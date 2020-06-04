 Skip to content
(NBC News)   It's just a few bad apples. Like this New York cop who flashed a white power symbol during a protest   (nbcnews.com) divider line
    New York City, hand gesture, Twitter users, Twitter, white power symbol  
30 Comments
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Funny how people who use that "few bad apples" proverb always conveniently forget the second part of the phrase.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
OK Boomer Nazi.
 
thisisyourbrainonFark [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I'll again let Kristin Stewart express how shocking this is

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
See, it's crap like this that just drives me crazy. I thought it had to be an upside down "Okay" symbol. Now the entire "Okay" thing is not okay?

Jesus H. Christ. I hate this timeline.

Is there a NEW Okay symbol? How can I express if something's okay with a non-hateful hand gesture. Thumbs up? That probably means you hate cats or something, because they're thumbless.
 
RussianPotato [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
And here we see liberal idiots delegitimatizing their own movement by evolving into hysterics and paranoia.

Let's watch the rest of america shake their head and laugh at them.
 
flart blooger
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
wasn't this a 4chan joke?

and now you can't look at the picture?

star chamber symbology?
 
Atomic Jonb [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Destructor: Is there a NEW Okay symbol?


Yup, right here:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

RussianPotato: And here we see liberal idiots delegitimatizing their own movement by evolving into hysterics and paranoia.

Let's watch the rest of america shake their head and laugh at them.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kryptoknightmare [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
We need to take back the "ok" symbol, folks. fark you, Nazis. You can't have it.
 
probesport
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
i saw no video or pics on that page. Was he giving the "ok" symbol?
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I'm just here for the inevitable argument about how the "ok" sign isn't really a White Power sign, it was just a hoax meant to trigger liberals - ignoring the fact that White Supremacists and fascists then immediately started using it as a White Power sign shortly thereafter.
 
flart blooger
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: i saw no video or pics on that page. Was he giving the "ok" symbol?


no. the "meh" symbol.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: i saw no video or pics on that page. Was he giving the "ok" symbol?


Is there a way to tell?
 
flart blooger
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: I'm just here for the inevitable argument about how the "ok" sign isn't really a White Power sign, it was just a hoax meant to trigger liberals - ignoring the fact that White Supremacists and fascists then immediately started using it as a White Power sign shortly thereafter.


or did they?
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: I'm just here for the inevitable argument about how the "ok" sign isn't really a White Power sign, it was just a hoax meant to trigger liberals - ignoring the fact that White Supremacists and fascists then immediately started using it as a White Power sign shortly thereafter.


Here's the problem. There are a great many people out of the loop on this. All it takes is one guy to "flash" the centuries old "okay sign" when he actually MEANS okay (like I do), and for it to be re-interpreted as a white power symbol, and the next thing you know, his teeth have been knocked in.

I mean, there needs to be a national alert message about this or something. "Okay sign no longer okay. Use at own risk."
 
Colour_out_of_Space [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
A lot of fuss over nothing. He was probably just saying "it's OK for cops to murder black people."
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: I'm just here for the inevitable argument about how the "ok" sign isn't really a White Power sign, it was just a hoax meant to trigger liberals - ignoring the fact that White Supremacists and fascists then immediately started using it as a White Power sign shortly thereafter.


so they were correct
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
comeupants.comView Full Size


I posted this on the the 31st

Are they just now getting around to it?
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
anfrind [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
NYPD is a terrorist organization.
 
nytmare [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Destructor: SirDigbyChickenCaesar: i saw no video or pics on that page. Was he giving the "ok" symbol?

Is there a way to tell?


They like the sign because of its sort-of-plausible deniability. But when they're forming the OK sign atop their other forearm, it's definite. I've seen it done.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

anfrind: NYPD is a terrorist organization.


Hostile occupying force.
 
Karma Chameleon [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

fusillade762: Funny how people who use that "few bad apples" proverb always conveniently forget the second part of the phrase.


It must be the same type of amnesia that removes "well-regulated" from the Second Amendment.
 
flart blooger
‘’ 1 minute ago  

anfrind: NYPD is a terrorist organization.


like the people front for judea or  the judean people's front?
 
Kraftwerk Orange
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Martian_Astronomer: I'm just here for the inevitable argument about how the "ok" sign isn't really a White Power sign, it was just a hoax meant to trigger liberals - ignoring the fact that White Supremacists and fascists then immediately started using it as a White Power sign shortly thereafter.


Fark user imageView Full Size


It's so hard to keep up these days.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Hope he enjoys working mall security.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Kraftwerk Orange: Martian_Astronomer: I'm just here for the inevitable argument about how the "ok" sign isn't really a White Power sign, it was just a hoax meant to trigger liberals - ignoring the fact that White Supremacists and fascists then immediately started using it as a White Power sign shortly thereafter.

[Fark user image 800x525]

It's so hard to keep up these days.


You have a date on that picture?
 
30 comments

