(The New York Times)   Hey everyone, over here...remember me? It's Coronavirus and I'm spreading faster than ever now but don't worry, carry on with whatever it is you're now doing and just forget about me   (nytimes.com) divider line
Captain Steroid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
COVID will not be ignored!

Even Trump may be glad he didn't get to have his convention in North Carolina if this keeps up

This was North Carolina's map today per NY TImes:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Unikitty [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's a very dark place in my mind and I try not to visit it often but part of me can't help but wonder if 45* is stoking the riots to get POC communities sick.

Four years ago, I would have laughed in the face of anyone who dared to suggest that a president in this century would create chaos in order to kill off a large percentage of his opponent's base.

Now? In a world where truth is stranger than fiction, I can't be certain this isn't working as intended.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You're up, red states.  We told you what to do, you saw what we went through, and you laughed at us.  Now we're going to have to go back in hibernation because You. Didn't. Listen.
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Unikitty: There's a very dark place in my mind and I try not to visit it often but part of me can't help but wonder if 45* is stoking the riots to get POC communities sick.

Four years ago, I would have laughed in the face of anyone who dared to suggest that a president in this century would create chaos in order to kill off a large percentage of his opponent's base.

Now? In a world where truth is stranger than fiction, I can't be certain this isn't working as intended.


Except a lot of these protests are mixed with both POC and white people. Young and old. Progressive and not (though more moderate-conservative, not Trumpian).

He may want it as a counter to all of his base that will get sick and die from the reopening protests a couple of weeks ago
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

enry: You're up, red states.  We told you what to do, you saw what we went through, and you laughed at us.  Now we're going to have to go back in hibernation because You. Didn't. Listen.


I'd be concerned with Maine having an severe increase but at the same time, I think Maine is our least populated neighbor.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes, we know. As I've said time and again, this is the one thing that I have been afraid of. I'd take imprisonment while standing with people, protesting the inequalities of our nation, but it would break my heart if many of those protesters were to contract the virus and die from it due to this. It actually gets me angry when I think on it. The President completely failed at every level.
 
Codenamechaz [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Boy it sure is a good thing the republicans all pushed everyone to open so they could go to the pool and have bbqs on memorial day
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Captain Steroid: [i.kym-cdn.com image 680x378]


F*cking depressing and so true.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here in Texas, we just hit the warning threshold for daily cases - meaning the data is suggesting the possibility of overrunning ICUs within two weeks.  But fark it - let's go to the water park.

/Texas Medical Center
 
skozlaw [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

enry: You're up, red states.  We told you what to do, you saw what we went through, and you laughed at us.  Now we're going to have to go back in hibernation because You. Didn't. Listen.


Lol triggered lib snowflake enjoy my truck nutz while I roll coal on you

/ wait, why am I the one that's coughing!?
 
El Trolo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
bluejeansonfire
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Making a better America where black people aren't gunned down for sport seems like it's worth the risk.

You can bet Trump, Barr, and McConnell won't stop pushing evil sh*t while the virus is going on.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Codenamechaz: Boy it sure is a good thing the republicans all pushed everyone to open so they could go to the pool and have bbqs on memorial day


A lot more people at protests than were at BBQs.
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Codenamechaz: Boy it sure is a good thing the republicans all pushed everyone to open so they could go to the pool and have bbqs on memorial day


Inconvenience is for other people.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Codenamechaz: Boy it sure is a good thing the republicans all pushed everyone to open so they could go to the pool and have bbqs on memorial day


Instead you wasted it on rioting. Appreciate it.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am confused.. when I go to the store should I wear a mask or throw a brick through the window?
 
ifky [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was told the virus would disappear. Why would they lie to us!
 
rjakobi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's nice.  I'll still be going to the polls.  It may be in a plague doctor mask and coveralls, but I'm still practicing democracy, he'll plague or no.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Unikitty: There's a very dark place in my mind and I try not to visit it often but part of me can't help but wonder if 45* is stoking the riots to get POC communities sick.

Four years ago, I would have laughed in the face of anyone who dared to suggest that a president in this century would create chaos in order to kill off a large percentage of his opponent's base.

Now? In a world where truth is stranger than fiction, I can't be certain this isn't working as intended.


No.

Trump is not playing four dimensional chess.  There's no sinister master plan.

He is merely a stupid monkey throwing his own poo against the wall.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

El Trolo: [pbs.twimg.com image 610x321]


We're past the will part.  It is out of control.
 
