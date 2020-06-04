 Skip to content
(The Federalist) Eighty years ago today Winston Churchill gave his "we shall fight on the beaches" speech after the miracle at Dunkirk
Flappyhead [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We got a similar speech from Trump this week, but he was talking about his own citizens.

Churchill was one hell of an orator though.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't know if it's apocryphal, but the aside to a colleague about "fighting them with the butt end of beer bottles, cause it's all we've bloody well got" is also a very good line.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
More propaganda from violent antifa.
 
roddikinsathome [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
fark this link.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We shall defy the Demorat Hoax on the Beaches!

cdn.cnn.comView Full Size
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


DRINK!
 
flart blooger
‘’ 1 hour ago  
this is dog chow's finest hour.
 
Snapper Carr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can't hear that speech without anticipating this

Iron Maiden - Aces High *HD*
Youtube HukVeVBva2k
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That was a piece of bullshiat bluster and reality denying so impressive in magnitude that Goebbels slow-clapped it.
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mix! Mix!
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

roddikinsathome: fark this link.


No kidding.

We could have gotten an appropriate article from somewhere that isn't a Trump mouthpiece.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So what you're saying is that the current situation is Trump's Gallipoli, and that he'll be able to redeem himself in the coming months?

No?
 
undernova [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not even one click for the Federalist.
 
durbnpoisn [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is a good time to say that I just watched that movie.  It kicked ass!

Even Harry Stiles was good.  Go figure.
 
bigbadideasinaction [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark is gonna get shutdown for promoting Anitfa leaders like Churchill.
 
Frank N Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We shall fight on Twitter. We shall fight on Facebook. We shall fight on Fark.com.
 
darch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Snapper Carr: I can't hear that speech without anticipating this

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/HukVeVBv​a2k]


Up the Irons!
 
Flappyhead [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

This text is now purple: That was a piece of bullshiat bluster and reality denying so impressive in magnitude that Goebbels slow-clapped it.


What was he supposed to do?

"My fellow Englishmen, we have no guns and barely enough planes. Our closest ally is across the Atlantic which is filled with u-boats.  So start learning German because I'm giving up."
 
JudgeSmails
‘’ 1 hour ago  
who funds The Federalist?
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Frank N Stein: We shall fight on Twitter. We shall fight on Facebook. We shall fight on Fark.com.


thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
CluelessMoron [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FrancoFile: roddikinsathome: fark this link.

No kidding.

We could have gotten an appropriate article from somewhere that isn't a Trump mouthpiece.


The White House today declared that Trump is just like Churchill.

Personally, I can think of a few other WWII heads of state he reminds me more of, but maybe that's just me.
 
flart blooger
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JudgeSmails: who funds The Federalist?


best comment evar!
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
And the US responded, "Well........Good luck!"
 
ChuckRoddy
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

iron de havilland: More propaganda from violent antifa.


Yeah, except that people like my grandfather went overseas to shoot people who invaded france and killed jews.

Last week an ANTIFA kid from my hometown decided to destroy businesses trying to turn a peaceful protest into a riot. He was recorded by peaceful protesters and turned in by his own DAD.

But let's keep pretending that ANTIFA is anything other than violent agitators despite footage after footage after footage and just regurgitate what CNN says like a good NPC.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

ChuckRoddy: iron de havilland: More propaganda from violent antifa.

Yeah, except that people like my grandfather went overseas to shoot people who invaded france and killed jews.

Last week an ANTIFA kid from my hometown decided to destroy businesses trying to turn a peaceful protest into a riot. He was recorded by peaceful protesters and turned in by his own DAD.

But let's keep pretending that ANTIFA is anything other than violent agitators despite footage after footage after footage and just regurgitate what CNN says like a good NPC.


So, you're pro-fascism, despite your grandfather's sacrifices?
 
flart blooger
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

iron de havilland: ChuckRoddy: iron de havilland: More propaganda from violent antifa.


So, you're pro-fascism, despite your grandfather's sacrifices?


antifa is about as anti fascist as the patriot act is patriotic.
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
CluelessMoron:

The White House today declared that Trump is just like Churchill.

Personally, I can think of a few other WWII heads of state he reminds me more of, but maybe that's just me.

Churchill really didn't like the idea of brown people being in charge of their own destiny either, so there's that.
 
Warthog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

SirEattonHogg: [Fark user image 700x394]

DRINK!


There's a better version.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Flappyhead: This text is now purple: That was a piece of bullshiat bluster and reality denying so impressive in magnitude that Goebbels slow-clapped it.

What was he supposed to do?

"My fellow Englishmen, we have no guns and barely enough planes. Our closest ally is across the Atlantic which is filled with u-boats.  So start learning German because I'm giving up."


It's a great speech. He had nothing left. That was a cosmic level naked bluff.
 
flart blooger
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Warthog: SirEattonHogg: [Fark user image 700x394]

DRINK!

There's a better version.

[Fark user image 682x500]


no cross or flag was harmed in the making of this photo.

i mean used.
 
probesport
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
I'm an excellent driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Although less well known, when food supplies were running critically low in the UK and Churchill was questioned about the sinking of supply convoys in the North Atlantic, he famously replied:  " No, I don't take responsibility at all "

...or am I confusing my great leaders?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I see that the Pugs have been comparing Trump to Churchill recently.

