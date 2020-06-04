 Skip to content
(NBC Washington)   Bowser lifts curfew after night with zero arrests. The protest is in another castle   (nbcwashington.com) divider line
21
    More: Followup, Washington, D.C., White House, Protest, Civil disobedience, Week-day names, Riot, Martin Luther King, Jr., D.C. Thursday night  
633 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Jun 2020 at 4:32 PM (1 hour ago)



kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
OK Mario, this is your chance to sneak in and dethrone that lizard.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It looks like rain. All that riot gear and no rain ponchos for the troops?
Guys, you are getting soft.
 
flart blooger
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
seventh day badventists?
 
johndalek
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Walker: [i.pinimg.com image 461x619]


So sha nah na is getting involved?  About time
 
gnarlywizzard
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I didnt realize David Liebe Hart was a news reporter in DC
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Walker: [i.pinimg.com image 461x619]


Based on the smart and funny votes, I see that there are several of us older than Subby.
 
RedCastleBowser
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Gwfahahahah, finally i have a news headline!!!!
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Real gamers would have sex with both Peach and Bowser.
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: Real gamers would have sex with both Peach and Bowser.


You always struck me more as a Koopa Troopa type. Me, I prefer to stick my Goomba in a Toad, if you catch my drift.
 
FunkJunkie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: Real gamers would have sex with both Peach and Bowser.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Colour_out_of_Space [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Isn't there like a sexy lady Bowser now? I'm going to go see if the internets know anything about that.
Be right back.
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

gnarlywizzard: I didnt realize David Liebe Hart was a news reporter in DC


Salame.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

SBinRR: Walker: [i.pinimg.com image 461x619]

Based on the smart and funny votes, I see that there are several of us older than Subby.


Indeed.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Colour_out_of_Space: Isn't there like a sexy lady Bowser now? I'm going to go see if the internets know anything about that.
Be right back.


Bowsette is for cowards too insecure to admit that they're furry for rule 63 Bowser.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
noitsnot
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Walker: [i.pinimg.com image 461x619]


Sha Na Na will return after these messages!
 
opaqueluminosity [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Quick, stop enforcing our newly expanded (and blatantly unconstitutional) toy before a judge takes it away from us and sets a very inconvenient precedent!

Look for them to drop the charges against all those arrested sometime before the summons dates in a mass amnesty. To the applause of all, and as if that wasn't the plan from the beginning.
 
culebra
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Meanwhile Donny biatchtits jsut put up a third fence around the WH. Guess he finally got that wall he wanted.
 
culebra
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: Real gamers would have sex with both Peach and Bowser.


Only filthy casuals wouldn't bone a koopa troopa or three.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

culebra: MattytheMouse: Real gamers would have sex with both Peach and Bowser.

Only filthy casuals wouldn't bone a koopa troopa or three.


Y'all are joking, but I've drawing porn of this character.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brigid_fitch [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Probably lifted it because Bunker Boy won't be in town, so nobody to appease. He's bravely running away to NJ.
 
