(8 Can't Wait)   Eight changes to policing which need to be made immediately. Find your city on the list, see what's missing, call your Mayor and demand change   (8cantwait.org) divider line
55
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Elegy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Doing away with LEOBARs would be a great start.

Did you know police have more rights when being interrogated than you do, citizen?

Most statutory LEOBORs contain very similar language. This includes the following rights for an officer being formally questioned:

The interrogation must be conducted at a reasonable hour, preferably when the officer is on duty or during normal waking hours.144

Prior to questioning, the officer is to be notified of whoever will be present for the questioning and the nature of the charges.145

The officer can be questioned only by one (sometimes two) person(s) during an interrogation session.146

The interrogation must be for a reasonable period.147

The officer under interrogation must be allowed to attend to personal physical necessities.148

The officer must not be subject to any abusive language.149

No promise of reward can be made as an inducement to answering any question.150

The officer may not be compelled to submit to a lie detector test, nor may any comment on her refusal be entered into the notes of the investigation.151

The officer must not be threatened with punitive action (other than the threat that not answering questions may result in such action) or inducements.152

Taking LEOBOR protections and the Garrity holding in the aggregate, a quite civil investigative picture emerges. The suspected officer is aware of the potential charges against her and is questioned at a time when she is most alert, with time limitations, taking into account her personal needs, and by only one investigator, who may not use abusive language, threats, or promises to encourage her to confess. Should a police suspect be compelled to make a statement by threat of dismissal, her statement is inadmissible at any criminal trial.

Here's the very long and thoughtful source that takes a hard look at the effect of LEOBARs on judicial legitimacy and your rights, which nobody will read in its entirety.
 
Elegy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
LEOBOR, herp a derp autocorrect
 
flart blooger
‘’ 1 hour ago  
just up the white kill count and we're cool, right?
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Something, something, police unions..
 
i.r.id10t [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We need Vimes as commander of the watch.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Make all cops wear body cams that can't be turned off and are uploaded real time to some cloud service.
Any tampering is an automatic suspension without pay.
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Huh, Kansas City already does all 8.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

abhorrent1: Make all cops wear body cams that can't be turned off and are uploaded real time to some cloud service.
Any tampering is an automatic suspension without pay.


How would you handle things like going to the bathroom and confidential informants who don't want to be on tape?
 
Sin_City_Superhero [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
9.  Stop hiring abusive, low IQ, power-tripping bullies.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Elegy: Doing away with LEOBARs would be a great start.

Did you know police have more rights when being interrogated than you do, citizen?

Most statutory LEOBORs contain very similar language. This includes the following rights for an officer being formally questioned:

The interrogation must be conducted at a reasonable hour, preferably when the officer is on duty or during normal waking hours.144

Prior to questioning, the officer is to be notified of whoever will be present for the questioning and the nature of the charges.145

The officer can be questioned only by one (sometimes two) person(s) during an interrogation session.146

The interrogation must be for a reasonable period.147

The officer under interrogation must be allowed to attend to personal physical necessities.148

The officer must not be subject to any abusive language.149

No promise of reward can be made as an inducement to answering any question.150

The officer may not be compelled to submit to a lie detector test, nor may any comment on her refusal be entered into the notes of the investigation.151

The officer must not be threatened with punitive action (other than the threat that not answering questions may result in such action) or inducements.152

Taking LEOBOR protections and the Garrity holding in the aggregate, a quite civil investigative picture emerges. The suspected officer is aware of the potential charges against her and is questioned at a time when she is most alert, with time limitations, taking into account her personal needs, and by only one investigator, who may not use abusive language, threats, or promises to encourage her to confess. Should a police suspect be compelled to make a statement by threat of dismissal, her statement is inadmissible at any criminal trial.

Here's the very long and thoughtful source that takes a hard look at the effect of LEOBARs on judicial legitimacy and your rights, which nobody will read in its entirety.


Clearly you didn't read it, all.
This should not be removed from pigs. It should be extended to all suspects.
Which I whole heartedly hope it will some day. It would have slowed the rail road of the Memphis three, among many other, likely, innocent accused.
 
Mouser
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They could start by turning off all the damn scripts on that website.  Couldn't read a thing.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Keyser_Soze_Death: Something, something, police unions..