HallsOfMandos [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not only are most of the people I see at the grocery not wearing masks many are also giving evil-eye to anyone that does.
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

This text is now purple: Codenamechaz: Boy it sure is a good thing the republicans all pushed everyone to open so they could go to the pool and have bbqs on memorial day

Instead you wasted it on rioting. Appreciate it.


Easy there, Simple Jack. No need to shout your dumb thoughts to everyone.
 
wantingout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait you mean the riots didn't cure COVID?
 
Geotpf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Random Anonymous Blackmail: I am confused.. when I go to the store should I wear a mask or throw a brick through the window?


Make sure you practice social distancing when you loot a new pair of Nikes!
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Unikitty: There's a very dark place in my mind and I try not to visit it often but part of me can't help but wonder if 45* is stoking the riots to get POC communities sick.

Four years ago, I would have laughed in the face of anyone who dared to suggest that a president in this century would create chaos in order to kill off a large percentage of his opponent's base.

Now? In a world where truth is stranger than fiction, I can't be certain this isn't working as intended.


I doubt it.  He can't think that far ahead.  He's just making tough guy noises.

One of the remarkable things is that he's kind of a non-factor in all this.  None of the protesters are talking about Trump.  The problems predate him.  He's just a symptom of it.  He tired to be "The Man" 3 days ago, and it was a shiatshow.  The protesters didn't leave.  Everyone made fun of him.  His syncophants are reduced to pedantically arguing that capsacin gas isn't chemically identical to tear gas.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It will go away in April, with the heat.
Wait, what month is this again?
 
Codenamechaz [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gar1013: Codenamechaz: Boy it sure is a good thing the republicans all pushed everyone to open so they could go to the pool and have bbqs on memorial day

A lot more people at protests than were at BBQs.


Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user image

Oh gee, look what was just barely 14 days ago. What a coincidence.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Random Anonymous Blackmail: I am confused.. when I go to the store should I wear a mask or throw a brick through the window?


tacoshellgirl.jpg
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Geotpf: Random Anonymous Blackmail: I am confused.. when I go to the store should I wear a mask or throw a brick through the window?

Make sure you practice social distancing when you loot a new pair of Nikes!


I would be terrible at looting Nikes.  I would have to try them on.
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow, totally unpredicted, completely unprecedented, and completely unwarned about.
 
Codenamechaz [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

This text is now purple: Codenamechaz: Boy it sure is a good thing the republicans all pushed everyone to open so they could go to the pool and have bbqs on memorial day

Instead you wasted it on rioting. Appreciate it.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: It will go away in April, with the heat.


It'll be gone by Easter.

We have 15 cases, and by next week, it'll be close to zero.

109,665
 
KC Dutchman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't call it a comeback. I've been here for months!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Juc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well for the people protesting the lockdown, I figured they were all idiots and were going to spread the disease.
For the people protesting systemic racism and how it's causing people to needlessly die, I mean it's going to spread the disease but I can certainly see why it's something that's important enough to risk everything over.
What a shiatshow.
 
AmbassadorBooze [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Unikitty: There's a very dark place in my mind and I try not to visit it often but part of me can't help but wonder if 45* is stoking the riots to get POC communities sick.

Four years ago, I would have laughed in the face of anyone who dared to suggest that a president in this century would create chaos in order to kill off a large percentage of his opponent's base.

Now? In a world where truth is stranger than fiction, I can't be certain this isn't working as intended.


Do the rioters (as opposed to protesters who are not looting or arsoning) have free will?  Cant they just choose to not be under the dark majicks of the Trump?  Or is he actually a dark majician and he has crafted a spell so powerful, even good people cannot resist the dark majicks?

If they do have free will, they are of the Trump and we must use the military to run them over with tanks, they are litterally nazis.

If they don't have free will, they are either possessed by dark majicks from the Trump, or they are meat based robots and we must use the military to run them over with tanks, because they don't have free will and are dangerous to those of us who do have free will.  In the case of dark Trumpian majicks, we can put up a memorial wall to honor them for they did not choose the path they were compelled to travel.
 
Drakin030
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So uh...According to the data, new cases and new deaths are down. So......yeah.....

i.imgur.comView Full Size


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

enry: You're up, red states.  We told you what to do, you saw what we went through, and you laughed at us.  Now we're going to have to go back in hibernation because You. Didn't. Listen.


