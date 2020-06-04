 Skip to content
(MEL Magazine)   Taking the time to wash your car by hand will improve your health. Washing your car while wearing a bikini could improve the health of your neighborhood [NSFW]   (melmagazine.com) divider line
Guildmaster [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
if I wash my car wearing a bikini, the only thing that will improve in my neighborhood is the proportion of blinds closed to windows.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Eine kleine bookmark
 
Scar4711 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
we cant stay at home forever.. its going to keep coming back no matter what...

so welcome to nature..
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Anything so innocent and built like that just gotta be named Lucille.  My Lord, whatever I done, don't strike me blind for another couple of minutes."
 
no_tan_lines [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Located around the corner. They're hiring btw...
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Kat09tails [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh shiat... I need some more ones for the car wash.

Reality is it's probably closer to this:
Homer and Peter's Car Wash
Youtube uxnmelor7og
 
Two16
‘’ 1 hour ago  
66.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
fireclown [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
bikeweek.comView Full Size
DDoes it work with bike washing too?
 
drtgb
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Came here to post the Cool Hand Luke scene... you guys are fast!
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

farkingismybusiness: [media.tenor.com image 220x391] [View Full Size image _x_]


gravity hates strippers!
 
Group W Bench
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Will they change the oil too, and get oily all over while doing it?
 
Contrabulous Flabtraption [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
A bikini car wash embiggens the smallest wiener
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Nope, you don't want to see me doing anything in bikini.
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

bighairyguy: Nope, you don't want to see me doing anything in bikini.


Username 100% checks out.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I think their true motivation is to raise enough money to buy swimsuits that actually fit.
 
xanadian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Nobody wants to see me in a bikini right now.

Maybe last year when I was in shape and had a 6-pack (not of beer)...
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
This has been an exceedingly difficult week. Thanks in advance for this thread.
 
ifky [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
With helpful videos of bikini car washes
 
danceswithcrows [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

fireclown: DDoes it work with bike washing too?


Yes. Also there's a portion of the image archive devoted to JPEGs of women wearing bikinis, though almost none of them are washing cars. (possibly NSFW.)
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Contrabulous Flabtraption: A bikini car wash embiggens the smallest wiener


I'll take your word for it.
 
151
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Magdalene Taylor is an editorial assistant and contributor at MEL. She loves Korn, Juggalos, and being a dumb biatch.

Ummmm...alriiiiight.
 
Invalid Litter Dept [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Finally, some interesting journalism.
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Two16: [66.media.tumblr.com image 442x180] [View Full Size image _x_]


How did you put Willem Dafoe's face on there? That's a neat trick.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Ghost Shark: Original Movie "Car Wash" Sneak Peek | SYFY
Youtube Kj4co9EEIjM
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Two16: [66.media.tumblr.com image 442x180] [View Full Size image _x_]


Assmen of the world...

Fark user imageView Full Size


Unzip!

/as if you are wearing pants anyway
 
flart blooger
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
oh yeah, what about the karen carwash?
 
Marcos P
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
The fark is bring it on I know about bikini carwashes from the main source:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lady J
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

King Something: Eine kleine bookmark


So shines a cute turn of phrase in a weary world.

I doff my Internet hat
 
dready zim
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
i1.wp.comView Full Size

For the ladies.

What? They are 'curvy', stop fat-shaming.
 
Declassify Issue
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Do they really have to use IRL? Spell the words.

/BBL - off to reality.
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
It's 56 degrees outside.
I don't think a blue, fat, middle-aged woman in a bikini is going to do anything for the neighborhood property values.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

danceswithcrows: fireclown: DDoes it work with bike washing too?

Yes. Also there's a portion of the image archive devoted to JPEGs of women wearing bikinis, though almost none of them are washing cars. (possibly NSFW.)


I'm not sure, but some of those appeared to be lingerie. Guess I'll just have to keep looking to make sure.
 
AintNoAmoeba [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Igor Jakovsky [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

AintNoAmoeba: [Fark user image image 220x221]


Tawny Kitaen she is not.
 
danceswithcrows [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
crow202.orgView Full Size

Pedants may complain that she's not actually washing the car.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

dready zim: [i1.wp.com image 850x494]
For the ladies.

What? They are 'curvy', stop fat-shaming.


There's that one guy back there who isn't hefty. I'm OK with this.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

farkingismybusiness: [media.tenor.com image 220x391] [View Full Size image _x_]


How she falls backwards, and manages to turn it into a face plant, is truly a thing of beauty.
 
Remarkable_Anus
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
There are far too many words in that article.....Should've been more photo examples.
 
Buttknuckle
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

danceswithcrows: [crow202.org image 400x550]
Pedants may complain that she's not actually washing the car.


There's a car?
 
solcofn
‘’ 1 minute ago  
4.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