Unions are good.
Power, that isn't checked, is awful.
We as a society need to realize how corrosive power is, to even the most honest human.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jello Biafra had this idea 40+ years ago:  Police should be elected every two years and should serve in the neighborhoods that they live in.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheGreatGazoo: abhorrent1: Make all cops wear body cams that can't be turned off and are uploaded real time to some cloud service.
Any tampering is an automatic suspension without pay.

How would you handle things like going to the bathroom and confidential informants who don't want to be on tape?


So Amazon can make people piss in bottles, but you are asking about pigs?
Power is corrosive.
Until we acknowledge that, we're never going to fix this situation and we're going to end up with more dead suspects.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, that is a shiatastic mess of a website.  Can anybody just post the farking list?
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheGreatGazoo: abhorrent1: Make all cops wear body cams that can't be turned off and are uploaded real time to some cloud service.
Any tampering is an automatic suspension without pay.

How would you handle things like going to the bathroom and confidential informants who don't want to be on tape?


off the top of my head I don't know but I'm sure someone could figure it out.
 
flondrix
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Denver was green on seven of them, lacking only comprehensive reporting.
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: 9.  Stop hiring abusive, low IQ, power-tripping bullies.


The IQ upper limit is insane. Too smart? Don't apply. A guy just lost a lawsuit, LOST, because the judge figured police forces have every right to keep hiring non-geniuses. They go with the "smart people will get bored with the paperwork" claim. Right. Like professors, engineers, scientists never do any boring paperwork. It's pure speculation that no one has managed to question successfully.

I have another bizarre issue. What if one lives outside a city in an "unicorporated" area. That means you live outside city limits but are still in the county. So basically you deal with the Sheriff or maybe even State police. Those farkers answer to no one. I'd love to change my Sheriff's attitude in a BIG way but that means trying to convince a county board of supervisors. I'm not going to get any positive response from the Magat in charge of my sector. I have tried.

/ Farking dingbat real estate toady she is.
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is a helpful thing and really what the protests should focus on. Specific evidence-backed things you can implement.

Expanding into things like demands of "abolish the police" or "14 trillion dollars for reparations" or "kneel before us or we'll say you are white supremacists" is not.
 
SirMadness
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheGreatGazoo: How would you handle things like going to the bathroom and confidential informants who don't want to be on tape?


Crewmannumber6
‘’ 1 hour ago  

baron von doodle: Huh, Kansas City already does all 8.


Cincinnati does 7 out of 8. My daughter's boyfriend at the time went through the academy and it was actually pretty impressive how they taught professionalism and accountability
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

TheGreatGazoo: abhorrent1: Make all cops wear body cams that can't be turned off and are uploaded real time to some cloud service.
Any tampering is an automatic suspension without pay.

How would you handle things like going to the bathroom and confidential informants who don't want to be on tape?


Diapers.

Maybe in a few years, when the police have demonstrated they can be trusted go to the bathroom alone, we can reopen the conversation.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

SanityIsAFullTimeJob: This is a helpful thing and really what the protests should focus on. Specific evidence-backed things you can implement.

Expanding into things like demands of "abolish the police" or "14 trillion dollars for reparations" or "kneel before us or we'll say you are white supremacists" is not.


The NAACP has a list of demands that is very reasonable.
The idiots in DC are posting a random wish list like "Make DC a state!"

Stupidity like that will harm attempts to get the reasonable provisions in place.
 
flondrix
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Geotpf: Well, that is a shiatastic mess of a website.  Can anybody just post the farking list?


Ban Chokeholds & Strangleholds
Allowing officers to choke or strangle civilians, in many cases where less lethal force could be used instead, results in the unnecessary death or serious injury of civilians.

Require De-escalation
Require officers to de-escalate situations, where possible, by communicating with subjects, maintaining distance, and otherwise eliminating the need to use force.

Require Warning Before Shooting
Require officers to give a verbal warning, when possible, before shooting at a civilian

Exhaust All Other Means Before Shooting
Require officers to exhaust all other reasonable means before resorting to deadly force.

Duty To Intervene
Require officers to intervene and stop excessive force used by other officers and report these incidents immediately to a supervisor.

Ban shooting at moving vehicles
Restrict officers from shooting at moving vehicles, which is regarded as a particularly dangerous and ineffective tactic.

Require Use Of Force Continuum
Develop a Force Continuum that limits the types of force and/or weapons that can be used to respond to specific types of resistance.

Require Comprehensive Reporting
Require officers to report each time they use force or threaten to use force against civilians.

