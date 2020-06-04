 Skip to content
(The Onion)   Mark Zuckerberg Announces Virtual Roundtable With American Hate Groups To Better Understand How They Work   (theonion.com) divider line
    Mark Zuckerberg, Racism, Neo-Nazism, MENLO PARK, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, difficult time, Antisemitism, Aryan Brotherhood  
Glockenspiel Hero [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The Onion went from wacky parody paper to hard news reporting so slowly nobody noticed
 
SumJackass07 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Didn't they do this a year ago?
https://slate.com/technology/2019/10/​m​ark-zuckerberg-tucker-carlson-ben-shap​iro-facebook-conservatives.html

Or is it lunch this time?
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Sometimes SAS tires tiring
 
tpmchris [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
And the black man gets left out, again.
 
MBooda
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

tpmchris: And the black man gets left out, again.


?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Farker Soze
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Where's the satire?
 
stoli n coke [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Who knew that Jesse Eisenberg was trying to make Zuckerberg more likeable?
 
moike
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
It's taken a week of seven different systems running some creative scripts and glue to scrub and overwrite all the data on my facebook account.  But it finally finished earlier today, and submitted the account for deletion.

The shiat that's going on behind the scenes that I've been purvey to recently makes my face twitch, I want no part of it.

Now, if I could hit a magic button and delete my FARK account, that would be wonderful.
 
SwiftFox [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
"And now with two contrasting, twisted views, we present 'Prick/Counterprick'."
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
So he's going to the RNC?
 
WithinReason
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

tpmchris: And the black man gets left out, again.


You have a point, they should be including the Black Hebrew Israelites.
 
AnEasyTarget
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
It's funny because it's true.
 