Is this Trump's Katrina Dunkirk?
 
probesport
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Gubbo: I don't know if it's apocryphal, but the aside to a colleague about "fighting them with the butt end of beer bottles, cause it's all we've bloody well got" is also a very good line.


i.makeagif.comView Full Size
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Is Paris Burning?
 
Warthog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
That Dunkirk crowd were a bunch of lightweights, btw.  340,000 troops in 9 days?  Meh. Try evacuating 500,000 people in 9 hours:

BOATLIFT - An Untold Tale of 9/11 Resilience (HD Version)
Youtube 18lsxFcDrjo
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Did you know that Churchill gave the "blood, toil, sweat and tears" speech in Parliament, but the guy who read it on the radio was a Churchill impersonator who sounded so much like the original he fooled the world for years and years and years.

If only they could find a Simulacrum of Trump somewhere, possibly Disney World's Hall of Presidents, and substitute the Working Dummy for the Defective Dummy, then kill him dramatically after he loses the Election.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Only Trump's Dramatic Death could atone for Trump's Melodramatic Drama Queen Life of Lies and Bullshiat. But the world should be so lucky. If America were to rise from the ruins of this coup-d'état, I would believe there is a Providence who shapes our ends, rough hew they how we may, and yes, I am misquoting Shakespeare. He wrote "Fate".
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Comparing Trump to Churchill. NOT THEIR FINEST HOUR.

But then the same Ninnies compared George W. Bush to Churchill while farking Richard the Third Cheney Blossom was in the same room.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Totally Blossom.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Those were dark days.
The Armstrong and Miller Show | Best Of The RAF Pilots
Youtube WK33sl64YNw
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
DNRTFA, but I'm reading The Miracle of Dunkirk right now --- farking incredible stuff. The humbled state of France and the UK in the lead-up to the Blitzkrieg, the breakdowns and farkups (spiking their own anti-aircraft guns right before the Luftwaffe showed up in force), the effort it took to hold the long perimeter stretching into France, the unflinching duty shown by civilian mariners who were asked to help. Soldiers who had 3 ships sunk out from under them, in a matter of hours. The German politics and flukes that prevented their actually driving the BEF into the sea. The farking Belgians. It's astonishing that any of the BEF made it back at all, considering that the Luftwaffe had nearly uncontested access to the skies over Dunkirk during much of the retreat.
 
Toxic Park
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
And 78 years ago today, the US Navy laid the hurt on the Imperial Japanese Navy at the Battle of Midway, and turned the tide for the long road to victory in the Pacific!

Brutal sea battle, and amazing individuals involved.

We could use some of that type of character in our current crop of "leaders" and their followers. Hopefully Gen. Milley's letter of yesterday is hinting that there is still some of that left in our society.

Anyway, off on a tangent there, but it was on my mind as well as I woke up today.
 
thisisyourbrainonFark [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

durbnpoisn: This is a good time to say that I just watched that movie.  It kicked ass!

Even Harry Stiles was good.  Go figure.


I mean, I guess?

media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Toxic Park
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

ChuckRoddy: iron de havilland: More propaganda from violent antifa.

Yeah, except that people like my grandfather went overseas to shoot people who invaded france and killed jews.

Last week an ANTIFA kid from my hometown decided to destroy businesses trying to turn a peaceful protest into a riot. He was recorded by peaceful protesters and turned in by his own DAD.

But let's keep pretending that ANTIFA is anything other than violent agitators despite footage after footage after footage and just regurgitate what CNN says like a good NPC.


ANTIFA.....DOES NOT EXIST!

That kid was a rogue idiot, taking advantage of the situation. He deserves to be caught and take his punishment.

But you knew that already.
 
Warthog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Toxic Park: ChuckRoddy: iron de havilland: More propaganda from violent antifa.

Yeah, except that people like my grandfather went overseas to shoot people who invaded france and killed jews.

Last week an ANTIFA kid from my hometown decided to destroy businesses trying to turn a peaceful protest into a riot. He was recorded by peaceful protesters and turned in by his own DAD.

But let's keep pretending that ANTIFA is anything other than violent agitators despite footage after footage after footage and just regurgitate what CNN says like a good NPC.

ANTIFA.....DOES NOT EXIST!

That kid was a rogue idiot, taking advantage of the situation. He deserves to be caught and take his punishment.

But you knew that already.


ANTIFA exists.  And some of them participated in some of protests.  But not all of the violent people were ANTIFA, and not all of the ANTIFA were violent.  Among the violent you also had white supremacists, anarchists, Boogaloo Bois, and good old fashion local criminals trying to score some loot.  On the other side of the line, you had law enforcement.  Not all of them were violent either.  But some were.

Every last one of the violent people on both sides:  assholes.  Collosal, selfish assholes.   There was no reason it had to go down this way.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

ChuckRoddy: But let's keep pretending that ANTIFA is anything other than violent agitators despite footage after footage after footage and just regurgitate what CNN says like a good NPC.


What does CNN say? Be specific.
 
ScrimBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Snapper Carr: I can't hear that speech without anticipating this

[YouTube video: Iron Maiden - Aces High *HD*]


For me it's Supertramp (my first 8 track)
Fool's Overture - Supertramp co-founder Roger Hodgson, Writer and Composer
Youtube 9LoFLS4wnKE
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