Now let's see if Fark will preserve the spacing between items on the list.
 
flart blooger
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

flondrix: Now let's see if Fark will preserve the spacing between items on the list.


that's actually one of the demands.
 
whitroth
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
If there are any LEOs in this thread, a serious question:
In the military, when troops are sent into combat, it's for a specific amount of time, after which, they're either sent back home, R&R, and/or rotated to jobs out of the combat zone.

Esp. given the militarization of the US police... do officers ever get rotated *off* patrol for a while - a year or three - or are they on patrol till they retired, unless promoted?

If it's the latter, WHY?
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

whitroth: If there are any LEOs in this thread, a serious question:
In the military, when troops are sent into combat, it's for a specific amount of time, after which, they're either sent back home, R&R, and/or rotated to jobs out of the combat zone.

Esp. given the militarization of the US police... do officers ever get rotated *off* patrol for a while - a year or three - or are they on patrol till they retired, unless promoted?

If it's the latter, WHY?


Not to mention, in the military you know you might die in the course of the mission, and the rules of engagement are far stricter.

For less money than the average cop who's only official mission is "live until end of shift, then go home."

Restore the duty to serve and protect.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Instant firing for hate group affiliation.
Independent review of complaints against the police.
Re-review of cops with high past complaint counts.
 
Befuddled
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
The police should be a part of the community they're policing. Having outsiders be the police doesn't work the way we want it to. That coupled with national standards for training and education to be a cop.

/we're still clannish or tribal and probably always will be
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Review of all training materials and classes.
Explicit allowance of police activity to be filmed and serious consequences for officers who don't have their cameras on.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

bighairyguy: Instant firing for hate group affiliation.
Independent review of complaints against the police.
Re-review of cops with high past complaint counts.


You'll have to amend the First Amendment before enacting that first one, or watch courts regretfully hand out millions in damages to Klukkers and the like.

Otherwise good list.
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

TheGreatGazoo: abhorrent1: Make all cops wear body cams that can't be turned off and are uploaded real time to some cloud service.
Any tampering is an automatic suspension without pay.

How would you handle things like going to the bathroom and confidential informants who don't want to be on tape?


Really? You don't se an answer to this?
1) the video is not allowed to be viewed unless someone has made a complaint. Then only the relevant parts are released (to both sides).
2) the camera is on the chest and points forward. It's not going to record your peepee unless you contort yourself.
3) Confidential informants can stand off to the side so they aren't on camera, distort their voice or write notes.
This isn't rocket science.
 
grimlock1972
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
#9 By law remove qualified immunity for police officers and allow insurance policies to be made available top to officers to protect them, in any insurance company is willing to take that risk.

# 10 demilitarize police: stands issue arms pistol and shotgun. if more firepower is needed call in swat teams, rural counties can set up unified swat teams as to spread the costs.

#11 require use of  body cams which cannot be shut off by the officer and are operated and maintain by an independant office.   footage to be streamed to a server for storage.    The police are not allowed access to original footage  but can request a copy at any time.  Officers must request cam be turned on or shut down when needed for bathroom breaks or at the beginning end of he shift.    Body cams issued for each shift and turned in at the end of it to said independent office for maintenance  and repairs .   Cams can be stored at the PD the recordings may not be.  Officers can be recalled immediately if their cam fails or shuts down with out being remotely instructed to do so.  Tampering with the body cam is a firing offence.

#12
 
grimlock1972
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
#12 mental health screening upon application to be hired and quarterly after that, failure to pass said screen is grounds for immediate busting to desk duty plus request to seek professional help.   refusal to seek said help is grounds for termination.
 
Man. Goatman.
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

TheGreatGazoo: abhorrent1: Make all cops wear body cams that can't be turned off and are uploaded real time to some cloud service.
Any tampering is an automatic suspension without pay.

How would you handle things like going to the bathroom and confidential informants who don't want to be on tape?


I think there are pretty easy answers to this. 

For the bathroom: The body cameras are oriented out, typically at 90 degrees from the officer's body. While we might look down when we're taking a piss, the camera doesn't. It would just show the wall or the top of the urinal, or the door to the stall.

For the confidential informants: Typically only detectives, inspectors and undercover officers deal with confidential informants. For the majority of the rest of the police force this wouldn't be an issue.
 
Lance Robdon
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Good luck!  Some of those things like choking people and shooting at cars are recruiting tools for some PDs.
 
Foolkiller
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Keyser_Soze_Death: Something, something, police unions..

Unions are good.
Power, that isn't checked, is awful.
We as a society need to realize how corrosive power is, to even the most honest human.


