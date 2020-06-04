 Skip to content
(ProPublica)   When teargas teams up with coronavirus: the chemical agent seeps into homes, contaminates food, furniture, skin and surfaces, and can cause long-term lung damage   (propublica.org) divider line
koder [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
If "civil rights" won't stop cops from gassing everyone, maybe suing them all into oblivion will truly make it a weapon of last resort--something only authorized by the mayor when the city's desperate enough to risk paying out hundreds of millions of dollars to settle lawsuits.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

koder: If "civil rights" won't stop cops from gassing everyone, maybe suing them all into oblivion will truly make it a weapon of last resort--something only authorized by the mayor when the city's desperate enough to risk paying out hundreds of millions of dollars to settle lawsuits.


Release the lawyers.

*shudder*
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  

koder: If "civil rights" won't stop cops from gassing everyone, maybe suing them all into oblivion will truly make it a weapon of last resort--something only authorized by the mayor when the city's desperate enough to risk paying out hundreds of millions of dollars to settle lawsuits.


As long as cops pay personnally, with their houses, cars and pension funds.

The taxpayers are gonna pay for their crimes again. Fark this
 
tjfly
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Boo hoo
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It is NOT "tear gas".  It is a solid suspended in air that elicits a salty discharge from the ocular cavities.

Churchkey, Dimbulbs.
 
flart blooger
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i said it once today and i'll say it here....

SHARKNADO!
 
Geotpf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lolmao500: koder: If "civil rights" won't stop cops from gassing everyone, maybe suing them all into oblivion will truly make it a weapon of last resort--something only authorized by the mayor when the city's desperate enough to risk paying out hundreds of millions of dollars to settle lawsuits.

As long as cops pay personnally, with their houses, cars and pension funds.

The taxpayers are gonna pay for their crimes again. Fark this


So-called "Qualified Immunity" makes it really hard for cops to be legally found personally liable for anything they do on duty.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tricycleracer: It is NOT "tear gas".  It is a solid suspended in air that elicits a salty discharge from the ocular cavities.

Churchkey, Dimbulbs.


It's a clip!
 
cew-smoke
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Once again... our military does not use tear gas on enemy combatants. However, our police use it with impunity on our own populace. That is all.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Geotpf: lolmao500: koder: If "civil rights" won't stop cops from gassing everyone, maybe suing them all into oblivion will truly make it a weapon of last resort--something only authorized by the mayor when the city's desperate enough to risk paying out hundreds of millions of dollars to settle lawsuits.

As long as cops pay personnally, with their houses, cars and pension funds.

The taxpayers are gonna pay for their crimes again. Fark this

So-called "Qualified Immunity" makes it really hard for cops to be legally found personally liable for anything they do on duty.


Well then, get rid of it
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

flart blooger: i said it once today and i'll say it here....

SHARKNADO!


Counterpoint : GORILLACANO!!

/your move
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GardenWeasel: koder: If "civil rights" won't stop cops from gassing everyone, maybe suing them all into oblivion will truly make it a weapon of last resort--something only authorized by the mayor when the city's desperate enough to risk paying out hundreds of millions of dollars to settle lawsuits.

Release the lawyers.

*shudder*


dakiniland.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
KB202
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lawsuit up!
 
flart blooger
‘’ 1 hour ago  

uttertosh: flart blooger: i said it once today and i'll say it here....

SHARKNADO!

Counterpoint : GORILLACANO!!

/your move


PERIODWIFEASSAULTWEAPON!!
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
However, tear gas is the only way Officer Fife can get an erection.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Good article.

There should be some Hague trials for whoever okays the use of tear gas to disperse crowds during a pandemic respiratory virus. Especially since the protesters are the demographic who has the most deaths and hospitalization, the use of tear gas, on them, is certainly within the ambit of the term genocide as it is legally applied. It is would be one of the easiest genocide cases the ICC ever saw.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: Good article.

There should be some Hague trials for whoever okays the use of tear gas to disperse crowds during a pandemic respiratory virus. Especially since the protesters are the demographic who has the most deaths and hospitalization, the use of tear gas, on them, is certainly within the ambit of the term genocide as it is legally applied. It is would be one of the easiest genocide cases the ICC ever saw.


Err...  you realize the US does not acknowledge the authority of the ICC right?
 
Mouser
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I have little sympathy for people going out and breaking social distancing rules to participate in a protest violent enough to warrant tear-gassing, then complaining that they may be coming down with the virus.

The tear gas isn't spreading the 'rona, you chucklehead.  YOU are spreading the 'rona.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Kayleigh assured us it's not tear gas.

I think it's "spicy air" or "freedom wind" or something.
 
bonzo.deep
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Mouser: I have little sympathy for people going out and breaking social distancing rules to participate in a protest violent enough to warrant tear-gassing, then complaining that they may be coming down with the virus.

The tear gas isn't spreading the 'rona, you chucklehead.  YOU are spreading the 'rona.


Fanned straight yo!!! Finally a voice of reason in these comments
 
bonzo.deep
‘’ 1 minute ago  

bonzo.deep: Mouser: I have little sympathy for people going out and breaking social distancing rules to participate in a protest violent enough to warrant tear-gassing, then complaining that they may be coming down with the virus.

The tear gas isn't spreading the 'rona, you chucklehead.  YOU are spreading the 'rona.

Fanned straight yo!!! Finally a voice of reason in these comments


Sorry - damned straight yo! Friggin autotext!
 
