Police chief is done dealing with police union's white supremacist spokesweasel. Difficulty: not Minneapolis
23
Clarence Brown [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The police union has a spokesperson who was fired for filing false reports. Way to look like the police see themselves as subject to the laws they enforce.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Police unions are criminal enterprises that need to be dissolved.
 
Baloo Uriza [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is it Saint Louis?  *click* Called it.
 
Baloo Uriza [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jake Havechek: Police unions are criminal enterprises that need to be dissolved.


Any job that comes with qualified immunity from breaking most criminal codes needs no union. Maybe if you want to be like the military you should have rules of engagement and a strict code of conduct.
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jake Havechek: Police unions are criminal enterprises that need to be dissolved.


no. Police should be unionized, but being in a union shouldn't protect someone from being accountable for their actions.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
"The business manager of the SLPOA feels a need to thrive on crisis, attempts to invoke panic, and is accustomed to an environment wherein he can control the Chief of Police. A person who is as controversial and divisive as he is, through his words and actions, has no seat at my table, and I am not alone in this sentiment."

Translation: GO GET YOUR SHINE BOX, BOY!
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Ambivalence: Jake Havechek: Police unions are criminal enterprises that need to be dissolved.

no. Police should be unionized, but being in a union shouldn't protect someone from being accountable for their actions.


Make the police union a workers union that anyone can join.  That would be fun.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Oh, and your Klan robe is dingy too.  Burrrrrn!
 
flondrix
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Clarence Brown: The police union has a spokesperson who was fired for filing false reports. Way to look like the police see themselves as subject to the laws they enforce.


So, he's off the force but still a member of the union?
 
OtherLittleGuy [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

flondrix: Clarence Brown: The police union has a spokesperson who was fired for filing false reports. Way to look like the police see themselves as subject to the laws they enforce.

So, he's off the force but still a member of the union?


He moonlights as a canteen manageress in a London department store.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
It's nice to see more and more people calling out bullshiat every day
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
The story details the union's attempt to backdoor the chief

I hope they wore condoms.
 
flart blooger
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
i swear to god i saw this in "the wire"
 
geggam
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Ambivalence: Jake Havechek: Police unions are criminal enterprises that need to be dissolved.

no. Police should be unionized, but being in a union shouldn't protect someone from being accountable for their actions.

Make the police union a workers union that anyone can join.  That would be fun.


And that union has a financial branch which funds the payouts of police abuse.
 
Prince George [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: Police unions are criminal enterprises that need to be dissolved.


Yep, and guess who isn't going to do jack about them? Democrats, because they're one of their best money sources.
 
Sin_City_Superhero [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Remember folks...

Teacher's unions = bad
Police Unions = good


...for some reason.
 
Zeb Hesselgresser [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
You're supposed to do that.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
IndyJohn [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: Police unions are criminal enterprises that need to be dissolved.


I agree.

It pisses off some of the dogmatic lefties to hear it, but unions aren't always good.
 
gnarlywizzard
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

bighairyguy: Oh, and your Klan robe is dingy too.  Burrrrrn!


Jeff Roorda helped organize a "Free Darren Wilson" rally in STL during the Ferguson unrest. the leaders of the local KKK attended and were photographed there. the cops and klan in MO worked together on Facebook and Twitter to popularize the #bluelivesmatter meme
 
gnarlywizzard
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Heres a video of Jeff Roorda shoving a woman and almost causing a brawl at a public hearing.

The cops keep voting for him to represent them.
Jeff Roorda Shoves A Female At Public Hearing
Youtube 6tbaKAfa_Xo
 
Cornelis de Gyselaer [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

IndyJohn: Jake Havechek: Police unions are criminal enterprises that need to be dissolved.

I agree.

It pisses off some of the dogmatic lefties to hear it, but unions aren't always good.


It depends on the power they have -- both the teacher's unions & police unions have crept into policy

That can be pproblematic but if I were to pick the one to dial back it would be the police, every time
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
"Business manager"? You mean like Britney Spears' dad was her "business manager"?
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Marcus Aurelius: "The business manager of the SLPOA feels a need to thrive on crisis, attempts to invoke panic, and is accustomed to an environment wherein he can control the Chief of Police. A person who is as controversial and divisive as he is, through his words and actions, has no seat at my table, and I am not alone in this sentiment."

Translation: GO GET YOUR SHINE BOX, BOY!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