This is from a former NYC police officer:

@MykeColeYour regular reminder that police "unions" aren't labor organizations. They don't worry about pay, vacation or health insurance. They solely exist to shield cops from accountability. As long as they exist, we can't fix this. Civilian leadership could dismantle them if they wanted2:36 PM · Jun 4, 2020@MykeColeYour regular reminder that police "unions" aren't labor organizations. They don't worry about pay, vacation or health insurance. They solely exist to shield cops from accountability. As long as they exist, we can't fix this. Civilian leadership could dismantle them if they wanted2:36 PM · Jun 4, 2020
 
Sloppy Wreck
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
What about shooting at a moving vehicle from a moving vehicle?  How are the police supposed to go all GTA?

Las Vegas Shooting: Watch cop's body cam of dramatic chase, shoot-out
Youtube p6YDoaLc4Fo
 
Mouser
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

flondrix: Geotpf: Well, that is a shiatastic mess of a website.  Can anybody just post the farking list?

This list sounds like Cop 101; you'd think most PDs would be on it already.  So is it a case of failing to deliver basic instruction, or just not giving a shiat?
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Foolkiller: waxbeans: Keyser_Soze_Death: Something, something, police unions..

Unions are good.
Power, that isn't checked, is awful.
We as a society need to realize how corrosive power is, to even the most honest human.

This is from a former NYC police officer:

@MykeColeYour regular reminder that police "unions" aren't labor organizations. They don't worry about pay, vacation or health insurance. They solely exist to shield cops from accountability. As long as they exist, we can't fix this. Civilian leadership could dismantle them if they wanted2:36 PM · Jun 4, 2020@MykeColeYour regular reminder that police "unions" aren't labor organizations. They don't worry about pay, vacation or health insurance. They solely exist to shield cops from accountability. As long as they exist, we can't fix this. Civilian leadership could dismantle them if they wanted2:36 PM · Jun 4, 2020


Not sure of that. You don't get the kind of pensions they have without the union being involved.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: bighairyguy: Instant firing for hate group affiliation.
Independent review of complaints against the police.
Re-review of cops with high past complaint counts.

You'll have to amend the First Amendment before enacting that first one, or watch courts regretfully hand out millions in damages to Klukkers and the like.

Otherwise good list.


Like the First Amendment is a thing these days.
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
A national database of police officers (accreditation can remain at state/local level).  If one is fired for cause (which 'cause' events that should be included is open to debate) then one is banned from police employment everywhere (it doesn't necessarily have to be a lifetime ban, 'x' month/year suspensions depending on 'y' offense). Being allowed to resign instead of being fired could also get you on the list depending on why they want you gone.

Point being that this prevents the bad cops from just moving down the road a bit to continue their shenanigans
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Whoa! They provide you with everything you need on that site!
My city looks halfway there, and our mayor has already been talking about other changes on the list.
 
Skyd1v
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Getting a kick out of the whole "Call your Mayor" thing.  Some of you live where the Mayor's office actually answers the phone?

Here, SOP for the Mayor is to never, ever answer the phone.  Ever.  And voice mail is always full, so good luck leaving a message.

E-mail?  Right out.

The only way you are getting through to that office is if you are one of the anointed and have his aide's personal cell phone number.
 
danceswithcrows [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Hmm.  Phoenix, AZ has already implemented these 8 policies according to that website.  In fact, I think their "web designers" farked up, because it looks like it's reporting that every city has implemented all 8 policies.  However, a local reporter says that Phoenix police have shot a larger number of people than you would expect from 2011..2018.

They don't have Tempe, AZ listed yet.  Don't know if it matters as their data appears to be crap.  I would think that Tempe police would be slightly less likely to @#$% around with allowing these 8 things because ASU students are everywhere, but I Could Be Wrong.
 
Man On Pink Corner
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
#9: Break the police unions.
 
flart blooger
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Man On Pink Corner: #9: Break the police unions.


union breaking without the police?
 
danceswithcrows [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

danceswithcrows: it looks like it's reporting that every city has implemented all 8 policies.


Never mind, had to allow fontawesome to run javascript to actually see the data.  Why are people doing stupid things like that in this day and age?  Do people never think, "What if someone visits this site with javascript completely or partially turned off?"
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

danceswithcrows: Do people never think, "What if someone visits this site with javascript completely or partially turned off?"


If you want the cheese, you have to navigate the terrain.
 