Except that we're not going back into hibernation.   The new plan is to stay open at full capacity, and if people get sick and die because of it, tough shiat, now get over it and get back to work.

They're banking  that COVID-19 wil harm urban areas with progressive voters and large minority populations more than it hurts rural areas with majority white populations, possibly suppressing voter turnout in those areas as nd giving them a pretext to make participation even harder there . They might actually be right, but we're not even past the first wave yet and the hinterland states still haven't peaked yet, and the second wave is just coming over the horizon.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Codenamechaz: gar1013: Codenamechaz: Boy it sure is a good thing the republicans all pushed everyone to open so they could go to the pool and have bbqs on memorial day

A lot more people at protests than were at BBQs.

[Fark user image image 615x153]
[Fark user image image 655x94]

Oh gee, look what was just barely 14 days ago. What a coincidence.


Now wait 14 days and you will see a much larger uptick from the protests.
 
Kirablue42 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Unikitty: There's a very dark place in my mind and I try not to visit it often but part of me can't help but wonder if 45* is stoking the riots to get POC communities sick.

Four years ago, I would have laughed in the face of anyone who dared to suggest that a president in this century would create chaos in order to kill off a large percentage of his opponent's base.

Now? In a world where truth is stranger than fiction, I can't be certain this isn't working as intended.


yes. There are eugenicists/racists/nazis that truly do believe it is "best" for the "human" race if "undesirables" were literally exterminated. And are willing to look at the long game to achieve their goals.

If they are not taken seriously enough, they might just well succeed. They need to be stopped.
 
Glitchwerks [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nadie_AZ: The President completely failed at every level.


He didn't fail at what he set out to accomplish.

Destroy the country.
 
crackpancake
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't know anyone who's had it.  I also don't know anyone who knows anyone who had it....
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

crackpancake: I don't know anyone who's had it.  I also don't know anyone who knows anyone who had it....


I don't know what to make of this dumb post. So what, you think it's all a hoax or something?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Let's go surfing now, everybody's learning how, come on second wave safari with me.

/stay safe peeps
 
AmbassadorBooze [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Smirky the Wonder Chimp: enry: You're up, red states.  We told you what to do, you saw what we went through, and you laughed at us.  Now we're going to have to go back in hibernation because You. Didn't. Listen.

Except that we're not going back into hibernation.   The new plan is to stay open at full capacity, and if people get sick and die because of it, tough shiat, now get over it and get back to work.

They're banking  that COVID-19 wil harm urban areas with progressive voters and large minority populations more than it hurts rural areas with majority white populations, possibly suppressing voter turnout in those areas as nd giving them a pretext to make participation even harder there . They might actually be right, but we're not even past the first wave yet and the hinterland states still haven't peaked yet, and the second wave is just coming over the horizon.


So in order for the Urban areas to not hand a win over to the wastelanders, the urban area people need to lock down.  Do online protesting.  By not locking down and spreading the Corona, they are playing into the hands of the wastelanders.  Problem solved.
 
rka
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Drakin030: So uh...According to the data, new cases and new deaths are down. So......yeah.....

[i.imgur.com image 723x417]

[i.imgur.com image 719x424]


Is the standard Fark stance that when things are going bad, it's a failure at the national level. 100,000 deaths? The US sucks. Not that our more populous states screwed the pooch early. Don't look too closely at that. It's not their fault obviously.

When things are looking good, it's obviously because NY/NJ are doing great. You red states on the other hand still suck.

Please use these guidelines for further posting
 
Codenamechaz [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gar1013: Codenamechaz: gar1013: Codenamechaz: Boy it sure is a good thing the republicans all pushed everyone to open so they could go to the pool and have bbqs on memorial day

A lot more people at protests than were at BBQs.

[Fark user image image 615x153]
[Fark user image image 655x94]

Oh gee, look what was just barely 14 days ago. What a coincidence.

Now wait 14 days and you will see a much larger uptick from the protests.


Which raises the question as to why are you blaming today's reported uptick on them?
 
djZorbof
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We need to get turd humidity and save the STONKS!
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

crackpancake: I don't know anyone who's had it.  I also don't know anyone who knows anyone who had it....


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The Trump administration on Thursday released new requirements for states to report coronavirus data based on race, ethnicity, age and sex of individuals ...."

Wait, doesn't that sound like something Obama would do?
 
