protester.

I'd put serious money on him being a vet, and probably an NCO to boot. He's got the command voice down.


Pretty sure he's a veteran...of the Battle of Thermopylae.

Leonidas reincarnated as a DC protester.
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Yeah, that guy was prior service of some kind or another... absolutely awesome.

/sounded like my (thoroughly exasperated) drill sergeant lo those many decades ago
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Watching Al Sharpton's speech.

STAND.
 
rjakobi
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
If you lose your sense of humor in times like this, you are just not trying hard enough.
 
flart blooger
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

there's an app for that.


there's an app for that.
 
iToad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Anybody who has ever spent time in the military knows who this guy is. He's your head NCO.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

We're definitely through the looking glass now.


We're definitely through the looking glass now.
 
demaL-demaL-yeH [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Erek the Red: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Either they a sergeant or they were born to be one. That was clinical.

Defiantly a former NCO.  You can tell by the way he's moving around the line.

"Listen to what your Staff Sergeant's saying! Listen to what your Staff Sergeant's saying!"

Error 482:

I'd put serious money on him being a vet, and probably an NCO to boot. He's got the command voice down.

Yep.


No such thing as former.

NCO:
Addressing an obvious problem with the formation.
Reinforcing the chain of command.
Correct reference to rank.

Protester was paying careful attention to the SSG backing that lieutenant down right before telling the soldiers to listen to their SSG: That was a beautifully-executed attaboy to a junior NCO.

Perfectly good way to reduce tension AND remind the soldiers that they're facing their own.
 
